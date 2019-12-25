    Registration
        Indicator for binary options Hidden Divergence Pro

        The Hidden Divergence Pro indicator, as the name suggests, is designed to track divergences. It was originally created for the Forex market, but it can easily be used for binary options trading.

        The difference between this indicator and other similar indicators is that there is an addition to it - a divergence panel. Using it, you can easily track all divergences that have occurred in the near future on different currency pairs.

        To use this indicator as correctly as possible, it is worth understanding what divergences are. You can learn about this in more detail by reading about the Kwan NRP indicator.

        Hidden Divergence Pro indicator

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Hidden Divergence Pro

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M5.
        • Expiration: 30 minutes.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: Hidden Divergence Pro.
        • Trading instruments: Any, but preferably volatile.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the Hidden Divergence Pro Indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        We leave the indicator settings unchanged.

        To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download this indicator and a template for it.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Hidden Divergence Panel indicator

        Along with the divergence indicator, there is another useful tool. This is Hidden Divergence Pro. By installing this indicator, we receive maximum information about all divergences across various currency pairs and time frames. It doesn’t matter what time frame or instrument you installed this indicator on. And for everything else, you can switch between tools on the panel itself.

        Indicator Information Panel

        The indicator will also show us the direction of the entry signal and the age of divergence in bars.

        Therefore, if you want to monitor several charts at once, then this indicator will be indispensable, as it will save you a lot of time and space on the monitor.

        Rules for trading using the Hidden Divergence Pro indicator

        The rules are fairly standard, as with all divergence indicators. Trade entries occur at the moment when a divergence has formed.

        Another advantage is that the indicator shows the direction of the signal with an up or down arrow. Some may be confused about the directions of the divergence signals, but now there will be no confusion.

        An example of a signal with an upward direction:

        Signal up

        Example of a downward signal:

        Signal down

        Important note: the indicator arrows do not show the candle on which you need to enter a trade, they only show the direction (buy or sell) and nothing more.

        Examples of trading using the Hidden Divergence Pro indicator

        Now let's see everything with real examples.

        We will use one of the volatile currency pairs - EUR/GBP.

        Opening a Call Option

        As soon as we see the generated signal, we can enter the position. On the M5 chart, it is better to stick to the expiration time of 30 minutes.

        Since there is a trend movement here, a longer expiration would give a profit.

        Call option

        Opening a Put option

        Here we have three signals that also follow the trend, and all of them would give a profit with the same 30-minute expiration.

        Put option

        Conclusion

        Using this binary options divergence indicator, you can even build a trading strategy , since there is an information panel that will allow you to monitor several instruments at once.

        But using one instrument and one time frame can also achieve good results, especially since it will reduce the risk. By opening many trades, we increase the chances of losing. It is better to study one instrument and time frame more thoroughly and work for quality.

        Don’t forget that you should test new indicators only on a demo account, and only then switch to a real account. If you have not yet chosen a broker, you can check them out in our rating of binary options brokers . We wish you successful trading!

        Download Hidden Divergence Pro template and indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        Бауыржан Саруар
        Бауыржан Саруар
        Одно я понял точно что последовательное повторение сигнала от младших к старшим временным промежуткам, безусловно, подтверждает тренд, но может повлечь серию убытков. И так же не стоит забывать про мультивалютные сделки которые снижают риск убытка
        13 March 2021
        Answer
        Мастер
        кто-то пробовал совмещать дивергенции с разных индикаторов?
        23 April 2020
        Answer
        Мистер график
        Мистер график
        вот чего не хватало в моем индикаторе с дивергециями, это сигналом)
        19 March 2020
        Answer
        Kiparis
        Kiparis
        а я по классике, ищу див. на MACD))
        02 February 2020
        Answer
        Коля
        спасибо за индикатор, давно искал дивергенции с сигналами. знаю что их куча, но этот удобнее всего лично для меня
        24 January 2020
        Answer
        Trader
        Trader
        удобно что есть сигналы по диверам, не надо самому искать где он та м начался или закончился
        25 December 2019
        Answer
