        Fibonacci levels indicator

        This indicator is designed to help you in binary options trading if your strategy is based on trading from levels. The indicator will save you time and will construct Fibonacci retracement levels on its own based on local price minimums/maximums on the chart.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        How the indicator works

        For your convenience, the indicator is automatically redrawn when you change the time frame or change the chart scale. This way you can choose the optimal location for it on the chart. When each new candle appears, the indicator automatically checks whether new lows or highs have appeared, and if the price updates them, the indicator independently rebuilds the level grid to the new data. All you have to do is confirm the level with some other signal for binary options and buy the desired option.

        Auto Fibonacci levels

        Download the indicator for automatic construction of Fibonacci levels

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        Support
        Support
        Не получаеться скачать индикатор авто - уровни фибоначи . Подскажите пожалуйста , что я делаю не так ?
        Сергей, исправили
        12 February 2021
        Answer
        Сергей
        Не получаеться скачать индикатор авто - уровни фибоначи . Подскажите пожалуйста , что я делаю не так ?
        12 February 2021
        Answer
        Алексей Алексеев
        Алексей Алексеев
        статья маловата, но видео компенсирует)
        04 April 2020
        Answer
        Андрей Алексеев
        Андрей Алексеев
        отдельное спасибо за видео!
        21 February 2020
        Answer
        Илья
        Хороший индикатор, использую в стратегии на турбо опционах
        09 August 2019
        Answer
        Денис
        уровни Фибоначчи мощный инструмент
        06 July 2018
        Answer
        Максим
        отличный индикатор, мне понравился
        18 June 2018
        Answer
        Дима
        Дима
        Буду скачивать и изучать этот интереснейший инструмент
        27 February 2018
        Answer
        а как пользоваться после скачивания?
        Александр , /kak-dobavit-indikator-v-mt4
        26 February 2018
        Answer
        Александр
        а как пользоваться после скачивания?
        26 February 2018
        Answer
        Геннадий Алехин
        Были проблемы с перерисовкой! просто снес все и поставил заново -все прошло. работает как по маслу если торговать от уровней, короче РАБОТАЕТ!
        28 December 2017
        Answer
        Кирилл
        Кирилл
        огромное спасибо, для меня как для новичка существенно облегчили работу, скачал и доволен весь день хожу
        25 November 2017
        Answer
        Максим
        Очень удобный индикатор,облегчает торговлю
        10 November 2017
        Answer
        Григорий
        Спасибо за предоставленый индикатор,долго искал где скачать,и наткнулся на ваш сайт,тут очень много интересного,спасибо за проделанную работу.
        02 October 2017
        Answer
        Рудик
        Андрей Скубин, Последнее время линии Фибо гораздо лучше работают, видимо сейчас это в моде, все-таки рынок не природное явление, а творение рук человека, поэтому чем чаще каким - то инструментом пользуются, тем лучше оно работает.
        Согласен, на бинарах это вообще хорошо срабатывает.
        08 February 2017
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        Спасибо за индикатор, и вообще спасибо за то, что все обучающие материалы собраны в одном месте.
        02 November 2016
        Answer
        АнТонио
        АнТонио
        Что-то у меня график сам не перерисовывается при изменение тайм-фрейма.
        26 October 2016
        Answer
        Андрей Скубин
        Андрей Скубин
        Последнее время линии Фибо гораздо лучше работают, видимо сейчас это в моде, все-таки рынок не природное явление, а творение рук человека, поэтому чем чаще каким - то инструментом пользуются, тем лучше оно работает.
        17 October 2016
        Answer
        Максим Лубинец
        Максим Лубинец
        Спасибо большое, мне как новичку это пригодится. Сейчас скачаю))) респект Вам
        16 October 2016
        Answer
