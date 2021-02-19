Binary options: how to start investing and what you need for this

Today, investing in binary options has become a very common method of making money on the Internet. There is no doubt that investments of this type can provide a person with large and, most importantly, regular income.

The attractiveness of this type of trading is explained, firstly, by the fact that not only professional stock traders, but also novice users can engage in such online investments in binary options.

Secondly, investing in binary options is an activity that you can learn on your own, and if the right approach is used, this financial instrument can be considered as an additional source of income.

And thirdly, online investment in binary options allows traders to invest in shares of famous international companies. Investors can also invest in trading assets such as currency pairs , oil, gas, precious metals and cryptocurrencies .

Another significant advantage of such investments is accessibility, since the minimum deposit for trading binary options with most binary options brokers is about $5.

Where does profit come from when investing in binary options?

Investing online in binary options is making transactions (buying options) to increase or decrease the price of a specific asset. A transaction that is made after conducting a qualitative analysis or using an effective strategy for binary options will, in most cases, bring profit to the investor.

The trading process itself looks like this:

When buying Call options, in order to make a profit, the price must increase by at least 1 point by the end of the expiration time ;

; When buying Put options, in order to make a profit, the price must fall by at least 1 point by the end of the expiration time.

The profit from one transaction can be up to 95%, but if a loss is incurred, the trader loses all invested funds.

There are also many different types of binary options , which can work in completely different ways, but classic trading involves the trading system described above.

Types of online investments in binary options

There are three types of online investments in binary options, which have a number of differences, advantages and disadvantages:

Independent trading. The main disadvantage of this system is the high risk of losing investments. An investor who suffers a loss due to an incorrect forecast loses potential profits and, most importantly, loses the entire amount invested in that particular trade. But this approach also has a big advantage - you have complete control over your funds and everything depends only on you. You can increase the efficiency of independent online investing in binary options by receiving cashback or canceling unprofitable transactions using promotional codes. You can use such promotional codes when trading through the broker Pocket Option or Quotex ; Investments in binary options through trust management. In this case, you do not need to conduct independent trading. All you need to do is simply fund your trading account, after which the trader found for you will start trading. The profit that your trader receives as a result is divided between him and you according to pre-agreed conditions. Most often, income can be divided in a ratio of 70/30 (70% to the investor and 30% to the fund manager). Investing in binary options of this type is more convenient because it does not require time and you can control risks by choosing the most experienced and reliable traders and dividing the amounts between them. This method also helps reduce risks in situations where options trading becomes like simple guessing. Despite all the advantages of this investment method, there is one big disadvantage - the possibility of deception. There are very common groups on social networks or chat channels online where supposedly professional traders offer their services for accelerating deposits , but in 99.9% of cases this is a scam. Copying transactions. Another way to invest online in binary options is to copy trades, which allows you not to give your funds to anyone, but simply copy trades of self-selected traders. The process is structured in such a way that the investor selects one or more traders based on their trading statistics, and then calculates the amount of funds that he can use for copying. Each trade of the selected trader is then duplicated in the investor's trading account. The main advantage of this type of investment in binary options is that the trader, again, does not waste time on trading. However, this method also has disadvantages, which are associated with the fact that a profitable trader can simply stop trading and close his profile, or, on the contrary, the same profitable trader can suddenly begin to make more losing trades than profitable ones. If you want to try this approach of copying trades, then you can consider copying trades from the broker PocketOption .

How to invest online in binary options yourself

There are different types of online investments in binary options, but the most common are direct investments (independent trading).

This type of online investment is intended for those investors and traders who have residual experience and knowledge in the field of binary options trading and can themselves determine the direction of price movement for a particular asset.

Self-trading involves the use of types of analysis such as technical or fundamental , and other binary options trading methods can also be used. The most popular can be considered:

If we consider the use of technical analysis, it allows us to understand what phase of the trend the market is in, and at what point the price may approach its minimum or maximum value. The resulting data tells you how high the probability of a reversal or continuation of the movement is, after which you can understand whether it is worth buying a Call (“higher”) or a Put (“lower”) option.

