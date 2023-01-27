    Registration
        Indicator for binary options Fire Rider Indicator v2.86

        The indicator for binary options Fire Rider Indicator v2.86 is a signal indicator without redrawing, the signals of which do not disappear when the chart is updated. Thanks to this, you can check its effectiveness on history or through a tester and use it for trading both on the Forex market and binary options.

        Please note that Fire Rider Indicator v2.86 is a paid version and costs $120, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

        Content:

        Fire Rider Indicator v2.86 on the chart

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Fire Rider Indicator v2.86

        Installing the indicator for binary options Fire Rider Indicator v2.86

        The Fire Rider Indicator v2.86 indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator file there. The template is installed in the same way, but placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

        Review and settings of the Fire Rider Indicator v2.86 for binary options

        Fire Rider Indicator v2.86 is a signal indicator and generates very frequent signals that do not redraw. It is difficult to say what this indicator is based on, since its settings are limited only to visual parameters.

        From the proposed settings, you can select the type of signals, turn on or off the author’s logo, change the color of the graph, turn on or off alerts:

        Fire Rider Indicator v2.86 settings window

        If you decide to change the appearance of the arrows, you can choose from three proposed options:

        1. Arrow;
        2. Grail Arrow;
        3. Signal Arrow.

        Types of design of signal arrows

        Also, the color of the graph that you see is a setting and will work without a template and without changes to the graph itself. To use them, you simply need to enable the "Chart Color" variable.

        Other settings allow you to enable alerts on your PC and smartphone, and you can also change the colors of the arrows themselves.

        Trading rules using the Fire Rider Indicator v2.86 for binary options

        There is one important point that should be taken into account when trading with the indicator for binary options Fire Rider Indicator v2.86. Since it generates a large number of signals and they must be filtered, since if you trade on all signals at once, you can lose your entire deposit . The easiest way to filter signals is to trade with the trend. Therefore, it is worth studying how the trend works:

        If you fully understand how to trade binary options with the trend, you will be able to eliminate more than 75% of the losing signals. Of course, Fire Rider Indicator v2.86 can be used without auxiliary tools, but we do not recommend this, since many signals will be unprofitable and it is better to play it safe. An additional option for reinsurance is to use this indicator together with others. When we tested its work, we noticed that it performs well together with Stochastic Oscillator . Therefore, the trading rules for it will include Stochastic:

        Example of work in combination with Stochastic Oscillator

        So, to buy Call options you need to:

        1. There was an upward trend.
        2. Stochastic was above the “20” level.
        3. An arrow pointing up appeared.

        For Put options you need to:

        1. There was a downward trend.
        2. Stochastic was below the “80” level.
        3. An arrow appeared pointing down.

        Any timeframe can be used, and expiration should be 1 candle.

        Opening a Call Option

        Now let's look at potential deals using examples.

        In this case, we began to move upward (the trend changed to upward), the stochastic began to cross the “20” level and a signal appeared (up arrow), after which we could buy a Call option with an expiration of 1 candle:

        The right time to open a Call option

        Opening a Put option

        In this case, we began to move down (the trend changed to downward), the stochastic began to cross the “80” level and a signal appeared (down arrow), after which we could buy a Put option with an expiration of 1 candle:

        The right time to open a Put option

        Conclusion

        The indicator for binary options Fire Rider Indicator v2.86 is a signal tool, which, as it turned out, should only be used in conjunction with auxiliary tools, since it generates a lot of signals and without filtering they will bring more losses than profits. Regardless of the filter you use (Stochastic or any other indicator), it is important to test everything on a demo account , and only then move on to a real account.

        In addition, in order to protect your deposit, you should always remember the rules of money management and risk management , and also trade only through a trusted broker, which can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Fire Rider Indicator v2.86 free download

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Надо попробовать по тестить. Фильт сигналов надеюсь отдельно настраивать не надо?
        01 May 2023
        Answer
        Nexa
        Подождите: если написано что индикатор генерирует много сигналов, которые надо фильтровать. А не кажется ли авторам индикатора, что и фильтр множества сигналов должен входить в функции этого индикатора?
        Богдан, фильтров много,выбирай на своё усмотрение
        31 March 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Подождите: если написано что индикатор генерирует много сигналов, которые надо фильтровать. А не кажется ли авторам индикатора, что и фильтр множества сигналов должен входить в функции этого индикатора?
        24 March 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Самое главное не запутаться в этих индикаторах. Башка может треснуть.
        tirant, Если вы добрались до этого места, вашей голове ничего не грозит - она закаленная.)) Индикатор плюс стохастик - классика.
        17 March 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Самое главное не запутаться в этих индикаторах. Башка может треснуть.
        16 February 2023
        Answer
        koskos
        индикатор показывает на истории только 4 дня если м1 тф как сделать больше ?
        08 February 2023
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        я чего-то не совсем понял, так а стохастик здесь обязателен или нет?
        Руслан, обязательно, основной сигнал этого осциллятора — это выход линий из зон перекупленности и перепроданности. Это очень хороший маяк для трейдера. И как правило этот индикатор добавляют во много разных стратегий для торговли БО
        Владимир, ну и он ещё анализирует скорость рынка. А по поводу перепроданности и перекупленности есть ещё один популярный индикатор RSI, только я вот так и не понял - в чём у них разница со стохастиком
        30 January 2023
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        я чего-то не совсем понял, так а стохастик здесь обязателен или нет?
        Руслан, обязательно, основной сигнал этого осциллятора — это выход линий из зон перекупленности и перепроданности. Это очень хороший маяк для трейдера. И как правило этот индикатор добавляют во много разных стратегий для торговли БО
        30 January 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        я чего-то не совсем понял, так а стохастик здесь обязателен или нет?
        Руслан, нет, но крайне рекомендуется использовать вместе с ним, так как здесь по умолчанию очень неточные сигналы
        30 January 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        жалко только, что в настройках особо ничего нельзя менять, а так вполне норм индюк
        30 January 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        я чего-то не совсем понял, так а стохастик здесь обязателен или нет?
        30 January 2023
        Answer
