    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Broker Reviews
        /
        The whole truth about the Binarium broker
        /
        How to verify an account with Binarium

        Account verification with binary options broker Binarium

        verification icons The verification procedure is a prerequisite when working with licensed binary options brokers, which is Binarium . In this way, companies eliminate the possibility of money laundering (AML policy) and prevent the formation of other fraudulent financial schemes. All brokers who officially provide services in the financial markets follow the AML policy, since if they do not comply with these rules, they risk receiving a considerable fine. Therefore, if any broker does not have mandatory verification, then it is quite possible that such a company does not make plans for the future and is fraudulent.

        What is verification and how does it happen?

        In short, verification is the process of confirming personal data by providing scanned copies of documents. Almost always, such documents are a passport (civilian or foreign) and a bank statement or a receipt for utilities.

        Copies of documents must be of high quality so that the full name and other data can be clearly read on them, otherwise verification will not be possible.

        How to get verified by the binary options broker Binarium?

        Broker Binarium has officially provided trading services in financial markets since 2012. Over the entire period of its existence, the company has received recognition from many traders from all CIS countries and Russia as well. Most of the reviews about the Binarium broker are positive, and since image is of no small importance in this business, the company follows the AML policy and works in accordance with all norms and laws so as not to lose it.

        Note: More detailed information about verification requirements can be found in the Binarium broker user agreement. In addition to this information, you can find out many other points that may be useful when working with this broker in the future.

        Before passing verification, you will need to open a trading account with the company. All details and step-by-step process are described in the article entitled - how to properly open a new account with Binarium .

        After opening a new account in your personal account, each trader has his own personal ID:

        Personal profile ID of the Binarium broker

        This ID is required in order to send a letter to the support service with the subject “Verification” and accompanying text about the desire to undergo verification. The ID will need to be included in the body of the letter so that company managers can understand which account will need to be verified.

        Before sending a letter, be sure to check the correctness of the entered personal data in your profile:

        Binarium broker profile personal details

        The response letter will contain information about the verification details and what documents will be required for this. The list of documents is always standard:

        • Passport.
        • Bank statement or utility bill.

        Note: you can send both scanned copies of documents and photographs taken on your phone. But it is important to understand that photographs must be of the highest quality and all information on them must be easy to read.

        How long does it take to verify an account with the binary options broker Binarium?

        The verification process usually takes 48 hours or two full business days.

        As soon as the account is confirmed, a letter from the company will be sent to the email specified during registration with the text that the data has been successfully confirmed.

        Is it possible not to undergo verification with the binary options broker Binarium?

        You can open an account and top it up without going through verification. You can also use a demo account and train your skills. But if trading on a real account is successful and a profit is made, then it will most likely not be possible to withdraw it without verification. The company always reserves the right to refuse withdrawal of funds to unverified users, which is described in detail in the user agreement. Therefore, it is better not to take risks and verify your profile before replenishing and trading on a real account.

        Conclusion

        Verification is a mandatory procedure that should not be neglected by the company’s clients. Going through it is not as difficult as it might seem, and it gives maximum privileges when working with a broker.

        You also shouldn’t be afraid of disclosing personal data, as the privacy policy protects the company’s clients from the use of data by third parties.

        And you should always pay attention to whether the broker requires you to undergo verification, because if there is no such condition, then you should think about whether this company is fraudulent.

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT WITH BINARIUM

        Binarium

        See also:

        Mobile application for binary options broker Bianrium

        What are the benefits of a VIP account with the Binarium broker?

