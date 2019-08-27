Strategy for binary options Binary Money Arrow

    Registration
        Binary Money Arrow is designed for Forex trading and is successfully used by scalpers, so it is also suitable for binary options trading. The strategy is built on a combination of trend-following indicators, oscillators, support and resistance zones. This trading system is replete with a large set of standard indicators ( OsMa , MACD , Bollinger Bands Stop), hidden under different names (and with slightly optimized settings). At first glance, the strategy looks like a Christmas tree and looks very complex, especially for binary options trading, where very simple strategies are often used. But if you carefully study the signals that Binary Money Arrow gives and understand the general principle of the strategy, it turns out that everything is not so complicated and you can make money with it very well!

        Terminal with Binary Money Arrow

        Binary Money Arrow Features:

        Trading Rules

        All indicators participate in generating a signal when entering a position (the signals of all system indicators must match).

        Rules for entering a trade with a CALL option:

        1. The price is above the support zone.
        2. Bollinger band stop (FX MoneyArrow01) in the upward direction.
        3. Heiken Ashi Smoothed (Binary MoneyArrow02) below price.
        4. Power blue stripe with yellow dot.
        5. BMA Trend blue stripe.
        6. MACD (Binary MoneyArrow05) blue bar.
        7. OSMA (Binary MoneyArrow03) blue bar.

        Call signal with Binary Arrow

        Rules for entering a trade with a PUT option:

        1. Price below resistance zone
        2. Bollinger band stop (FX MoneyArrow01) in the downward direction.
        3. Heiken Ashi Smoothed (Binary MoneyArrow02) above price.
        4. Power red stripe with yellow dot.
        5. BMA Trend red dot.
        6. MACD (Binary MoneyArrow05) red stripe.
        7. OSMA (Binary MoneyArrow03) red bar.

        Put signal with Binary Arrow

        A few more illustrative examples:

        Signals from Binary Money Arrow

        Call and Put with Binary Money Arrow

        Call and Put Signals with Binary Money Arrow

        Very important! To successfully trade binary options with Star Proﬁt Option, you need a broker who does not create delays when opening positions and has high trade odds.

        Download the Binary Money Arrow strategy template and indicators

        Download

        PO

        Comments

        Герман
        Герман
        Елка так елка, но если некоторые индикаторы убрать, будет норм. все равно они повторяют друг друга
        да, соглашусь, и некоторые индикаторы тем более не очень хороши по сигналам. но в общем стратегию можно использовать и довести до ума с тестами
        28 February 2020
        Answer
        Герман Титов
        Герман Титов
        Елка так елка, но если некоторые индикаторы убрать, будет норм. все равно они повторяют друг друга
        12 January 2020
        Answer
        Кузька
        пару индикаторов с этой тс взял себе, потому что понравилось как работают. остальные же в топку, сильно мешают и сбивают
        18 September 2019
        Answer
        ленин
        ленин
        ахахаха, до нг еще долго, но подойдет точно) согласен с пред. комментом, надо убрать лишнее, вполне хватит пары индикаторов и будет норм работать
        09 September 2019
        Answer
        дед м.
        как раз перед новым годом мне будет нужна елка. думаю это подойдет))))))
        04 September 2019
        Answer
        Алексей Чернов
        Как по мне, слишком много импульсных индикаторов. Хватило бы и одного импульсного с осциллятором ob/os – стохастического. А так система ничего так, буду пробовать.
        27 August 2019
        Answer
        Максим
        Спасибо за хорошее описание, но остался один вопрос: перерисовывает ли стрелки или нет эта система? Для меня данный фактор очень важен.
        27 August 2019
        Answer
