        Strategy for binary options FX HULK

        The FX HULK binary options strategy is a signal strategy and includes a trend panel with additional signals and trend indicators from six different time frames . The strategy also contains three templates, each of which is suitable for different types of trading, which makes this trading system universal.

        Please note that the FX HULK strategy is a paid strategy and costs $10, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

        Content:

        An example of the FX HULK strategy in action

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options FX HULK

        Setting up a strategy for binary options FX HULK

        FX HULK strategy indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

        Review and settings of FX HULK strategy indicators for binary options

        The FX HULK trading system consists of two indicators, one of which represents signals on the chart, and the second is an information panel. Signals look like empty arrows:

        Appearance of FX HULK signals

        It’s difficult to say what they are based on, since you can only configure alerts in them:

        FX HULK alert settings window

        The second indicator is an information panel that shows:

        1. price direction;
        2. force of movement;
        3. trend;
        4. signals in the form of squares.

        Appearance of the FX HULK panel

        The panel has more settings than signals and you can change/enable:

        1. time zone (if different from yours);
        2. shifting the panel on the chart (if you want the panel to be placed in a different place);
        3. opening of the day (if you want the opening line of the current day to appear on the chart);
        4. central level of pivots (if you want the central pivot level to be on the chart);
        5. signals from the panel (if you want additional signals to appear on the chart).

        Panel settings window

        The signals that can be enabled on the panel are very frequent and should be used very carefully in trading:

        signals from the FX HULK panel

        But we would not recommend paying attention to them, since they almost never intersect with the main signals and cannot be filtered out.

        As mentioned at the very beginning, the strategy has three templates, each of which can be used for a specific type of trading. The patterns differ only in the frequency of the signals. Next, for comparison, let’s take the same section of the graph and see how many signals each template generates. Template FXHULK1:

        Template FXHULK1

        Template FXHULK2:

        Template FXHULK2

        Template FXHULK3:

        Template FXHULK3

        Conventionally, these patterns can be divided into scalping (FX HULK3), intraday (FX HULK2) and swing trading (FX HULK3).

        Trading rules using the FX HULK strategy for binary options

        In any strategy, an excellent filter for any signals is trend trading. Therefore, you can use the trend panel, or you can independently study what a trend is:

        After this, the first thing you need to do is decide which template you will use, since the rules will be the same for each of them. In our trading we used the FX HULK1 template, which gives the optimal number of signals and is perfect for trend trading.

        The author of the trading system divides signals by strength into strong, medium and weak. In trading, only strong and average signals are used, and weak signals are ignored.

        Strong signals for Call options appear when we see at least four green time frames on the panel. The "Analysis" line is labeled "UP", the "Strength" line is labeled "STRONG" and the "Trend" line is labeled "BULLISH". The four squares at the bottom of the panel should be green:

        signal for call on the FX HULK panel

        Strong signals to buy Put options appear when on the panel we see that at least 4 time frames are colored red and, accordingly, show a strong fall. The "Analysis" line is labeled "DOWN", the "Strength" line is labeled "STRONG" and the "Trend" line is labeled "BEARISH". The four squares at the bottom of the panel should be red:

        signal for put on the FX HULK panel

        Average signals differ from strong ones only in that instead of four squares at the bottom of the same color there will be only two, that is, for Call options there will be only two green squares, and for Put options there will be only two red squares.

        Now all that remains is to add all the signals together and get the trading rules for the FX HULK trading system. And for Call options you need to:

        1. A green arrow pointing upward appeared on the chart.
        2. There was a strong or medium signal on the trend panel (4 green time frames and 4 or 2 green squares).

        For Put options you need to:

        1. A red arrow pointing downward appeared on the chart.
        2. There was a strong or medium signal on the trend panel (4 red time frames and 4 or 2 red squares).

        Expiration for all trades is 3 candles, and any time frame can be used.

