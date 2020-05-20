    Registration
        Indicator for binary options AGATA

        The AGATA binary options indicator is based on an algorithm that includes technical analysis, Dow theory, price action and some other types of analysis. Thanks to this amount of data taken into account, the indicator builds support and resistance levels, and generates signals when the price approaches these levels.

        The AGATA indicator is proprietary and therefore it was sold for 3,450 rubles, but it can be downloaded for free from our website.

        Indicator for binary options AGATA

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options AGATA

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1-H1.
        • Expiration: 1 candle.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: AGATA.
        • Trading instruments: all currency pairs.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the AGATA binary options indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        The indicator has a lot of settings, and therefore the best option would be to download a template already configured for binary options.

        For more experienced traders, it makes sense to study the settings and “adjust” the indicator to suit themselves, since it has modes not only for binary options, but also for the Forex market. Next, let's look at the indicator settings in more detail.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Trading rules using the AGATA binary options indicator

        As mentioned above, the AGATA indicator has many different settings, so in order to start trading and make it as suitable as possible for binary options, you will need to activate some parameters.

        The “Timeframes” parameter is responsible for the time frames on which I will show indicator levels:

        Parameter Timeframes of the AGATA indicator

        Accordingly, if you need levels to be displayed only on M5, then all other time frames can be disabled.

        The following option works on the same principle, but displays Murray levels:

        Murray levels parameter of the AGATA indicator

        Therefore, you can disable unnecessary ones or even all of them.

        The “Stochastic Zones” parameter is responsible for overbought and oversold levels and their settings:

        Stochastic Zones parameter of the AGATA indicator

        The levels can be changed to any other, which will increase the frequency or, on the contrary, make the signals more rare.

        The next two parameters are responsible for the type of trading itself. The Forex market has its own parameter:

        Parameter for Forex indicator AGATA

        If trading is carried out on binary options, then it is better to leave this section disabled. It’s better to enable the “Binary options filter” parameter:

        AGATA indicator binary options parameter

        Each parameter for binary options is signed and therefore it is immediately clear what it is responsible for. To receive even more signals, you can lower the levels for Stochastic. But it is worth considering that in this way the risks become slightly higher.

        You can also use the trend indication, which is located in the upper left corner, to filter some signals:

        AGATA indicator trend indicatorAGATA indicator trend indicator

        Red color means that there is a downward trend on this time frame, and green color respectively means an uptrend.

        Next to the levels are various values ​​that relate to the systems used in the indicator. These can be levels of higher time frames (time frame values), round price numbers (price values) and Murray levels (fractional values):

        AGATA indicator levels

        The indicator also has alerts that notify you about the appearance of a new signal:

        AGATA indicator alerts

        Examples of trading using the AGATA binary options indicator

        Please note that the author recommends using expiration of 1 candle from the current time frame. Let's look at examples on the EUR/USD currency pair and the M1 time frame.

        Note: I would like to note that this indicator on all sites has the most positive statistics and reviews, which of course you should not believe and you must definitely check the indicator on a demo account and conduct your own testing.

        Opening a Call Option

        As can be seen from the example, when buying a Call option after closing a signal candle with an expiration in one minute, it was possible to make a profit:

        Call option

        Opening a Put option

        The same goes for buying a Put option:

        Put option

        It is worth noting that in real time it is imperative to pay attention to the trend and what level this signal generated.

        Conclusion

        As you can see, the indicator is capable of generating profitable signals, but do not forget that there are no indicators that will always bring profit and the AGATA7 indicator is no exception. You should definitely test it on different time frames and with different expirations, and only then start trading on a real account.

        Do not forget that profitable trading starts with a trusted broker, which can be found in the rating of binary options brokers . We wish you successful trading!

        Download the AGATA template and indicator

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PEGAS1337
        PEGAS1337
        У меня вообще не сигналит. Может кто знает в чем причина?
        Может не правильно закинул в МТ? У меня все работает, сигналит да еще и как, использую уже долго, пол года точно. Все хорошо, для торговли по тренду самое то.
        05 March 2021
        Answer
        Евгений Андрусик
        Евгений Андрусик
        У меня вообще не сигналит. Может кто знает в чем причина?
        28 December 2020
        Answer
        Иван
        Спасибо большое за индикатор и информацию по работе с ним, вы лучшие!
        06 September 2020
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        не скачивается пишет фаил поврежден
        sergej, обнови архиватор, все рабочее
        01 June 2020
        Answer
        sergej
        не скачивается пишет фаил поврежден
        01 June 2020
        Answer
        ТрейдерБО
        ТрейдерБО
        Спасибо, давно искал AGATA7, а то везде старые версии. а тут новая самая, еще и бесплатно
        20 May 2020
        Answer
        Волк
        На этом индикаторе можно построить даже стратегию, он как фильтр отлично работает!
        20 May 2020
        Answer
        Виктор
        Виктор
        Хороший индикатор уровней, строит все как надо, по тренду торговать можно легко, причем и на форексе, и на бо
        20 May 2020
        Answer
