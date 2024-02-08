    Registration
        Strategy for binary options FX Turbo Profit

        Binary options traders are constantly striving to discover new sources of reliable signals. This is not surprising given the significant changes in the behavior of most assets over time. Constant experimentation and the introduction of innovative methods of analyzing financial markets have become an integral part of their approach, but certain fundamental concepts still remain steadfast. Support and resistance levels are timeless classics.

        This tool is in demand by more than one generation of traders, and it is this that underlies the FX Turbo Profit binary options strategy, which we will consider in this review. On the official website of the developers, this system can be purchased for $95, but from our website you can download it for demonstration purposes completely free of charge.

        Content:

        fx turbo profit chart

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options FX Turbo Profit

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 ;
        • Timeframe: M15;
        • Expiration: 5 candles;
        • Option types: Call/Put;
        • Indicators: Symphonie Extreme Indicator.ex4, AGATA7.ex4, Auto Recommendations.ex4;
        • Trading instruments: currency pairs , commodities, cryptocurrencies , stocks;
        • Trading hours: active market hours;
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , Pocket Option , Deriv

        Setting up a strategy for binary options FX Turbo Profit

        Components of the FX Turbo Profit strategy are installed in the MetaTrader 4 platform as standard. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, after which we transfer all the files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed installation instructions can be viewed in our video:

        Review and setup of strategy indicators for binary options FX Turbo Profit

        The FX Turbo Profit binary options strategy consists of three indicators:

        • AGATA7 – visualizes support/resistance levels on the chart, indicating the timeframes on which they arose;
        • Auto Recommendations – arrow indicator without redrawing with alert;
        • Symphonie Extreme Indicator is a basement indicator that acts as a filter.

        indicators in fx turbo profit

        The proprietary AGATA7 indicator is a universal, multifunctional technical analysis tool, the capabilities of which we described in detail earlier. Therefore, in this review we will not dwell in detail on its extensive settings. Let us only note that this is the most important component of the described trading system. Its application possibilities are so great that it itself can act as a full-fledged trading system.

        The next analysis tool included in the described binary options system is the Auto Recommendations arrow indicator, which indicates potentially profitable moments for making transactions. It has no settings. All that the user can customize is the color of the arrows themselves and the inclusion of alerts, which is important. After all, their presence greatly simplifies the work of a trader using any system, since there is no need to constantly monitor the market so as not to miss the moment of concluding a deal.

        fx turbo profit settings

        The last indicator, Symphonie Extreme Indicator, is located in the basement of the chart and is designed to provide additional signals. Among its settings, we highlight the most important parameter – Price Action Filter. You can experiment with it and select the value that best suits the asset being traded. The rest of the settings can be left as default.

        fx turbo profit indicator

        Its main purpose is to indicate potentially significant turning points in the exchange rate dynamics of the instrument being traded. A white dot on a blue circle with a blue stripe means an upward reversal.

        signal for upward reversal in fx turbo profit

        While a yellow dot on a red circle with a red stripe is a downward reversal.

        downward reversal signal in fx turbo profit

        Trading rules for the FX Turbo Profit binary options strategy

        The FX Turbo Profit binary options strategy is a trend trading strategy. You can learn how to correctly identify trends in financial markets from a special selection of articles on our website:

        Why are we focusing your attention on this so much? It’s simple - trading operations in the direction of the main trend of the financial instrument increase the percentage of profitable transactions and, as a result, reduce the overall drawdown (deposit going negative). An additional advantage from trading using the signals of this system is the trader’s psychological confidence in his actions, which will definitely have a positive effect on the results.

        Trading using this method is carried out on a rebound from the levels determined using AGATA7. The trader’s task is to enter at the very beginning of the emergence of a new impulse, expecting its further development in the short term. Forex speculators in such situations will be able to get the best return/risk ratio on their transactions, while binary options traders have the opportunity to open positions with a high probability of profit.

        signal in fx turbo profit

        When trading in this way, the optimal place to place a protective stop order is slightly above or below the support/resistance itself, from which the rebound is traded, and the opposite support/resistance should be used as a take profit (profit-taking level).

        However, like everything in this world, the described technique is also not without its drawbacks. First of all, this concerns the choice of assets and timing of trading. If you try to use this system on low-volatility instruments or during inactive market hours, you can end up with a large series of unprofitable trades or lose your deposit altogether.

        To avoid such troubles, transactions should be concluded in areas with a high level of volatility : at the beginning of the European and American trading sessions .

        For the same reason, we do not recommend using this technique for trading major currency pairs (majors) during the Asian session. The system does not have a built-in flat filter, which can have a very negative impact on the final result.

        Call purchase rules

        1. The price approached the level above, but did not break through it.
        2. A blue circle with a white dot appeared in the basement indicator.
        3. An up arrow appeared on the graph.
        4. We buy a Call with an expiration of 5 candles.

        signal in fx turbo profit

        Put purchase rules

        1. The price approached the level from below, but did not break through it upward.
        2. A red circle with a yellow dot appeared in the basement indicator.
        3. A down arrow appeared on the graph.
        4. We buy Put with an expiration of 5 candles.

