Pocket Option trading platform

Find out the whole truth about the Pocket Option broker before you start trading binary options. Read real reviews about the broker and select the optimal signals and strategies for trading. As well as a free list of working promotional codes

The affiliate program of the binary options broker Pocket Option can generate additional income, although not everyone knows about it. How to become a broker partner and start earning money?

Quality binary options trading starts with accurate quotes. Where does the Pocket Option broker get quotes from and why is it possible to trade through it on weekends?

Trading platform of binary options broker Pocket Option for Windows OS. Overview of the platform and useful notes on using it in trading.

What is social trading in Pocket Option and how to use it? What benefits does it provide to traders?

How to trade binary options with a payout of about 700%? Express orders for binary options, and all about how to use them on the PocketOption platform.

How to get the most out of the Pocket Option broker market for binary options trading?

An overview of withdrawals from Pocket Option allows you to familiarize yourself with all the intricacies of the process, the broker's requirements for an account for withdrawal, verification and the size of the commission.

What advantages does a license from the Center for Financial Markets of the binary options broker Pocket Option provide for traders and why are brokers with a license trustworthy?

How to copy trades of other traders and receive passive or additional income from the Pocket Option binary options broker?

How to make money on binary options with minimal risk? Binary options tournaments are a great option to show off your trading skills and win a prize.

How to set up a personal profile and enable additional notifications, as well as delete a profile in Pocket Option?

How to use all the functionality of the broker? What hidden opportunities does a broker have and how to get maximum profit from trading?

How to trade on the Forex market through the MetaTrader 5 terminal from the Pocket Option broker?

How to get free promotional codes and bonuses for Pocket Option and how to activate them to get advantages in trading?

How to deposit funds into an account with the Pocket Option binary options broker and receive a bonus? What is the minimum amount needed for this?

The Pocket Option broker's trading platform contains more than 30 indicators for binary options, so you can build a trading strategy without using MT4.

Why do you need to verify your account with the Pocket Option broker and how to do it quickly and without errors?

A list of all valid promotional codes for the Pocket Option broker, including the conditions for receiving a bonus (up to 150% of the deposit) and the details of their use for trading binary options.

How to fund your account with the Pocket Option binary options broker quickly and without errors, while receiving free gifts and bonuses?

How much can you earn by selling your negative account on the Pocket Option platform? Who buys negative accounts and for what purpose?

Binary options broker PocketOption, should you trust it? Up to 96% payout on options on currency pairs and up to 80% payout on cryptocurrencies. Free tournaments, cashback and many other bonuses on the platform

Binary options broker PocketOption is a fairly young company that started operating in 2017. Over the entire existence of the broker, many traders have used its services and most clients speak positively about Pocket Option. Of course, there are also negative responses, but almost always this concerns “working issues”, such as mandatory verification, website design, and so on. In all other respects, traders not only from the CIS countries, but also from abroad trade through the Pocket Option broker. And quite a few make a profit. Therefore, the majority of reviews about the Pocket Option broker are positive.

Review of the Pocket Option trading platform

I would like to note that the domain of the official website pocketoption.com was registered in mid-2016 and extended until 2024, which already indicates the company’s long-term plans.

The trading platform itself was launched in 2017, when full-fledged work began on providing services in financial markets. At the same time, the company’s developers were finishing the mobile version of the trading platform, which, as you can see from your own example, is no worse than the web version, although it was created from scratch in the shortest possible time. It is worth noting that the broker has several applications:

The main application for trading and all financial transactions.

Application with free signals.

Application with free strategies.

Application with free analytics.

If we talk about the web version of the PocketOption trading platform, then its functionality surpasses the platforms of many competitors, not to mention the fact that it is enough to fully work with binary options. The platform has the ability to customize charts to your “taste and color,” namely, change the color of candles or bars, change the scale, and use eight different types of indicators (which are located in the web platform). You can also monitor the scale of all transactions taking place on the platform and use social trading, which provides an additional opportunity to earn money.

