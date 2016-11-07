    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Contrast

        Contrast indicator for binary options and Forex

        The dream of any trader is a profitable tool for analyzing the current situation on the market, the effectiveness of which is independent of the preferred trading asset and time frame.

        One of the useful indicators on the basis of which you can build your own strategy for binary options is Contrast .

        Contrast indicator for binary options

        Features and principle of operation of the Contrast indicator

        The mechanism of action of this software product follows from the name. It automatically analyzes price fluctuations and finds “contrasts” on the chart, comparing current movements with previous ones and determining how the value of the asset will behave in subsequent periods of time.

        The indicator was developed for the Metatrader 4 trading platform and showed good results on all currency pairs. This indicator is suitable for any time frames and trading sessions. Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        The indicator is custom and has flexible settings. Its author, using many years of experience in observing the market, came to be confident in two points:

        • the probability of any forecast regarding price movement will be no higher than 50%;
        • the formed trend will move the price in the same direction with a probability higher than 50%.

        Hence the conclusion: if a trader makes a deal “on the market”, the chances of making a profit are much higher than when acting at random. The Contrast tool includes a function for comparing the dominant trend and the previous movement of quotes. There are several options for developing the further situation:

        • there will be a change in trend;
        • after being in a flat, further growth/decrease is likely.

        Anticipating a change in trend, we “catch” the direction and enter the market or wait for pullbacks.

        Preparing to work with the Contrast indicator

        In order for Contrast to appear in your trading terminal, you need to install it. To do this, we will use the instructions:

        1. Download the archive. It should contain an indicator file with the extension ex4 or mql. The files are placed in the MQL4/Indicators folder of the MT4 trading platform.
        2. We restart the terminal.
        3. Find and open the price chart of the desired pair.
        4. Go to the “Insert” menu, the “Indicators” and “Custom” submenus. The list, in addition to a number of others, will include Contrast.
        5. Click on the tool and in the settings window that appears, change the parameters if necessary. Now we are ready to trade.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        The indicator is available in the following versions:

        • Two multi-colored lines forming a channel. Their intersection signals the appearance of an entry point. The “coeff” option affects the width of this channel; the lower the number, the more intersections and signals, which will be useful when trading binary options on minute charts. With a large value, the boundaries will be further from the graph and converge less often. Negative values ​​can be used to trade binary options.
        • A histogram displaying information about Contrast readings on multiple timeframes. The settings allow you to set three priority time periods. The default settings are “day”, “week”, “month”.

        The Contrast indicator is good because it does not redraw, all previous signals are clearly visible on the history, so it is convenient to test it manually.

        Comfort Comfort

        How to make deals:

        We make a purchase (Call) if the yellow line intersects with the red line from bottom to top or a green bar forms on the histogram. Expiration 1 candle of the time frame.

        buying an option

        We sell (Put) when the yellow line crosses the red line from top to bottom or a red bar forms on the histogram. Expiration is also 1 timeframe candle.

        buying a put option

        Despite the encouraging results, it is better not to use the tool without additional filters; it should be part of a comprehensive trading strategy . For example, Bollinger bands or the usual support and resistance lines are suitable. Some people enter the market if they see the same signal on all three established time frames.

        The indicator notifies you about suitable moments for concluding transactions and their direction.

        Conclusion

        Contrast is an example of a reliable modern software product for analytical data processing. However, given that any instrument has a certain percentage of incorrect forecasts, it is worth using additional filters to filter out incorrect signals and choose a reliable broker for trading .

        Download the Contrast indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        With this indicator use:

        Auto Fibonacci levels

        Trend line indicator

        What is the best way to fund your account with a broker? TOP 10 ways

        Binary options trading platforms

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Ангелина
        Ангелина
        Индикатор понравился, спасибо)
        30 April 2020
        Answer
        Семен
        с индикаторами сигнальными самое то использовать
        28 March 2020
        Answer
        Maxtrade
        Maxtrade
        визуально точно контраст))
        16 February 2020
        Answer
        Дима
        Да с гистограммой реально удобней работать
        02 August 2019
        Answer
        Руслан
        Не плохой похоже индикатор, надо добавить в свою стратегию, попробую к уровня подкрутить
        02 August 2019
        Answer
        Максим
        Я с долгими таймфреймами работаю, мне не очень подходит, но если перейду на короткие, обязательно попробую
        13 May 2018
        Answer
        Иван
        К моим таймфреймам подошел превосходно, спасибо
        13 May 2018
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        Ну что я могу сказать, протестировал этот индикатор, в принципе не плохо. Обязательно нужно к нему еще фильтры устанавливать, тогда становится эффективнее
        04 March 2018
        Answer
        Татьяна
        индюк нормальный. работать с ним можно, но надо разобраться и вникнуть
        16 November 2017
        Answer
        Александр
        Александр
        Очень полезный индикатор,всем рекомендую.
        25 September 2017
        Answer
        Артем
        Артем
        Что-то такой тяжелый индюк то? Мой терминал его не тянет.
        02 February 2017
        Answer
        Артем
        и правда тяжелый, у меня тоже не тянет
        02 February 2017
        Answer
        Йонасис
        Йонасис
        Полезный раздел, много новых индикаторов, помимо традиционных.
        10 November 2016
        Answer
        Самсон Аракелян
        Самсон Аракелян
        Спасибо за работу которую вы делаете, много полезных индикаторов, постоянные обновления.
        09 November 2016
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!