        Opening a Call Option

        In the image below we see that our panel is completely green, which indicates a strong upward trend and a strong signal, and also a green arrow has appeared on the chart, which means you can buy a Call option with an expiration of 3 candles:

        buying a Call option using the FX HULK strategy

        Opening a Put option

        In this case, we have a strong signal on the panel showing a downward trend and a red arrow also appears on the chart, which means you can buy a Put option with an expiration of 3 candles:

        buying a put option using the FX HULK strategy

        Conclusion

        The FX HULK trading system is a signal one and does not require additional filters for trading binary options, but despite this, be sure to test it on a demo account before using it on a real account. You can also conduct experiments and add your own indicators to it, as this can improve trading results.

        In addition, in order to protect your deposit, you should always remember the rules of money management and risk management , and also trade only through a trusted broker, which can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Comments

        Артур
        Артур
        Шесть таймфреймов!!! Зачем так много? Шаблоны есть - работать можно.
        04 August 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Хорошо всё расписано. И то что не надо дополнительных фильтров тоже хорошо.
        12 May 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Всего 10 баксов!!! Почти даром. Если я правильно понял: это не индикатор, именно во внутрь этой стратегии нужно добавлять индикаторы. Любые.
        23 March 2023
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Не показывает линию цены на графике. Как ее настроить?
        05 March 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Надо тестить.
        18 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Интересно, а он даёт сигналы только на барах на графике? Или на свечном графике тоже будут сигналы?
        Алексей, я думаю не имеет значения бар это такая же свеча, только здесь не прорисован прямоугольник “тела”, а функцию цвета выполняет ориентация боковых линий. В остальном бары работают аналогично свечам. Ну и барная терминология несколько отличается от свечной, ведь бары, в отличие от свечей, были разработаны в западными трейдерами.
        Костя, не знаю, как по мне свечи более привычны в понимании и восприятии, они более информативные на мой взгляд
        Option Bull, на самом деле это все дело времени и привычки и ничего сложного в понимании баров нет, хотя я не настаиваю. Все что помогает торговле идет только на пользу)
        08 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Интересно, а он даёт сигналы только на барах на графике? Или на свечном графике тоже будут сигналы?
        Алексей, я думаю не имеет значения бар это такая же свеча, только здесь не прорисован прямоугольник “тела”, а функцию цвета выполняет ориентация боковых линий. В остальном бары работают аналогично свечам. Ну и барная терминология несколько отличается от свечной, ведь бары, в отличие от свечей, были разработаны в западными трейдерами.
        Костя, не знаю, как по мне свечи более привычны в понимании и восприятии, они более информативные на мой взгляд
        08 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Интересно, а он даёт сигналы только на барах на графике? Или на свечном графике тоже будут сигналы?
        Алексей, а почему бы ему не давать сигналы и на свечах?
        08 February 2023
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        Интересно, а он даёт сигналы только на барах на графике? Или на свечном графике тоже будут сигналы?
        Алексей, я думаю не имеет значения бар это такая же свеча, только здесь не прорисован прямоугольник “тела”, а функцию цвета выполняет ориентация боковых линий. В остальном бары работают аналогично свечам. Ну и барная терминология несколько отличается от свечной, ведь бары, в отличие от свечей, были разработаны в западными трейдерами.
        05 February 2023
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        Интересно, а он даёт сигналы только на барах на графике? Или на свечном графике тоже будут сигналы?
        04 February 2023
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Три варианта шаблонов это конечно круто), но реально использовать первый, где много сигналов, можно запутаться и даже для турбо опционов сложно и опасно), потому что можно наторговать... Ну кончено же лучше эти сигналы учитывать совместно с другими сигналами на графике, прайс экшн например
        04 February 2023
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        Да, шаблон FXHULK1 будет поточнее чем остальные, где сигналы просто идут постоянно)) но всё равно нужно учитывать другие факторы графического и технического анализа...
        04 February 2023
        Answer