        Buying a Binary Option Call

        To buy a Call option, you need to make sure that the price rebounds from the nearest support level. Then wait for a blue circle with a white dot to appear at the basement filter. Next, wait for the up arrow to appear. After it occurs at the opening of a new candle, open Call.

        signal to buy a call option in fx turbo profit

        Buying a binary option Put

        To buy a Put option, you need to make sure that the price rebounds from the nearest resistance level. Then wait for a red circle with a white dot to appear at the basement filter. Next, wait for the down arrow to appear. After it occurs, at the opening of a new candle, open Put.

        signal to buy a put option in fx turbo profit

        The recommended expiration period is from 5 candles.

        Conclusion

        The Fx Turbo Profit binary options strategy is one of the options for using the author's AGATA7 indicator. Not all elements of this system are welcomed. For example, the Auto Recommendations “switcher” is clearly delayed, generating its signals when the price has already moved a considerable distance away from the level. Most likely it was added to the strategy due to the presence of an alert. There is no other significant benefit from it. You can modify the system and receive timely signals by excluding these readings from the trading rules.

        But the truly noteworthy element of the system is the indicator of dynamic support and resistance levels. The price of this strategy is mainly determined by its cost, but in our opinion it may be overpriced.

        When choosing a level to rebound from which you should enter the market, pay attention to the timeframes for which it is relevant (they are indicated next to the level). The more timeframes listed next to a level, the more significant it is. In any case, before using this system in practice, be sure to check its effectiveness on a demo account , using all risk management and money management methods.

