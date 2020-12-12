Where and why brokers disappear and why Binarium works flawlessly

Deceive and make money on the gullibility of others? Fraudsters do this openly and without a twinge of conscience. People's interest in the financial market and in the last few years in binary options has worked like mushroom rain.

False brokers have grown like mushrooms in the forest, clogging the Internet. All offer super favorable trading conditions, guarantee 100% profit and even promise to provide the services of a mentor for convincing and colossal income in the very first days after registration.

Tales for the gullible

Why do people continue to believe in magical stories where the golden antelope beats off coins with its hoof? What do brokers tell and promise that intelligent adults invest money, take out loans, borrow from friends and even sell property?

There are many options, but, as a rule, the decisive factor is human greed. The promised profits are too tempting to give up the hope of trying. Fraudsters know this and skillfully take advantage of human vices, enriching themselves at the expense of others.



What happens if you entrust capital to a fraudulent broker? He will disappear. First the broker, and with him the money. This is the most likely scenario. As soon as the scammer has collected enough other people's money or feels that the situation around him is heating up, he will curtail his activities on the same day. Traders simply will not be able to get to the site and that will be the end of it.

Binarium broker experts remind you that everyone is responsible for their own actions, so before making a decision, do not be lazy to study the information, analyze, and think.

In trading, it is important to be able to turn off the emotional mind. The rational mind is responsible for successful actions. You need to listen to him. We will help with information to those who are not yet experienced enough to understand how a scammer differs from an honest broker .

Signs of false brokers

Let's start with advertising. Will a normal company with an audience of hundreds of thousands of traders from the CIS countries and Europe begin to promote itself at every step? Or maybe the broker will start calling potential investors and openly persuading them to invest money, while promising guaranteed huge profits?

All of the above are done by scammers. Their goal is to get as many contributions as possible, as quickly as possible, before they have to close the site.

Account management

At first glance, a harmless service. It may seem to a naive user that in this way they want to help him earn his first money. Well, this is exactly what the fraudulent broker is least interested in.

The task of deceivers is to lure as many as possible, but not to help in any way. Account management is a sneaky way to gain trust. The trader is allegedly promised help from a mentor with access to his account for analytics and correct bets. We predict the result. The money disappears from the account, followed by the company itself, along with other people’s accounts.

100% profit is a bait for the naive

If a broker promises that you will receive a guaranteed profit, offers various tempting options such as proprietary effective strategies and the most accurate signals , do not believe it. No honest company can guarantee an investor a profit.

Binarium experts remind you that the receipt and amount of profit in binary options trading depend on a number of factors:

deposit amounts;

bet size;

analysts;

indicators used;

timeframes ;

trading time, etc.

A broker cannot promise that by following a particular plan, the investor will definitely win, because no one can know this for sure.

Binarium analysts only remind you that the deeper you learn to analyze the market, the more accurate your forecasts will be. In turn, accurate forecasts on the Binarium website will indeed provide up to 90% of profits.

Instant withdrawal of funds

Be wary if the broker writes that you withdraw money in a day or, even better, in an hour! This simply cannot happen. A normally operating company with hundreds of thousands of registered users does not withdraw money in an hour, especially if the investor has not passed the verification procedure. Such statements are made by scammers and are aimed at beginners, inexperienced users.

Binarium has been on the binary options market for 8 years. Every day we withdraw hundreds of thousands of dollars and we know for sure that withdrawals can last from a day to five. Processing withdrawal requests is another matter. In our company, it will not take more than a day if the trader has passed verification in Binarium .

Where are the brokers going?

In conclusion, what to do if the broker to whom you entrusted your money has disappeared. There is only one option here - to draw the right conclusion and no longer fall for the scammers’ bait, even if the “bait” seems sweeter than honey. There is no point in contacting the regulator for compensation, because the scammers do not have a license.

Binarium is a proven company with a regulator license and an office in Moscow. We are always in touch and have not disappeared anywhere for 8 years. Traders from the CIS countries and Europe work with us. You can write to us, call us, we will be happy to answer and help. Should you take risks and believe advertising or work honestly and make money on the binary options market with a trusted broker? The decision is yours.

