The binary options strategy Binary Options Super Trend is named after the SuperTrend indicator used in it. The strategy is not entirely suitable for beginners, since it is trendy and when working with it you need to have some experience in trading. But it is easy to understand in terms of indicators, because there are only two of them, and one of them is well known to everyone.

By using this strategy for binary options wisely and keeping your emotions under control, you can start making stable profits by trading binary options. There will not be many entries based on the signals of this strategy, but they will be accurate in 70-80% of cases. Our tests showed 75% of profitable trades on some currency pairs, which is very good.

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Binary Options Super Trend

Installing Binary Options Super Trend Strategy Indicators in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

The Stochastic Oscillator indicator is installed with the following settings:

Period %K – 7.

Period %D – 3.

MA method - Simple.

We leave the SuperTrend indicator unchanged.

To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download indicators and a template for this strategy.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Rules for trading using the Binary Options Super Trend strategy

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the rules will be very clear to you. But the main thing worth knowing is how to identify a trend. Brief rules for determining a trend look like this:

The trend is up if the highs and lows rise. The trend is downward if the highs and lows decrease. Flat if the highs and lows do not change.

The main point of this strategy for binary options is that we will enter a trade on pullbacks along the trend. That is why we do not recommend this strategy to beginners. But in reality, not everything is as complicated as it might seem.

Let's take a closer look at the rules for entering a position, and later move on to real examples.

To open a Call option you need to:

There was an upward trend. The price rolled back to the blue line of the SuperTrend indicator. Stoch should be at level 20 or below.

To open a Put option you need to:

There was a downward trend. The price rolled back to the red line of the SuperTrend indicator. Stoch should be at 80 or higher.

Examples of trading using the Binary Options Super Trend strategy

For example, we took the most popular currency pair - EUR/USD.

Opening a Call Option

As you can see in the example, if you follow all the rules, you can easily find yourself in the black.

We see rising extremes, which means we are in an upward trend. Next we get a rollback to the indicator and a signal from Stoch.

Trades should be opened with an expiration time of at least 5 minutes, or better yet, even more, since reversals do not always happen minute by minute.

Opening a Put option

Here we see already decreasing extremes, which means we are in a downward trend. Next we get a rollback to the indicator and a signal from Stoch.

Please note that it is not necessary for the price to touch the indicator; it is enough to be a couple of pips from the line.

Conclusion

Even a beginner can master this strategy, but before that we advise you to gain a little skill in identifying a trend in order to make fewer mistakes.

Otherwise, the binary options strategy Binary Options Super Trend shows excellent results and helps you buy where others might sell. Therefore, if you learn the basics of technical analysis and start using this strategy as an auxiliary tool, you will definitely achieve success in binary options trading.

Download the template and indicators for the Binary Options Super Trend strategy

Download

