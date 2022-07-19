How to withdraw money from Binance 2022

The Binance exchange is a leader and ranks first among cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of trading volume and number of clients. The popularity of this site is due to a combination of many factors: low commissions, a wide selection of traded assets and the ability to withdraw any cryptocurrencies and fiat money to a card or wallet.

However, the exchange recently introduced certain restrictions for users from Russia due to imposed sanctions. Because of this, traders and investors from the Russian Federation have a question: is it possible to withdraw money from Binance to a card? We will analyze the withdrawal of money from the exchange, and also answer this question in detail later in the article.

Content:

How to withdraw cryptocurrency from the Binance exchange: general information

Crypto exchange clients can use several options for withdrawing fiat and cryptocurrency funds, and these are:

bank card;

online wallet;

online exchangers;

P2P transfers.

Since August 2021, withdrawals through Binance, as well as registration itself, are accompanied by a mandatory verification procedure (identity confirmation) :

Without this, the exchange does not allow you to withdraw funds. Verification may take up to three days depending on the circumstances. For verification, you will need to provide your documents and selfies online. Both a passport and a driver's license are suitable for this.

Binance withdrawal limits are set the same for everyone. Verified users can withdraw a daily amount, which, recalculated at the current exchange rate, will be equivalent to $50,000. Enhanced verification Plus is also available, which increases the daily limit to $200,000:

But Russians are subject to different limits due to sanctions, and they cannot keep more than €10,000 or its equivalent in their trading accounts. Amounts less than this can be used freely and without restrictions for trading, as well as for depositing and withdrawing funds.

How to withdraw from Binance to a card in Russia now

Withdrawing user funds from Binance to a card is in high demand. This option reduces the fees people have to pay for online transactions. You can withdraw earnings this way by following these steps:

go to wallet; open the “Fiat and spot” section; select the desired currency; Click on the “Output” button.

Next, you can select a card, but since May 2022, the exchange has closed this option for users from the Russian Federation who are clients of banks that have been prohibited from making SWIFT transfers. Also, the exchange does not support Visa and MasterCard cards issued by Russian banks:

Before the introduction of these restrictions, users from the Russian Federation could withdraw money from Binance to a card. It was allowed to transfer up to ₽100,000 at a time (or another amount equivalent to this) and up to ₽400,000 per day. The monthly limit was ₽1,500,000.

Regardless of which country the client is a citizen of, before withdrawing earnings, you must check whether the selected option works. The Exchange may temporarily restrict transfers to a bank account or other available methods without giving a reason.

How to withdraw from Binance via P2P

Despite the restrictions introduced, Russians still have options for withdrawing profits from the exchange, and most importantly, this method allows you to withdraw from Binance without commission. For this purpose, withdrawal via P2P from Binance is provided. This method allows you to withdraw funds for:

Russian bank cards;

foreign accounts;

electronic payment systems.

To withdraw money using this method, you need to perform several steps:

add a card or wallet to withdraw money; go to the P2P section and choose which currency you will sell and which one you want to receive; find a suitable merchant; make an exchange.

Now let's look at everything in more detail. First, we need to add a card or wallet to receive P2P transfers. You can do this through the toolbar, which you can access by clicking on your profile icon and selecting “Toolbar”:

Next, go to the “Payment” section and click “Add payment method”:

Select the one you will use, fill in all the data and click “Confirm”. After that, the added method will appear in the “Payment” section, like the erased signatures in the image above.

Now you can go to the P2P section and make an exchange. You can go to it through the “Buy Cryptocurrency” or “Trade” tab. By hovering over these tabs, select P2P. For example, let’s take USDT, and in the window that opens, select “Sell” and “USDT”. In the “Fiat” tab, select “RUB”:

Then you can select transfer methods from the list, or filter everything using the “Payment” tab. There you can choose any existing method that is supported by Binance.

The most profitable rate will always be the first one on the list. Having chosen the one that suits you, click on the “Sell USDT” button:

Note: Please note that if you chose a method that you did not add, you can add it from here.

In the first window, enter the amount you want to withdraw. In the second window you can see how much you will receive in rubles. On the left you can see the terms of the deal. If you are satisfied with everything, click the “Sell USDT” button. Next, all you have to do is make the transfer and click the “Paid, Next” button. Since USDT is debited from your exchange account, it reaches the merchant instantly, after which he will transfer the rubles to your card.

Remember that when you want to withdraw money via P2P on Binance, you are working through third parties. The exchange employs traders who buy and sell currencies from other users. To avoid problems associated with the implementation of this transfer method, it is recommended to interact only with verified clients of the site. This is indicated by a checkmark icon located opposite the nickname.

How to withdraw money from Binance through electronic payment systems

For traders using the services of this platform, various options are available for withdrawing cryptocurrency from Binance or other assets. In addition to the above methods, transfers through electronic payment systems Payeer and AdvCash are in demand. For users from Russia, it is recommended to register in the second EPS. The withdrawal commission for AdvCash is 0%, and for Payeer – 1%:

To withdraw money to your wallet, you will need to open the “Fiat and Spot” section in your wallet on the exchange, then select the “RUB” currency and click on “Withdraw”. Next you need to choose one of two payment systems:

In the transfer windows you need to enter the email address to which your AdvCash or Payeer account is linked. Next, indicate the transfer amount and all you have to do is wait for the money to arrive in your account.

