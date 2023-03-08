The strategy for binary options ASG Graal DIVERGENT SISTEM 2022 WIN 80 85 includes the author's divergence indicator, fractals, price channels and the main advantage of the strategy - a divergence bar, which simplifies the search for divergences.

The strategy can be used both with and against the trend , and beginners should be extremely careful when using it on a real account. To begin with, it is recommended to study how divergences work in binary options .

Please note that the ASG Graal DIVERGENT SISTEM 2022 WIN 80 85 strategy is paid, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options ASG Graal DIVERGENT SISTEM 2022 WIN 80 85

Setting up a strategy for binary options ASG Graal DIVERGENT SISTEM 2022 WIN 80 85

Indicators of the ASG Graal Divergent Sistem 2022 Win 80 85 strategy are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

Review and settings of ASG Graal DIVERGENT SISTEM 2022 WIN 80 85 strategy indicators for binary options

The ASG Graal DIVERGENT SISTEM 2022 WIN 80 85 strategy includes:

divergence panel (ASG Score);

divergent bars (ASG_VOL_SISTEMS_GRAAL 2020-DIVER BAR);

Fractals (ASG FRACTAL).

Fractal settings (ASG FRACTAL) allow you to change:

history for constructing the indicator;

timeframe for fractals;

sensitivity of fractals (for more accurate construction);

fractal colors;

type of icons and their size;

enable/disable price channel;

timeframe for the price channel;

periods for channel tuning;

alerts

The basic settings of the indicator allow you to receive the optimal number of signals, but if you wish, you can change them to increase or decrease their frequency.

In the divergence indicator (ASG Score oscillator), you can change the period, phase and price at which its values ​​are calculated. By default, the closing price of the bar is taken, but you can take the opening price, its average, median, or choose from many other options.

The first ASG period has a default value of 1, and the second - 10. This makes the oscillator quite sensitive, and therefore suitable for trading binary options with a relatively small expiration. Calculating indicators based on the closing price of a bar is the most reliable, and we do not recommend changing it either.

In the settings of the divergent bar indicator (DIVER BAR), you can change the number of bars taken into account by the algorithm, as well as change the width of the divergent bar visualization line using the width parameter.

What you need to know before you start trading using the ASG Graal DIVERGENT SISTEM 2022 WIN 80 85 strategy for binary options

Before moving on to the trading rules for the ASG Graal DIVERGENT SISTEM 2022 WIN 80 85 trading system, it is important to discuss the key points in the operation of some indicators.

First Key Point

The fact is that the signals of the Fractal indicator, which are part of the trading system, are redrawn even after the candle closes, and they can do this several times, adjusting to the price movement. This is what it looks like in practice:

Therefore, we will not use them in trading, as it does not make sense.

Second Key Point

The channel lines drawn by this indicator also do not make sense to use, since they show the direction of the trend, and we will often receive signals on divergences against it, since the strategy is based on using price pullbacks against the trend to find the most profitable point for buying an option. You can turn off channel lines in the indicator itself by selecting “BandsOFF”:

Note: You can leave these channels if you plan to trade with the trend.

Third Key Point

The divergence bar indicator itself does not contain new information that we could not obtain from the divergence panel indicators. In addition, these bars are extremely sensitive and mark divergence even where the oscillator readings are too unstable. In the trading system, we recommend focusing primarily on the ASG Score oscillator, and using the divergent bar indicator only to confirm the accuracy of the signals.

Trading rules using the ASG Graal DIVERGENT SISTEM 2022 WIN 80 85 strategy for binary options

The first thing you need to pay attention to is that the ASG Graal DIVERGENT SISTEM 2022 WIN 80 85 system for binary options trading assumes the use of divergences. Traders who do not have much experience may have difficulty recognizing them. To recognize divergence, you need to find the discrepancy in the direction of the price and the indicator:

You can learn more about divergences from our article about the MACD divergence indicator . It talks in detail about how to find and use divergences in binary options.

Now you can go directly to the trading rules. You can make sure that the local trend has really weakened and the price is ready for a reversal by waiting for the end of the formation of the candle following the signal. It should move in the direction of the expected price movement, that is, it should be green for buying a Call option and red for a Put option. It is important that the local price extreme is not updated on this candle. To put it simply, options can only be bought at the opening of the next candle.

To purchase a Call option, the following conditions must be met:

Bullish divergence detected. A green divergent bar signal has appeared. The local minimum price was NOT updated on the next closed bar. The new candle is green.

To purchase a Put option, the following conditions must be met:

Bearish divergence detected. A red divergent bar signal has appeared. The local maximum price was NOT updated on the next closed bar. The new candle is red.

At the opening of the bar following confirmation, you can buy an option with an expiration of 3 candles.

Opening a Call Option

In this case, the oscillator showed a bullish divergence, and we received confirmation of this thanks to the green signal of the divergent bar. The next candle did not update the low and was green, so at the opening of the next one you could buy a Call option.

Opening a Put option

Here the oscillator has already shown bearish divergence. The red signal of the divergent bar gave confirmation. The next candle was red and did not update the maximum, which means you could buy a Put option.

Conclusion

The ASG Graal DIVERGENT SISTEM 2022 WIN 80 85 strategy allows the trader to easily identify the occurrence of divergences thanks to the signals of the divergent bar indicator, making the strategy easier for beginners to use. Still, we strongly recommend testing the strategy on a demo account with a proven binary options broker . Compliance with the rules of money management and risk management will also protect your deposit from unwanted losses.

