Binary options strategy SMA-RoC

The SMA-ROC binary options strategy is based on two indicators , one of which is a signal indicator, and the second is an oscillator one. This strategy is simply simple and understandable and beginners can master it without problems, and experienced traders will find it simple even without explanation.

With this strategy for binary options you can get 60-70% profitable trades.

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options SMA-ROC

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-H1.

Expiration: 2 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: S-ROC TT, CMA CJCF.

Trading instruments: Any.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

Installing SMA-ROC Strategy Indicators in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

We install the S-RoC TT indicator on the chart with the following settings:

MA Period - 7.

ROC Period – 12.

We leave the remaining settings unchanged.

We install the CMA CJCF indicator on the chart with the following settings:

Lenght1 – 2.

Phase1 – 10.

Lenght2 – 2.

Lenght2 – 12.

We leave the remaining settings unchanged.

To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download indicators and a template for this strategy.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Trading rules using the SMA-ROC strategy

As already mentioned, the rules of this strategy for binary options are simple, as you will now see for yourself.

To open a Call option you need to:

A signal (blue arrow) from the CMA CJCF indicator has appeared. The S-ROC TT indicator should point up. The S-ROC TT indicator should be above the zero line (not necessary, but will be a good addition to the signal).

To open a Put option you need to:

A signal (red arrow) from the CMA CJCF indicator has appeared. The S-ROC TT indicator should point downwards. The S-ROC TT indicator should be below the zero line (not necessary, but will be a good addition to the signal).

Examples of trading using the SMA-ROC strategy

For example, we took the favorite currency pair of many – EUR/JPY.

Opening a Call Option

During the European session, you can safely look for entries. The potential profit from the transaction would be obtained at expiration in 2 candles.

Opening a Put option

In the picture below there is more than one option for opening a Put option, but we took one as an example. The zero line was crossed on the basement indicator, which means you can try to open a position.

Conclusion

As you can see, by following just two rules from this trading strategy for binary options, you can already make a profit from the market.

To trade binary options you should always choose a reliable broker. You can view reviews in the broker ratings on our website. Choose the one you like best and start earning money, and we wish you success!

Download indicators and template for the SMA-ROC strategy

Download

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

See also:

Books on trading

Free signals for binary options online

Useful articles about binary options

Martingale Calculator