Binarium broker website

Broker Binarium is one of the very first to provide binary options trading services in Russia. The company began its work back in 2012 and throughout all these years has continued to improve the level of its work, which can be seen in changes not only in design and interface, but also in the quality of services provided.

The official website binarium.com is visually pleasing to the eye and has a fairly simple and intuitive interface. Any visitor to a broker's website will immediately understand how to register an account or find the necessary information about the company. All this is the result of the painstaking work of the professional team of the Binarium project.

Trading conditions and binary options broker platform Binarium

Broker Binarium does not stand still and tries to develop in parallel with user requests. So, in mid-2017, the web terminal interface was completely changed, which became more convenient, clearer and simpler.

In order to start trading on financial markets through the Binarium broker, you will need to top up your account with only $10 (minimum deposit). And you can make transactions with $1 in your account. You can open an account in rubles, dollars or euros.

The capabilities of the Binarium platform web terminal are quite large. You can select the desired trading asset directly on the chart, and also, if desired, place as many as four charts in one window. The chart type can also be changed to any other if desired. And on the chart itself, you can analyze price fluctuations using graphical tools and technical indicators that are built into the web version of the platform.

Regarding trading itself, returns on options can reach 90%, and the expiration time range is available from 15 minutes to four months, which is quite long and few brokers provide such an expiration range. This gives traders the opportunity not only to speculate on prices, but also to try their hand at investing.

For competition fans, paid tournaments are held every week in which you can win real money and use it in further trading without restrictions.

On the official website of the Binarium broker you can find various information in the “Training” section, which will be most useful for beginners. In this section, you can visit the “Questions and Answers” ​​tab with four different topics, each of which contains answers to the most popular questions. You can also find out everything about trading sessions in the tab of the same name and trading assets in the “Asset Catalog” tab. For convenience, this section also contains an economic calendar.

In addition, you can choose a trading strategy from the many presented in the “Strategies” tab, which are divided into three types:

Simple.

Basic.

Advanced.

To test strategies and indicators, there is a demo account that can be used for an unlimited amount of time. If desired, you can switch from a demo account to a real one in just one click.

Another tab that I would like to talk about is the “Trading Room”. It offers simple and clear analytics, effective trading signals from the best traders on the platform and exclusive bonuses. But access to this section can only be obtained if you have $500 in your account or the equivalent of this amount in another currency.

If you have any questions, you can always contact the online chat, where the company’s managers will help you sort out any problem.

Broker Binarium – a scam?

This section will tell you why the binary options broker Binarium is not a scam, and what functionality and features are provided on its platform.

After all the information studied, each trader will be able to try trading through Binarium on a demo account to make sure that the platform is complete and works efficiently.

Registering a new account in Binarium

Most traders know how to open new accounts and trading accounts with brokers, but some beginners may not know all the details, and this section will go into detail about the fastest way to open a new account in Binarium and how to do it as correctly as possible so that you can immediately start trading binary options.

Verification in Binarium

In addition to opening a new trading account, you also need to go through the verification process with the Binarium broker, and this section contains information about how long it takes to verify the data of traders, what is needed in order to pass verification quickly and without problems, and why you need to undergo account verification at all .

Note: verification with the Binarium broker is mandatory for all traders.

Trading strategies for broker Binarium

The strategies section will introduce you to various trading strategies specifically for the binary options broker Binarium. It will be possible to find both simple and complex strategies, but they all use indicators that are available on the Binarium platform. There are also strategies of such types as:

Strategies for turbo options;

Trend strategies;

Strategies without indicators.

You can start using all these strategies even on a demo account to test their effectiveness, and only then switch to a real account.

VIP accounts from Binarium

VIP accounts from the Binarium broker are suitable for those traders who have an impressive trading capital (from $5,000 or more) and thanks to such accounts you can get trading conditions that are much better than the conditions on a starting trading account.

In short, thanks to a VIP account, all limits on deposits and withdrawals are removed, and it is also possible to receive cashback.

Binarium Affiliate Program

The Binarium broker's affiliate program allows everyone to earn money by attracting new clients to the broker, and there is no need to trade, despite the fact that you will also be working with a binary options broker.

Thanks to the Binarium affiliate program, you can start earning $500 or more per month, provided that you attract traders who will actively trade on the broker’s platform.

Binarium broker mobile application

At the moment, you can use the application for Android OS from the Binarium broker without any problems. It has all the functionality needed for trading. You can test ideas, monitor deals outside your home and also withdraw your profits.

For MacOS operating systems, the application is at the testing stage and will also become available for use in the near future.

Bonuses and promotional codes for broker Binarium

The bonus program of the Binarium company is not very wide, but it is still present.

For new clients of the company there is a welcome bonus for replenishing your account, which is 60%.

You can also receive permanent bonuses using promotional codes, the use of which is not limited by trader status. At the moment, you can use a promo code to get 100% on a one-time deposit and 50% on a deposit for all subsequent replenishments.

Account replenishment and withdrawal of funds from the Binarium broker

To replenish your account and withdraw funds, the broker has all the most popular payment systems, including cryptocurrencies.

The minimum deposit is only $10 or its equivalent in another currency.

Commissions for depositing or withdrawing are not charged by the broker. Funds are credited to the account instantly, and withdrawals take about one day if the application is submitted during business hours and the client’s account is verified.

Additional information about the Binarium broker

In addition to all the topics listed above, this page contains some other useful sections about the broker:

Timeframes on the Binarium platform. In this section you can find out what timeframes are available on the platform and which of them are the most convenient for trading;

Not everyone knows, but the broker provides the opportunity to trade on weekends and holidays thanks to OTC quotes. This section explains this in more detail;

Trading on news through the broker Binarium. This section contains information about news trading and what awaits traders who want to engage in such risky trading;

Binarium stability. A section with information about why brokerage companies that were popular just yesterday may disappear and why Binarium has been working non-stop since 2012;

Fears of trading with Binarium. An article about why trading with this broker is safe;

Trading myths and tips from Binarium. Section about what misconceptions exist in the world of binary options trading;

Section about what misconceptions exist in the world of binary options trading; Scam from other brokers and the opinion of broker Binarium. In this section, the broker talks about scams and how to avoid being scammed in trading.

Real reviews about the broker Binarium

Many traders who want to try using the services of a broker are interested in the question – is Binarium a scam or not?

To answer this question, the first thing you should do is pay attention to reviews about the company, which will make it possible to have some information.

Most of the reviews are positive. There are also negative reviews about the Binarium broker, but more often the topic of such comments is verification or delay in withdrawals, which is common for any broker. There are also comments from competitors. Otherwise the reviews are positive.

Conclusion

To summarize, we can say that the advantages of working with the Binarium broker are obvious. Fast transactions, convenient and fast ways to deposit and withdraw funds, a wide range of educational materials. All this is an indicator of the serious work of the professional team of the Binarium company, which does not stand still.

If in doubt, you can always check the broker’s performance using a demo account and a minimum deposit. This way you will make sure whether the broker is worth trusting and whether it is worthy of cooperation in binary options trading.