For experienced and professional traders, it is possible to open express orders that bring up to 500% profit with a positive outcome. And for those who do not have the opportunity to trade on weekdays, OTC quotes are provided, which can be used to make transactions on Saturday and Sunday. The broker's support service is available all the time, and if you cannot solve your problem on your own, the company's managers will definitely answer any questions via chat or by phone.

Another advantage is the binary options trading tournaments held by the company. And if competitors have paid tournaments, not many can boast of free ones, and the Pocket Option broker is one of them. Therefore, every trader who has a demo account has the opportunity to win various prizes, including real money, by taking one of three prize places. And it's completely free.

If we talk about demo accounts of the Pocket Opshin broker, then such accounts are unlimited and can be used for an unlimited amount of time. Therefore, you can always test strategies or indicators before working on a real account.

Pocket Option Broker Features

In the detailed review of functions section, you can find out that the PocketOption broker uses a very functional trading platform, which allows you not only to trade binary options, but also to receive additional funds for trading and various bonuses from the market.

Thanks to the market, every trader has the opportunity to make purchases for crystals. These crystals can be obtained free of charge for active trading and achievements, as well as through participation in lotteries or by mining crystals.

As a result, you can get many benefits for them, which include:

Promo codes;

Balance bonuses;

Risk-free transactions for amounts up to $1,000;

Boosters to level up faster;

Prolongators to increase the effectiveness of boosters;

Chests with gifts;

Cashback up to 10%;

VIP tickets to tournaments.

Trading strategies for the Pocket Option broker

This section contains many strategies for binary options, which are intended specifically for the PocketOption broker and can be easily used on its platform, since it contains all the necessary indicators and graphical tools.

As a result, you can choose the most effective strategies such as:

Trending;

Signal;

Non-indicator;

Scalping (strategies for turbo options).

The section also contains medium- and long-term strategies for Pocket Option.

Minimum deposit in Pocket Option

This section will help you figure out what amounts are needed to start trading with the PocketOption broker and what features are present on the platform itself when making a deposit.

Also in the section you will be able to get acquainted with the payment systems that work with the broker and how they work. In addition, you will be able to learn how to increase the efficiency of your trading by making a minimum deposit into your trading account.

Registering a new account with the Pocket Option broker

In the section on registering a new account, beginners will be able to learn how to easily and quickly open a new account with the PocketOption broker and what methods there are for this.

Opening a trading account is not a difficult task, but some may not be aware of certain factors that can ultimately affect trading. Therefore, in order for the account to be opened correctly, beginners should definitely familiarize themselves with this section.

Account verification with the Pocket Option broker

This section will tell you in detail about how to pass verification with the PocketOption broker, how long it takes to verify your account, and why verification is needed in general.

Looking ahead, we can say that every trader should undergo verification, as this will directly affect the withdrawal of profits in the future. Therefore, to avoid any problems with this, you should definitely read this section.

Free tournaments broker Pocket Option

Free tournaments from the PocketOption broker allow you to start earning real money without depositing your real funds, and in this section you can learn in detail how to do this.

The most important thing about Pocket Option tournaments is that you can participate in them even from a demo account, and use all the winnings for trading on your real account.

Signals from the Pocket Option broker

The section with signals from PocketOption will allow you to learn about what the free trading recommendations from the broker are based on and how they work.

Such signals allow beginners to begin to navigate binary options trading and use them at the beginning of their journey, and for experienced traders they provide the opportunity to confirm their forecasts or simply test new ideas.

Copying trades and social trading with the Pocket Option broker

These two sections will talk in detail about social trading and copying trades, or, more simply put, about transferring your funds to the management of other traders and the opportunity to start receiving passive income.

Thanks to social trading in PocketOption, every trader has the opportunity to save his time and copy the transactions of successful traders whom he chooses based on their profitability.