        Download binary options strategy FX Turbo Profit

        Download

        Try on a demo account

        winoptionsignals

        Comments

        игорь
        Инвестиции в грядущее - это как ускоренный режим на дороге к финансовой независимости. Стратегия для бинарных опционов FX Turbo Profit поможет вам преодолеть препятствия и достичь желаемой цели быстрее, чем вы думаете! Не упустите свой шанс заработать больше уже сегодня.!
        25 May 2024
        Answer
        Виталий
        Виталий
        Многие мечтают иметь доход на жизнь исключительно трейдингом, потому что видят в этом прежде всего свободу: от работодателя, от графика, от обязательств, коллег и привязанности к конкретному месту. В результате трейдинг рассматривается не как новый вид деятельности, а как место, куда можно сбежать от своих сегодняшних рабских неприятностей. Таким образом, трейдинг противопоставляется работе, потому что биржевая торговля — это не работа! Это можно называть: деятельность, хобби, занятие. У всех по разному. Я щитаю, что биржевая торговля - это торговая деятельность, требующая отдачи интеллектуальных и моральных сил, а также времени, конечно сопоставимого с тем, что вы проводите на своем привычном рабочем месте. Но это уже нельзя назвать работой, скорее это - трейдерский труд. Режим трудового дня трейдера не ограничивается временем торговой сессии. Заметьте, не "рабочего" дня, а "трудового" дня! В этих словах есть кое-какая разница, значение слов в корне отличаются! Если вы успешный трейдер - вы уже не раб, вы просто свободный трейдер! Вам уже не нужно ходить на работу; работать, что бы зарабатывать; получать зарплату; и не нужно делать всё то, что связано со словом "раб"! Вы успешный трейдер и в этом случае вы уже свободный человек. Вы большим трудом достигли и достойно получили финансовую независимость, свою финансовую свободу, а значит и полную свободу в общем! Теперь вы уже не привязаны ни к месту ни ко времени. Вы, как успешный свободный трейдер, можете находиться где угодно и когда угодно, в любой стране, в любом месте и в любое время! Вот он, финансовый успех трейдера! Он вас ни к чему не привязывает, ни к месту ни ко времени. Конечно, далеко не каждый сможет пройти этот сложный и тернистый трейдерский путь! Но если ты встанешь на этот тернистый трейдерский путь, сможешь пройти его, и всё таки "окажешься" среди немногочисленных успешных тредеров, ты многое осознаешь и будешь абсолютно уверен в том, - что оно того стоило! Став успешным трейдером - ты получаешь не только финансовую свободу и независимость, но и становишься лучшей и совершенной копия самого себя!
        25 May 2024
        Answer
        Виталий
        Виталий
        Перепробовал кучу новых индикаторов, это всего лишь вспомогательный инструмент, основанный на всех других индикаторах, короче это всё таже история, только в другой красивой трейдинговой обвёртке. Это всё сомнительно работает даже в совокупности с собственным анализом. Ничего, Fx Turbo Profit, не турбо, профит не профит, никакой индикатор вам не поможет получить прибыль. Одним из ключевых моментов успешной торговли в бинарных опционах, как и в трейдинге в целом, является железный контроль за своими эмоциями. Даже в моменты когда вам кажется что это точно брокер вас сливает, На самом деле вам депозит сливает человек, которого вы видите в зеркале. Всегда будьте очень осторожны при совершении сделок, время от времени следите за рыночной аналитикой и не забывайте о важном - принципах управления рисками. Не поддавайтесь панике или жадности и другим эмоциям при принятии всех решений на рынке. Самое важное оставаться спокойным и сосредоточенным во время торговли. Вложения на финансовых рынках в любом случае связаны с риском. В конечном итоге, успешная торговля требует постоянной саморефлексии, регулярного анализа своих ошибок и постоянного развития. Саморефлексия — это способность разбираться в себе. Смотреть на свои поступки, чувства и эмоции со стороны, и, конечно же, на их основе делать выводы. Саморефлексия в трейдинге - необходимый навык для развития и улучшения своего индивидуального внутреннего мира. Это необходимо для того чтобы чтобы идти дальше, конструктивно проживая разные рыночные события. Это был плавный переход от темы брокера PocketOption к не менеее важной теме психологии в трейдинге. В трейдинге психология является, наверное, самой важной состовляющей. Каждый трейдер постоянно трудится над своей психологией. Это очень сложный, очень длинный (всмысле долгий) процесс. Не будем снова развивать эту душную тему о психологии трейдинга. Но и про индикаторы, типа Fx Turbo Profit и прочую шелуху рассказывать не буду, вы сами придёте к тому, что это всё шелуха для новых трейдеров. Лучше расскажу вам как можно обучатся трейдингу на бинарных опционах, с самыми минимальными вложениями своих собственных средств, Речь пойдёт о турнирах на платформе PocketOption. И так, буду рассказывать всё сначала и по порядочку. На платформе Pocket Option имеется два вида турниров, дневной и часовой. Часовой турнир. Призовой фонд 100$ распределяется на 10 участников с наилучшим торговым результатом по истечении времени, отведённого для торговли в турнире. Начинается через каждые два часа и длится один час. За это время, если хотите занять одно из призовых мест, вам нужно набрать как можно больше очков турнирной валюты, если конечно вы хотите получить приз. Каким образом распределение призового фонд часового турнира Pocketoption по призовым местам. Первые три места: Первое место - 30$, второе - 20$, третье - 15$. Все остальные 7 призовых мест (4-10) получают приз по 5$. И так, что нужно делать? Конечно же, торговать, только на турнирную валюту (Т). Турнирная торговля происходит на всё тех же активах что и на реальном счету. Вам датёся для торговли изначальный стартовый баланс турнира - 100Т Тут уже ясно, что чем больше вы наторгуете, тем больше шансов попасть в дясятку призовых мест и получить приз. В процессе торговли в турнире вы можете видеть время до окончания текущего турнира, призовой фонд, колличество всех текущих участников, их текущие места и так же своё текущее место в рейтинге. Помимо вашего места там отображаются турнирная валюта, наторгованная на до момента просмотра этой информации. Поэтому вы всегда имеете возможность видеть в реальном времени баланс турнирных счетов десяти лидирующих участников. Исходя из этого вы можете решить, стоит ли вам продолжать торговлю или вас уже устраит текущий торговый результат, ваше место в турнирном рейтинге и ваш потенциальый приз. Но необходимо учитывать и то, что участники данного турнира так же видят всю вышеперечисленную информацию и так же хотят занять хотя бы одно из призовых мест. Поэтому данный "сервис" в турнире в иторге может сыграть на руку не только вам, и может оказаться для вас как плюсом так и минусом. Если вы всё же слили свой стартовый турнирный депозит (100Т) - можете докупить ещё 100Т (очков турнирной валюты или турнирных очков) всего лишь за 1$ с вашего реального депозита (счёта PocketOption). Но знайте, стартовый баланс турнирной валюты и всё что вы докупаете за 1$ не идёт в учёт торгового результата в турнирном рейтинге. В данной ситуации учитывается только то что вы уже использовали 100Т, Таким образом, в рейтинге ваш торговый результат будет ревен -100Т Если вы на платформе PocketOption всё же заняли одно из призовых мест в турнире, награду можете получить через 1 - 2 минуты после его окончания. Можно сказать, награда уже вас ждёт, забрать её можно во вкладке Статистика - Последний турнир - Забрать приз. Дневной турнир. Принцип такой же, всё тоже самое, расскажу только отличия. На платформе PocketOption дневной турнир проводится 1 раз в сутки. Для того что бы принять участие в дневном турнире, не нужен даже билет на турнир, это абсолютно бесплатно! Дневной турнир начинается утром и длиться 12 часов. Призовой фонд дневного турнира составляет уже 250$ Весь этот призовой фонд дневного турнира распределяется только по трём призовым местам, поэтому и награда значительно больше. Такими суммами: Первое место - 125$, второе - 75$, третье - 50$ Про турниры PocketOption описал всё максимально информативно и предельно ясно. Эта информация палюбому будет полезнее какого-то очередного нового индикатора! :-)
        25 May 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Чем больше в торговой системе сигналов на покупку опционов, тем больше у меня разбегаются глаза развивается косоглазие на почве чрезмерного увлечения бинарными опционами))
        25 May 2024
        Answer
