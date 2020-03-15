    Registration
        Advantages of a VIP account with binary options broker Binarium

        The binary options broker Binarium has been known among binary options traders for a very long time, as it has been providing trading services since 2012. The majority of the company's clients have deposits up to $5,000/₽300,000 and a low or average level of knowledge. But there are traders who have vast experience and equally great financial capabilities. And it is for such clients that VIP accounts are provided.

        General information about VIP accounts with binary options broker Binarium

        The first thing I would like to note is that the owners of VIP accounts with the Binarium broker receive almost unlimited freedom of action in relation to their funds. This means that there are no restrictions on the number of times or amounts for withdrawing funds.

        VIP account holders also have a personal manager who will be in touch every day, excluding weekends. Therefore, you can receive answers to any questions and conduct personal consultations at any working time.

        How to become the owner of a VIP account with the binary options broker Binarium?

        To obtain VIP status, you must top up your account with at least $5,000 in one payment. To do this, you will need to log into your personal account and open the “Cashier” or “Top up Account” section, where you select the “Account Types” tab:

        Types of accounts with the broker Binarium

        Next, you can familiarize yourself with all the benefits and click on the “OPEN” button, after which the account replenishment window will open:

        Methods for replenishing your account with the Binarium broker

        All that remains is to choose a convenient payment system, of which the Binarium broker has quite a few. And as soon as the funds arrive to the trading account, VIP status will be assigned to the account automatically.

        Deposits and withdrawals of funds for VIP account holders at the binary options broker Binarium

        VIP account owners have the opportunity to withdraw any amount of profit any number of times. This means that even if $20,000 was earned in a day, you can withdraw it without problems or delays on the part of the broker.

        Important note: there are two mandatory conditions that apply to any type of account with the Binarium broker. The first thing you need to do before submitting a withdrawal request is to verify your account . The second mandatory condition is that you can submit an application for withdrawal of funds only using the same details from which the account was replenished.

        Bonuses for VIP account holders with binary options broker Binarium

        Each VIP account owner has the opportunity to receive bonuses when replenishing funds in the amount of 20%, and the number of replenishments is not limited.

        It is worth noting that “Start” accounts do not provide bonuses at all, and “Standard” accounts have the opportunity to receive only 5% on replenishment.

        Tradeback (cashback) for VIP account holders with binary options broker Binarium

        Tradeback (cashback) is the ability to receive a refund of part of the funds from unprofitable transactions back to your account.

        Tradeback (cashback) with broker Binarium

        For VIP account holders, the cashback is as much as 15%, which means that even if $1,000 is lost, $150 will be returned back to the account. The main thing is that competitors’ cashback can be a maximum of 7%, regardless of account types.

        Additional opportunities for VIP account holders with binary options broker Binarium

        If we talk about additional features, all VIP account holders receive “Premium” access to the Trading Room.

        The trading room is a special service that provides daily exclusive analytics, additional bonuses and trading signals from the most experienced traders on the platform. And the “Premium” status means unlimited access to trading signals and other features of the room.

        Conclusion

        As you can see, owning VIP accounts with the binary options broker Binarium is quite profitable. And to become its owner, you don’t have to have hundreds of thousands of dollars in your account.

        Also, VIP status is an indicator that most likely the trader has considerable experience in trading, which allows him to receive more favorable conditions for trading and make stable money in the financial markets.

        But do not forget that no matter what account size a trader has, there is always a risk of losing everything. Therefore, before switching to a real account, you should definitely try out all the strategies, indicators and ideas on a demo account and not rush into this difficult but interesting task.

