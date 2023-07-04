    Registration
        Indicator for binary options Binlex

        The signal indicator for binary options Binlex is extremely easy to use, so a trading system based on its readings can be recommended even for beginners just starting to get acquainted with the financial markets.

        Binlex was designed specifically for binary options trading. Although its signals appear quite rarely, using the indicator on several assets simultaneously allows you to get a sufficient number of trading recommendations.

        This is an inexpensive paid indicator. It sells for $29, and, of course, before purchasing, I would like to make sure that the relatively small number of trading signals it offers is compensated by its high quality. You can download Binlex for informational purposes to find out if it is right for you on our website at the end of the review.

        Content:

        binlex chart

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Binlex

        Installing the indicator for binary options Binlex

        The Binlex indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator file there. The template is installed in the same way, but is placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

        Review and settings of the Binlex indicator for binary options

        The Binlex indicator for binary options gives two types of trading signals: the main arrow, displayed in the basement panel, and the confirmation signal in the form of red and green rectangles on the chart:

        signals in binlex

        In the basement panel there is an oscillator, on which trading signals for binary options of the Binlex indicator are based. It is somewhat reminiscent of the standard Stochastic , but unlike the latter, it uses three moving lines:

        stochastic in binlex

        Binlex does not have significant settings for the frequency, sensitivity and algorithm for the appearance of trading signals, but you can configure the trading time, visual parameters of the indicator and alerts here:

        settings in binlex

        Trading rules using the Binlex indicator for binary options

        The indicator is designed for use on the M5 timeframe , and the appearance of trading signals occurs approximately 3-5 times per day. Such a low frequency of signals is compensated by the fact that Binlex does a good job of filtering signals, so the indicator does not require any additional rules for trading other than using the indicator readings.

        One could say that trading binary options using the Binlex indicator is so simple that even the most inexperienced trader can cope with this task, if not for one nuance. As practice shows, beginners in binary options trading often encounter difficulties in capital management and discipline, which leads to too hasty transactions without confirming signals and even losing the deposit . Even the simplest trading systems require knowledge of the fundamentals of binary options trading. If you are not yet familiar with them, be sure to read our selection of materials:

        Essentially, the rules for trading binary options using the Binlex indicator come down to two simple conditions.

        To buy a Call option:

        1. A green up arrow appears in the basement panel.
        2. The candle where the signal appeared is highlighted with a green rectangle on the chart.

        We use only M5 timeframe. Expiration – 3 candles.

        To buy a Put option:

        1. A red downward arrow appeared in the basement panel.
        2. The candle where the signal appeared is highlighted with a red rectangle on the chart.

        Opening a Call Option

        In this screenshot of EUR/USD, you can see that buying a Call option is possible, since there is an up arrow in the bottom panel, and the candle where the trading signal appeared is in the green rectangle:

        call option buy signal

        Opening a Put option

        In this screenshot we see that both conditions for buying a Put option are met. A red downward arrow appears, and the candle on which the signal occurred is located in the red rectangle.

        signal to buy put option

        Conclusion

        The Binlex indicator for trading binary options gives very simple and understandable signals, so even novice traders can use them without any problems, having first practiced on a demo account . Although the indicator’s signals appear quite rarely, they can be used without additional filters, which is an undoubted advantage of this strategy.

        Despite this, Binlex is not a grail indicator. In our tests, the number of profitable signals only slightly exceeded 60%, which may not be sufficiently effective for trading binary options with low payouts. You should trade on a real account with Binlex only with a broker that practices payouts of more than 80% on many trading instruments. You can find such a platform in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Download the Binlex indicator for free