When using fundamental analysis, additional research is required into the macroeconomic situation of the country, field of activity or company that relates to the selected trading asset. The obtained indicators can tell you how events in the market will develop further and how this will affect prices in the future. In a simpler version, trading can be carried out based on news using the economic calendar , but this approach cannot be completely attributed to the fundamental one.

Speaking of stable earnings from investments in binary options, it is possible to receive it only when you have sufficient experience and knowledge so that trading is systematic and trading is carried out professionally, and not by guessing the price direction. When investing long-term online in binary options, you should be aware of all world events. It is necessary to be able to isolate from the news what can affect market conditions. This is mainly news affecting the world economy and the economy of the most influential states, as well as industrial events, events in the field of gas and oil production, or significant political incidents.

The best results can be achieved by combining technical and fundamental analysis, but it is worth noting that fundamental analysis is quite complex and is not suitable for beginners, but many traders make stable profits using technical data alone and this method is considered one of the simplest.

Features of independent investing in binary options

Today, private trading (independent investing in binary options) is becoming increasingly popular all over the world, so it is worth considering the specifics of investing in binary options:

Deposit size. The larger the deposit, the lower the risk level and the higher the potential profit. As a rule, profitable traders can earn up to 30% per month or even more, but do not think that everyone can earn such a profit. This is only possible with proper experience and knowledge. Control over investments. The main advantage of investing in binary options for independent trading is the absolute control of the process. Only you plan your steps using the rules of money management and risk management and, accordingly, understand when to stop trading. Having trading skills and experience. Earning income without experience and skills is an almost impossible idea. If a novice investor wants to become successful, he should study regularly. To do this, you should study not only the technical approach, but also the psychological one (psychology of trading) .

Risks of investing in binary options

Investing with funds under management involves risk in choosing a trustee. We must not forget that even a manager who has been doing his business for many years cannot guarantee his investors a 100% profit. If, in this type of online investment in binary options, not only the investor’s money, but also the manager’s money is included in the process, this factor is an additional guarantee of trading productivity.

Independent trading of binary options involves the risk of making random errors and, as a result, completely losing your deposit . This is all due to the investor’s lack of knowledge, the principle of trading options using the technique of blind “guessing” and his desire to instantly receive a huge amount. Binary options provide a large base for generating income, but at first the investor should be patient. At first he will receive a small profit, and over time he will be able to increase its size.

There is a misconception that the very idea of ​​trading binary options is compared to roulette and they say that binary options are a scam , but this is just one of the myths about binary options . An investor's skills in market analysis determine the size of the profit and when using certain types of options (for example, express options from Pocket Option or the Alpari broker ) it is possible to earn more than 500% from one transaction, but you should not take too much risk, giving in to excitement and greed. The main thing is to learn the mechanics of investing step by step.

Reviews about investing in binary options

Each of the three ways to invest in binary options to generate regular income has its own advantages and disadvantages. But a novice investor will no doubt want to read reviews about investing in binary options.

You can find countless opinions about trading on the Internet. More than half of them insist that investing in binary options is a real scam. Others argue that this type of investment is quite simple and profitable, and in a matter of months a novice investor will certainly become a millionaire. Indeed, many partners lure new investors with promises of untold riches.

Only the second category of reviews is correct. Options trading is a real way to make money, but to trade effectively, you should learn the principles of investing or find a trader who has experience and knows all the details of the trading process. It is worth clarifying that the risks are always high, regardless of the trading approach.

A novice investor should be careful and not trust all reviews about investing in binary options.

Conclusion

The advantages of investing in binary options are obvious: anyone can start working with them thanks to minimum deposits of $5. This is why so many modern traders choose this particular investment method. Those who have already worked with a similar financial instrument today can highly appreciate its accessibility and profitability in comparison with other ways of earning money.

