        Indicator for binary options ADEX TURBO v21

        The indicator for binary options ADEX TURBO v21 is a arrow indicator, which, according to its creator, guarantees 80% of profitable signals. To start working with the indicator, you should understand technical or fundamental analysis , since it is based on signals in the form of arrows.

        ADEX TURBO v21 is a new version of the famous BINARY ADEX indicator, developed in 2021. According to the developer, the indicator has been completely redesigned and uses new algorithms. The only thing that remains from the original version is the ADEX “prefix,” which is simply due to the enormous popularity of the indicator of the previous version among traders.

        At the moment, the tool is paid and its price is 159 euros, but for reference, you can download the ADEX TURBO v21 indicator for free from our website.

        Indicator for binary options ADEX TURBO v21

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options ADEX TURBO v21

        Installing the indicator for binary options ADEX TURBO v21 in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing the indicator:

        Review and settings of the indicator for binary options ADEX TURBO v21

        ADEX TURBO v21 is a standard arrow indicator: an up or down arrow appears in the terminal and an alert to enter the market. Unlike other similar indicators, this version, according to the author, does not redraw signals. Moreover, the developers claim that the effectiveness of the indicator signals is at least 80% in any market.

        Indicator signals for binary options ADEX TURBO v21

        The indicator properties include a limited set of variables where you can disable or enable notifications:

        • alertOn is the main variable, where the value “true” enables indicator alerts, and the value “false” disables them.
        • allertsMessage – default value is “true”; the indicator shows pop-up messages with an alert from the indicator.
        • alertsSound – enable/disable alert sound.
        • alertsEmail – enable/disable email alerts.

        Setting up the indicator for binary options ADEX TURBO v21

        The basis of the indicator’s operation, of course, is not disclosed by the author; there is only a mention that the signals are based only on Price Action .

        Signals and trading using the ADEX TURBO v21 indicator

        Let's move directly to the effectiveness of the indicator signals.

        For all transactions there are only two rules:

        1. As soon as you see a blue up arrow, you buy a Call option with a short expiration of 1 candle.
        2. As soon as you see a red down arrow, you buy a Put option with a short expiration of 1 candle.

        Signals to buy Put and Call options using the ADEX TURBO v21 indicator

        These rules always apply: both for short-term time frames M1 and for large time frames from H4 and higher.

        The result of the indicator and its accuracy depend directly on the time of signal formation: the signal must appear at the beginning of the opening of the candle, and only after that an option with an expiration of one candle is purchased. These are the author’s main recommendations for trading binary options using the ADEX TURBO v21 indicator.

        Signal before the candle closes on the indicator for binary options ADEX TURBO v21

        Even short tests have shown that this rule often does not work: the indicator actually redraws the signals and they can appear in the last seconds before the candle closes, and the alerts themselves fire too late (after the candle closes).

        Redrawing the indicator signal for binary options ADEX TURBO v21

        Let's consider another example of working with the indicator - buying options after a signal on a closed candle. As we can see in the chart below ( currency pair EUR/USD, time frame M1), the effectiveness of transactions is standard for most indicators and is approximately 50%. Some signals can give good results, but over the long term, using only this indicator, without other trading strategies or indicators, will lead the trader to lose his deposit .

        Buying binary options after signals from the ADEX TURBO v21 indicator

        Therefore, this indicator should be used in conjunction with other binary options trading methods . And first of all, you need to understand what a trend is and what a flat is . It is also worth understanding the psychology of trading . And we should never forget about the rules of money management and risk management .

        Conclusion

        The information field of binary options, the Forex market, stocks and cryptocurrencies is overflowing with a variety of paid indicators and ready-made strategies, the price of which can reach several hundred dollars. Unfortunately, sellers of these products are not always completely honest and are more focused on profit from sales.

        In this article, we were convinced that even despite the author’s words about the efficiency and accuracy of his indicator, in fact, the indicator seemed very mediocre and absolutely no different from other so-called Grails . Before purchasing any paid system, you should familiarize yourself with the results of testing their operation for at least six months.

        If you have not decided on the choice of broker , then our rating of the best binary options brokers presents the TOP 10 proven brokers with real reviews from clients.

        Download ADEX TURBO v21 indicator for free

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals

        PO

        Comments

        Option Bull
        Ну уж действительно не ожидал, что это какая-то лажа. Учитывая, что индикатор BINARY ADEX снискал большую популярность. Видимо успех вскружил голову разработчикам.
        13 October 2023
        Answer
        Ну уж действительно не ожидал, что это какая-то лажа. Учитывая, что индикатор BINARY ADEX снискал большую популярность. Видимо успех вскружил голову разработчикам.
        Option Bull, ну я вот лично смутился еще в самом начале, когда прочитал что 80% эффективности, что бывает крайне редко. А когда стал тестить, то перерисовка сигналов меня вообще убила.
        13 October 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Очень жаль что по итогу индикатор оказался "котом в мешке". Я помню видел видео автора индикатора на Ютубе и меня сразу же насторожило отсутствие количества лайков и дизлайков на видео.
        Подскажите, а вариант фильтра сигналов имеется? Что порекомендуете?
        Марьяна, по моему мнению, автор статьи правильно все описал и единственный вариант использования этого индикатора – только по сигналам на открытии свечи. Но индикаторы с перерисовкой – очень ненадежные. Лучше поищи на этом же сайте другие варианты без перерисовки.
        Алексей, поддерживаю! С перерисовкой индикаторы - это гарантия слива депозита. Есть тут хорошие, я лично тестировал, например, GT Sсalper, но обязательно сначала, на демо счету.
        17 July 2022
        Answer