        Download

        Try it on a demo account

        winoptionsignals

        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Плохо конечно что здесь строго ограниченный таймфрейм, но с другой стороны не нужно париться с выбором времени) Пока что индикатор вызывает у меня смешанные чувства, например я не уверен нужен ли здесь доп фильтр или нет. В любом случае на все нужно время для тестирования.
        16 March 2024
        Answer
        Mukhamed
        Надо тестировать
        02 February 2024
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        Всё должно быть в комплексе и грамотно взаимодействовать...
        Владимир, ВОТ ИМЕННО! Истина в трейдинге
        17 July 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Прибыльных сигналов чуть больше 60%. Прямо скажем не высокое достижение.
        Артур, в принципе 60-75% являются нормой. Средним значением.
        Богдан, Согласен, я где-то встречал 85% хороших сигналов, но не тестил, ничего сказать не могу.
        tirant, Написать 85% это еще не значит что там есть хотя бы 70%...
        Трейдер России, это понятно. Так как я этот индикатор не тестил, по этому высказываю не предметное мнение, прочитав только статью.
        Артур, Это понятно. Я просто сказал что если на сарае написано х... - необязательно там будет именно оно, там могут быть дрова.
        10 July 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Прибыльных сигналов чуть больше 60%. Прямо скажем не высокое достижение.
        Артур, в принципе 60-75% являются нормой. Средним значением.
        Богдан, Согласен, я где-то встречал 85% хороших сигналов, но не тестил, ничего сказать не могу.
        tirant, Написать 85% это еще не значит что там есть хотя бы 70%...
        Трейдер России, это понятно. Так как я этот индикатор не тестил, по этому высказываю не предметное мнение, прочитав только статью.
        10 July 2023
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Просто некоторым везёт видимо и они не попадают под слив. Или умеют правильно выбрать время торговли для конкретного индюка. В общем так я и не нашёл нормального индюка пока.
        Seren, абсолютно точно! на один индикатор рассчитывать нельзя, как нельзя рассчитывать при езде на авто на одну педаль газа и на спидометр. Всё должно быть в комплексе и грамотно взаимодействовать...
        07 July 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Прибыльных сигналов чуть больше 60%. Прямо скажем не высокое достижение.
        Артур, в принципе 60-75% являются нормой. Средним значением.
        Богдан, Согласен, я где-то встречал 85% хороших сигналов, но не тестил, ничего сказать не могу.
        tirant, Написать 85% это еще не значит что там есть хотя бы 70%...
        07 July 2023
        Answer
        Seren
        Где вы находите индикаторы с вином 70-85%?)) Вы их на долгосроке видимо не тестили, они все дадут на долгосроке не больше 65%. Я протестировал тестером не на статичной истории (там не учитывается динамика цены и результат ложный), а в реальном времени около 40 индикаторов за 4-5 месяцев этого года! Ни одного с вином 70% не видел! Притом все они сливают, по принципу, сначала могут неделями давать хороший в плюс. А потом за неделю или пару дней одни минусы. В итоге вин скатывается всегда к 55-65% в лучшем случае. Я и с фильтрами их гонял и из систем разных стрелки делал и гонял уже целую систему, все рано или поздно сливные. Просто некоторым везёт видимо и они не попадают под слив. Или умеют правильно выбрать время торговли для конкретного индюка. В общем так я и не нашёл нормального индюка пока.
        06 July 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Прибыльных сигналов чуть больше 60%. Прямо скажем не высокое достижение.
        Артур, в принципе 60-75% являются нормой. Средним значением.
        Богдан, Согласен, я где-то встречал 85% хороших сигналов, но не тестил, ничего сказать не могу.
        06 July 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Прибыльных сигналов чуть больше 60%. Прямо скажем не высокое достижение.
        Артур, в принципе 60-75% являются нормой. Средним значением.
        06 July 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Прибыльных сигналов чуть больше 60%. Прямо скажем не высокое достижение.
        05 July 2023
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Что-то я не понял, на одной картинке в разделе обзор и настройки индикатора обозначен сигнал на покупку опциона КОЛЛ, а на графике не КОЛЛ) Какой процент сигналов в профит? Это очень интересно, учитывая что сигналы такие редкие. Кто-то из модераторов или специалистов, может ответить?
        05 July 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Binlex - уникальный индикатор, способный генерировать эффективные торговые сигналы как при тренде, так и против него. Я уже опробовал его и результаты меня приятно удивили. Считаю, что это ценный инструмент для улучшения торговых прогнозов и увеличения прибыльности сделок. Рекомендую всем бинарным опционщикам!
        05 July 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Binlex кажется действительно перспективным индикатором. Особенно радует, что он эффективен как при торговле по тренду, так и против него. Это действительно уникальная особенность, которую сложно найти в других индикаторах)
        Option Bull, такая универсальность важна для успешной торговли, потому что часто индикаторы работают только в определенных условиях рынка. Как по мне, это отличный инструмент для улучшения точности прогнозов и увеличения прибыльности сделок.
        05 July 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Binlex кажется действительно перспективным индикатором. Особенно радует, что он эффективен как при торговле по тренду, так и против него. Это действительно уникальная особенность, которую сложно найти в других индикаторах)
        05 July 2023
        Answer
