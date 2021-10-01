The indicator for binary options ADEX TURBO v21 is a arrow indicator, which, according to its creator, guarantees 80% of profitable signals. To start working with the indicator, you should understand technical or fundamental analysis , since it is based on signals in the form of arrows.

ADEX TURBO v21 is a new version of the famous BINARY ADEX indicator, developed in 2021. According to the developer, the indicator has been completely redesigned and uses new algorithms. The only thing that remains from the original version is the ADEX “prefix,” which is simply due to the enormous popularity of the indicator of the previous version among traders.

At the moment, the tool is paid and its price is 159 euros, but for reference, you can download the ADEX TURBO v21 indicator for free from our website.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options ADEX TURBO v21

Installing the indicator for binary options ADEX TURBO v21 in MT4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing the indicator:

Review and settings of the indicator for binary options ADEX TURBO v21

ADEX TURBO v21 is a standard arrow indicator: an up or down arrow appears in the terminal and an alert to enter the market. Unlike other similar indicators, this version, according to the author, does not redraw signals. Moreover, the developers claim that the effectiveness of the indicator signals is at least 80% in any market.

The indicator properties include a limited set of variables where you can disable or enable notifications:

alertOn is the main variable, where the value “true” enables indicator alerts, and the value “false” disables them.

allertsMessage – default value is “true”; the indicator shows pop-up messages with an alert from the indicator.

alertsSound – enable/disable alert sound.

alertsEmail – enable/disable email alerts.

The basis of the indicator’s operation, of course, is not disclosed by the author; there is only a mention that the signals are based only on Price Action .

Signals and trading using the ADEX TURBO v21 indicator

Let's move directly to the effectiveness of the indicator signals.

For all transactions there are only two rules:

As soon as you see a blue up arrow, you buy a Call option with a short expiration of 1 candle. As soon as you see a red down arrow, you buy a Put option with a short expiration of 1 candle.

These rules always apply: both for short-term time frames M1 and for large time frames from H4 and higher.

The result of the indicator and its accuracy depend directly on the time of signal formation: the signal must appear at the beginning of the opening of the candle, and only after that an option with an expiration of one candle is purchased. These are the author’s main recommendations for trading binary options using the ADEX TURBO v21 indicator.

Even short tests have shown that this rule often does not work: the indicator actually redraws the signals and they can appear in the last seconds before the candle closes, and the alerts themselves fire too late (after the candle closes).

Let's consider another example of working with the indicator - buying options after a signal on a closed candle. As we can see in the chart below ( currency pair EUR/USD, time frame M1), the effectiveness of transactions is standard for most indicators and is approximately 50%. Some signals can give good results, but over the long term, using only this indicator, without other trading strategies or indicators, will lead the trader to lose his deposit .

Therefore, this indicator should be used in conjunction with other binary options trading methods . And first of all, you need to understand what a trend is and what a flat is . It is also worth understanding the psychology of trading . And we should never forget about the rules of money management and risk management .

Conclusion

The information field of binary options, the Forex market, stocks and cryptocurrencies is overflowing with a variety of paid indicators and ready-made strategies, the price of which can reach several hundred dollars. Unfortunately, sellers of these products are not always completely honest and are more focused on profit from sales.

In this article, we were convinced that even despite the author’s words about the efficiency and accuracy of his indicator, in fact, the indicator seemed very mediocre and absolutely no different from other so-called Grails . Before purchasing any paid system, you should familiarize yourself with the results of testing their operation for at least six months.