        Binarium

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Ольга
        Самое полезная возможность, которая открывается для пользователей ВИП счетов - это торговая комната и реальные сигналы, и новости, и обсуждения трейдеров. В этом конечно Бинариум обошёл всех остальных брокеров
        Владимир, а вы сами являетесь ВИПом на Бинариум? Очень интересно услышать реальный отзыв.
        31 October 2022
        Answer
        Роман
        Роман
        Очень заманчиво все расписано, но 5000$ это конечно существенная сумма для обычных людей... Тут нужен не один год опыта, что ббыть уверенным, что не уйдешь в минус.
        31 October 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        С вип-счетом средства можно вывести мгновенно?
        Руслан, не то чтобы мгновенно, но достаточно быстро.
        28 October 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        С вип-счетом средства можно вывести мгновенно?
        28 October 2022
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Самое полезная возможность, которая открывается для пользователей ВИП счетов - это торговая комната и реальные сигналы, и новости, и обсуждения трейдеров. В этом конечно Бинариум обошёл всех остальных брокеров
        27 October 2022
        Answer
        Maxtrade
        Maxtrade
        Был такой счет вип раньше, потом решил в разныз брокеров счета открыть, чтобы на всякий случай, но так вообще не выгодно получается. думаю вернуть назад чтобы были преимущества от бинариума уже. кешбек привлекает особенно, убыточные сделки то всегда бывают и у всех
        это имеет смысл конечно разделять суммы, но если бы я мог позволить себе 5к для торговли, то я бы не делил, торгуешь то ты у кого-то одного скорее всего
        09 November 2020
        Answer
        onlyprofit
        onlyprofit
        Был такой счет вип раньше, потом решил в разныз брокеров счета открыть, чтобы на всякий случай, но так вообще не выгодно получается. думаю вернуть назад чтобы были преимущества от бинариума уже. кешбек привлекает особенно, убыточные сделки то всегда бывают и у всех
        или просто добавить на бинариум еще больше денег)))
        ну это уже жирно будет)
        04 November 2020
        Answer
        Алина
        Был такой счет вип раньше, потом решил в разныз брокеров счета открыть, чтобы на всякий случай, но так вообще не выгодно получается. думаю вернуть назад чтобы были преимущества от бинариума уже. кешбек привлекает особенно, убыточные сделки то всегда бывают и у всех
        или просто добавить на бинариум еще больше денег)))
        01 November 2020
        Answer
        onlyprofit
        onlyprofit
        Был такой счет вип раньше, потом решил в разныз брокеров счета открыть, чтобы на всякий случай, но так вообще не выгодно получается. думаю вернуть назад чтобы были преимущества от бинариума уже. кешбек привлекает особенно, убыточные сделки то всегда бывают и у всех
        29 October 2020
        Answer
        Макс
        реалии таковы, что многие клиенты бинариума имеют счета не более чем на 1к долларов) что обсуждать толку этот вип и что он дает
        ну есть же те, у кого такие счета, а может даже есть и такие, у кого еще больше. поэтому есть смысл обсуждать, чтобы люди понимали, что к чему
        03 October 2020
        Answer
        Гриша
        реалии таковы, что многие клиенты бинариума имееют счета не более чем на 1к долларов) что обсуждать толку этот вип и что он дает
        29 September 2020
        Answer
        Клим
        Клим
        выводить можно и не так часто, но считаю что у випа основное преимущество, это возврат кешбека за потерянные средства. удобно и хоть какая-то выгода.
        05 September 2020
        Answer
        Алексей Алексеев
        Алексей Алексеев
        вывожу раз в неделю и нормально, зачем каждый день? вопрос риторический если что)
        если нормальный счет большой, и получается заработать каждый день, то почему бы не выводить сразу на карманные расходы?)
        12 August 2020
        Answer
        Владимир
        многим до випа как до китая пешком
        а если они живут возле китая?))) на самом деле 5к долларов это и большая сумма, и не очень. та и дай простому человеку 5к, потратить на фуфло всякое, поэтому у многих и нет таких денег, потому что тратят на фигню в большинстве случаев
        31 July 2020
        Answer
        Вася
        многим до випа как до китая пешком
        11 July 2020
        Answer
        Марк
        получить бы вип с моей 1000 баксов, я бы не отказался выводить каждый день что-то)
        вывожу раз в неделю и нормально, зачем каждый день? вопрос риторический если что)
        16 June 2020
        Answer
        Макс
        получить бы вип с моей 1000 баксов, я бы не отказался выводить каждый день что-то)
        06 June 2020
        Answer
        Leonid
        Leonid
        У меня был там счет раньше с vip статусом, подтверждаю, что это в разы выгоднее, чем стандарт
        так а что там такого крутого?
        Не всем конечно это надо, но на випе можно вывести в любой момент любую сумму и при чем хоть по 10 раз в день, если торгуешь прибыль, это полезно.
        15 May 2020
        Answer
        Женя
        У меня был там счет раньше с vip статусом, подтверждаю, что это в разы выгоднее, чем стандарт
        так а что там такого крутого?
        09 May 2020
        Answer
        Виктор
        Виктор
        У меня был там счет раньше с vip статусом, подтверждаю, что это в разы выгоднее, чем стандарт
        так а что там такого крутого?
        Возвращают часть денег на счет тебе всегда от убытков, лично мне это было интересно, все остальное не особо.
        30 April 2020
        Answer