Express orders from the Pocket Option broker

PocketOption's Express Orders section will highlight some of the most profitable types of binary options, as they allow you to earn over 700% profit in a single trade with expirations of 60 seconds or more.

However, it is worth immediately noting that despite their profitability, express orders also carry higher risks, and therefore beginners should refrain from quick expirations with express orders.

Pocket Option Broker Platform for PC

Everyone is used to using broker web terminals, but PocketOPtion has a specially designed PC terminal that is no different from the web version of the platform.

In the PC terminal you can conduct exactly the same binary options trading, participate in tournaments, copy transactions, as well as replenish your account and withdraw profits.

Mobile application from the broker Pocket Option

Those traders who do not have the opportunity to be in front of the monitor all the time can use the mobile application from PocketOPtion, and in this section you can find out where it can be downloaded, how to install it and what functionality is present in it.

A mobile application can be very convenient in the modern world, since you can use the mobile Internet almost everywhere, which allows you to constantly be aware of events in the market.

Prices and formation of quotes at the Pocket Option broker

Correct quotes in trading are one of the most important factors for making a profit, since if the broker changes them at his own request, this will lead to constant losses in the market.

The PocketOption broker's quotes section will tell you how and where quotes for the broker's platform are supplied and why they are always accurate.

Pocket Option Broker Affiliate

The PocketOption broker's affiliate program allows all webmasters who have their own websites, groups on social networks, or simply know how to distribute advertising information to earn money.

In this section you can learn about how to become a partner of the Pocket Option broker, what materials should be used for effective advertising and how much you can earn from an affiliate program.

Pocket Option Robot for automatic trading of binary options

For traders who love automatic trading, the Pocket Option Robot was specially developed, which has many trading strategies in its set.

The robot is installed as an extension to the Google Chrome browser and can be used for free for an unlimited amount of time. And most importantly, the Pocket Option company does not prohibit its use in trading.

Training on the Pocket Option broker trading platform

There are still quite a few training materials on the company’s website, since the company itself is young. But there is a package of trading strategies with a full explanation of the rules and possibilities.

Bonus policy of binary options broker Pocket Option

The bonus policy is described in detail in the section with bonuses and promotional codes for the PocketOption broker, as well as in the section with gifts. There you can find the latest promotional codes for replenishing your account, canceling unprofitable transactions, receiving crystals and other benefits.

The section with promotional codes is constantly updated and contains only the latest and working promotional codes and bonuses.

Using promotional codes and bonuses, every trader can increase their chances of making a profit or at least spend it on learning the trading process without much risk.

Depositing and withdrawing funds from the Pocket Option broker trading platform

Depositing funds can be done using any popular service. These are payment systems, bank cards and bank transfers. Cryptocurrencies are also accepted. There is no fee for replenishing your account.

To start trading, it is enough to make a minimum deposit into your account, which is $10 or the equivalent of this amount in any other currency.

Withdrawing funds is possible only after completing the verification procedure. And, unfortunately, the official Pocket Option website does not say anything about this, which forces some people to write negative reviews, as mentioned above.

Regulation of binary options broker Pocket Option

The Pocket Option company is regulated by the Center for Financial Markets and registration is renewed every year.

Although part of the trading community does not really like this regulator, if there are problems, the company’s clients receive some security and the opportunity to resolve controversial issues with the help of a third party.

Real reviews about the Pocket Option broker

Even the fact that the Pocket Option broker is quite young did not affect the number of reviews, of which quite a lot have been collected during its existence, and in general they reflect what was described above - you can work with this company, although there are some issues which still require improvement. Therefore, if you look at the quality of the services provided, it is at a sufficient level for comfortable trading.

Conclusion

Taking all the above information into account, we can conclude that you can successfully trade through the binary options broker PocketOption, on its trading platform, quite comfortably. The broker is regulated, has an innovative platform, and withdraws traders' funds quickly and without delay. You can also use the mobile application, receive daily analytics and trade on weekends. And you can always start trading with a demo account with this broker to independently evaluate the quality of its work.