        The whole truth about the binary options broker Binarium

        Binarium broker promotional codes

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Владимир
        Владимир
        Как быстро обычно верифицируется новый аккаунт?
        Option Bull, мой профиль верифицировали в тот же день. Думаю, как повезет или от загруженности системы. Но в целом 2 суток это потолок.
        Роман, ого? двое суток, у меня ушло на регистрацию и верификацию пару часов. Тут наверное важно время суток и день недели по загруженности службы поддержки и менеджеров компании...
        27 October 2022
        Answer
        Роман
        Роман
        Как быстро обычно верифицируется новый аккаунт?
        Option Bull, мой профиль верифицировали в тот же день. Думаю, как повезет или от загруженности системы. Но в целом 2 суток это потолок.
        27 October 2022
        Answer
        Ольга
        а сколько верификация проходит кто проходил? а то тут могут всякое написать в статье...
        Ваня, я проходила верификацию за 2 дня. Все вопросы задавала в онлайн-чате. Ребята молодцы, быстро реагируют и дают четкий ответ. Проблем не возникло )
        27 October 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Как быстро обычно верифицируется новый аккаунт?
        Option Bull, не знаю как у других, но мои данные верифицировали на протяжении суток
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Как быстро обычно верифицируется новый аккаунт?
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Яков
        Яков
        Как показывает опыт, процесс верификации счета занимает 2 полных рабочих дня, но в целом, ничего сложного нет. Всегда можно обратится в службу поддержки.
        22 March 2021
        Answer
        Tom
        Tom
        поддержка отвечает на любые вопросы быстро, так что проблем с прохождением не было
        Арсен, Согласен. Тоже обращался в службу поддержки, все объяснили и рассказали. Думаю,что брокеру Бинариум можно доверять , буду с ними сотрудничать дальше.
        10 March 2021
        Answer
        Арсен
        Арсен
        поддержка отвечает на любые вопросы быстро, так что проблем с прохождением не было
        08 September 2020
        Answer
        Кирилл
        один из лучших брокеров
        31 August 2020
        Answer
        binary
        binary
        прошел за полчаса, супер быстро отвечали в онлайн чате, провели полностью. проблем не было!
        17 July 2020
        Answer
        Павел
        А верификацию проходить обязательно? А то я и так смогла пополнить счет и торгую пока что без проблем
        торговать можно, но прибыль не выедешь ока не верифицируешься. так что подавай документы сейчас лучше
        27 June 2020
        Answer
        Ангелина
        А верификацию проходить обязательно? А то я и так смогла пополнить счет и торгую пока что без проблем
        25 June 2020
        Answer
        Maxtrade
        Maxtrade
        а сколько верификация проходит кто проходил? а то тут могут всякое написать в статье...
        у меня было плохое качество фоток, старые были а переделывать я не хотеол, лень было. но не приняли, а это была пятница, и я отправил фотки уже хорошие новые, в пн все проверили
        а сколько верификация проходит кто проходил? а то тут могут всякое написать в статье...
        та за день реально пройти, но иногда 2-3 дня бывает если доки может не те. я проходил на пару дней, знакомый прошел за 1 день.
        спасибо за ответы. прошел уже ее конечно, просто не то им отправил поэтому 3 дня мусолили))
        верификация у всех брокеров одинаковая, паспорт и квитанция или выписка, можно сразу кидать и пройдешь тогда за 15 минут)
        12 June 2020
        Answer
        Ваня
        а сколько верификация проходит кто проходил? а то тут могут всякое написать в статье...
        у меня было плохое качество фоток, старые были а переделывать я не хотеол, лень было. но не приняли, а это была пятница, и я отправил фотки уже хорошие новые, в пн все проверили
        а сколько верификация проходит кто проходил? а то тут могут всякое написать в статье...
        та за день реально пройти, но иногда 2-3 дня бывает если доки может не те. я проходил на пару дней, знакомый прошел за 1 день.
        спасибо за ответы. прошел уже ее конечно, просто не то им отправил поэтому 3 дня мусолили))
        28 May 2020
        Answer
        Станислав
        а сколько верификация проходит кто проходил? а то тут могут всякое написать в статье...
        у меня было плохое качество фоток, старые были а переделывать я не хотеол, лень было. но не приняли, а это была пятница, и я отправил фотки уже хорошие новые, в пн все проверили
        06 May 2020
        Answer
        Олег Иванов
        Олег Иванов
        а сколько верификация проходит кто проходил? а то тут могут всякое написать в статье...
        та за день реально пройти, но иногда 2-3 дня бывает если доки может не те. я проходил на пару дней, знакомый прошел за 1 день.
        11 April 2020
        Answer
        Ваня
        а сколько верификация проходит кто проходил? а то тут могут всякое написать в статье...
        26 March 2020
        Answer
        Robot
        Robot
        в принципе процесс верификации у бинариума такой же, как и везде. за исключением того, что надо написать на почту им)
        09 March 2020
        Answer
        Орландо
        что ее описывать, эту верификацию. там все проще простого, просто что ждать долго, 2 дня для меня долго
        09 March 2020
        Answer
        Карим
        Карим
        для новичков хорошая статья, если кто решит у бинариума торговать, то тут собраны уже гайды, как начать без шибок)
        09 March 2020
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!