After this, you can transfer money from your e-wallet to any bank cards. This procedure takes less time. To make such a transfer, you need to go to the appropriate section in your personal account, select the type of bank card (Visa or MasterCard), and then indicate the wallet from which the money will be withdrawn, the amount and details.

The speed at which transactions are completed may vary depending on the time of day and other factors. On average, this process takes a few minutes, but in some cases it can take up to three days.

When choosing this option, you must take into account that these systems charge additional fees and introduce limits, the size of which can be clarified on the EPS website.

How to withdraw rubles from Binance through exchangers

The convenience and popularity of this method are due to several reasons:

it is possible to choose the optimal course;

you can find any options for transferring funds;

services work with different banks and currencies.

You can select a suitable exchanger using the services of aggregators. Bestchange.org is considered popular:

It constantly updates the list of similar services, taking into account the following indicators:

level of popularity;

balance size (that is, the amount of funds that the exchanger can change);

reputation (based on real reviews) and others.

The list of exchangers is adjusted almost immediately if any problems arise with the operation of a particular service. Therefore, traders using the capabilities of this aggregator do not have to worry about the safety of their money. Transactions through the above exchangers are usually completed immediately. But when resorting to these services, you must take into account that you cannot directly withdraw rubles to a ruble account. You need to exchange one of the supported cryptocurrencies, and then go to the aggregator and in the appropriate windows (for Bestchange in the right and left) indicate:

type of currency to exchange;

type of currency to receive.

Accordingly, if earnings are stored in rubles on the internal Binance account, then you must first exchange the entire amount for another currency. To do this, you can use a standard exchange rather than a trading terminal. To do this, you need to click on the “Exchange” button in your wallet:

The Binance Convert page opens, which gives zero commissions and any pairs:

Next, select a currency, for example USDT and click “Preview” and then confirm the exchange.

After this, you can use the services of exchangers. The convenience of BestChange and other similar aggregators is that after specifying the direction of the exchange operation, the site will automatically display a list of services in which the resources with the most favorable rate will be listed from top to bottom.

Transactions through such platforms are carried out according to different algorithms. That is, when switching to the selected service, users will have to understand the features of the interface. Also, some resources in rare cases require verification. The main thing is that traders can make transactions in different directions: exchange offices support both bank cards and popular electronic payment systems. The downside is that such resources often charge additional commissions.

How to withdraw from Binance to a cold wallet or MetaMask

Cryptocurrency is a universal digital currency and allows you to send funds from wallet to wallet, and it does not matter whether the wallet is on an exchange or a cold wallet . But you can only withdraw cryptocurrencies in this way, so if you store fiat, but want to withdraw everything to a crypto wallet, you will first need to exchange your currency.

Withdrawing cryptocurrency is a simpler operation than replenishing the Binance exchange . Therefore, to withdraw money from Binance to a cold wallet, you need to:

Open the resource to which the money will be transferred. Select the appropriate wallet and copy the address. On Binance, in the “Fiat and Spot” section, select the cryptocurrency and click on “Withdraw”. Paste the copied external wallet address, select the blockchain network type and specify the amount. Confirm sending of funds.

Let's look at the output in more detail using Bitcoin as an example. We may already have a wallet to which we will transfer money, or we find it where we transfer BTC. Next, on the exchange, go to the “Fiat and Spot” section, find BTC and click “Withdraw”:

On the new page, Bitcoin will already be selected in the “Coin” field (if you wish, you can select any coin there):

In the “Address” field we need to insert the wallet number (there is no need to enter the wallet manually, since due to the large number of characters you can make a mistake and lose all the funds in the end).

In the “Network” field you need to select a network, and it is important to indicate exactly the same network as the wallet to which you are sending coins. If the network is specified incorrectly, you can lose your money forever.

Note: for convenience, after entering the address, the exchange automatically removes networks that are not available for this wallet and leaves only those that are supported, but it is still important to specify the network yourself.

Also, when choosing a network, you can see which one is the cheapest in terms of commissions:

As you can see, the BSC and BNB networks have the smallest commission, but not all wallets can support them, so in our case only the BTC network is available with a commission of $4.42.

When everything is selected and entered, the last field remains - “Amount”. You indicate the amount and below you can immediately see how much will come to your wallet minus the network commission. To send, all you have to do is click on the “Withdraw” button, and then confirm it via SMS or the methods that you specified in the security settings.

Binance App: How to Withdraw Money

Many users use the app rather than the web version of the exchange. The application from Binance is full-fledged and you can withdraw fiat and cryptocurrencies there in the same way. The withdrawal algorithm through the application is exactly the same, and in order to make P2P transactions, you need to click on “Details” on the main screen:

Next, go down to the “Trade” section and select “P2P”:

If you want to withdraw fiat from your wallet in the standard way, or withdraw cryptocurrencies, then you need to go to your wallet. It is located on the main screen at the bottom right:

In the wallet you can select the one you need:

And perform all the same actions that we described above.

Conclusion: is it possible for Russian citizens to withdraw money from Binance in 2022?

Even despite the sanctions imposed in Russia, there are still ways to withdraw rubles and cryptocurrencies from the Binance exchange, but at the moment the amount that can be operated is a maximum of €10,000.

Citizens of other countries, as before, can freely withdraw amounts with larger limits and by any means.

If you have any questions, you can always contact the exchange support service, which promptly tries to help its clients with any problems.

Open an account on Binance

See also:

How to buy cryptocurrency for rubles or dollars

Is cryptocurrency necessary in the modern world?

Who invented cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrency rating