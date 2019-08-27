Strategy for binary options Binary Money Arrow

Binary Money Arrow is designed for Forex trading and is successfully used by scalpers, so it is also suitable for binary options trading. The strategy is built on a combination of trend-following indicators, oscillators, support and resistance zones. This trading system is replete with a large set of standard indicators ( OsMa , MACD , Bollinger Bands Stop), hidden under different names (and with slightly optimized settings). At first glance, the strategy looks like a Christmas tree and looks very complex, especially for binary options trading, where very simple strategies are often used. But if you carefully study the signals that Binary Money Arrow gives and understand the general principle of the strategy, it turns out that everything is not so complicated and you can make money with it very well!

Binary Money Arrow Features:

Trading Rules

All indicators participate in generating a signal when entering a position (the signals of all system indicators must match).

Rules for entering a trade with a CALL option:

The price is above the support zone. Bollinger band stop (FX MoneyArrow01) in the upward direction. Heiken Ashi Smoothed (Binary MoneyArrow02) below price. Power blue stripe with yellow dot. BMA Trend blue stripe. MACD (Binary MoneyArrow05) blue bar. OSMA (Binary MoneyArrow03) blue bar.

Rules for entering a trade with a PUT option:

Price below resistance zone Bollinger band stop (FX MoneyArrow01) in the downward direction. Heiken Ashi Smoothed (Binary MoneyArrow02) above price. Power red stripe with yellow dot. BMA Trend red dot. MACD (Binary MoneyArrow05) red stripe. OSMA (Binary MoneyArrow03) red bar.

A few more illustrative examples:

Very important! To successfully trade binary options with Star Proﬁt Option, you need a broker who does not create delays when opening positions and has high trade odds. For example, this is the PocketOption broker. In addition, PocketOption is regulated by the International Financial Commission and quickly withdraws profits.

Download the Binary Money Arrow strategy template and indicators

Download

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

See also:

Online signals for binary options

The best indicators for binary options

Live chart for binary options

Best Binary Options Brokers

How to make money on binary options