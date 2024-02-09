The indicator for binary options TRIX Crossover is designed for active intraday trading and scalping . It is capable of generating many entry points that will surely please not only fans of binary options, but also day traders of the Forex market.

The authors ask $39.99 for this analytical tool, but from our website (for review purposes), you can download it absolutely free. In this review, we will figure out whether it is worth the money and how effective it is in real trading.

Its operation is based on an exponential moving average with triple smoothing. Its main difference from classic moving averages is that the curve is located in the “basement”, where we are used to seeing oscillators, and not on the candlestick chart itself, as one might initially assume based on the name. But first things first.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options TRIX Crossover

Installing the indicator for binary options TRIX Crossover

The TRIX.Crossover indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 platform. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag all the necessary files there. Templates are installed in exactly the same way, but are placed in the “templates” folder. For more detailed installation instructions, see our video:

Review and settings of the indicator for binary options TRIX Crossover

This tool for trading binary options has several important blocks of parameters that are worth dwelling on in more detail.

The main settings are located in the “Trix Settings” block, marked in the picture above with a red rectangle:

Period – period for calculating the “slow” line;

Signal Period – period for calculating the “fast” signal line;

MA Type – moving average type;

Price to calculate – type of price at which the calculation is made.

The options for moving averages that this tool can work with are presented below.

In addition to the classic Close price, this assistant can also use others in its calculations:

The next block available for a binary options trader to make changes is the appearance settings (green rectangle on the first slide of the section). The most important of them is the signal type, which can take three values:

Crossing the fast and slow lines;

Intersection with the zero line;

Both lines move in the same direction.

Next in this block are the following parameters:

on off. histogram (Show histogram), displaying the difference between fast and slow lines;

on/off levels (Show levels) adds/removes horizontal levels;

distance from levels to zero (Distance of levels from zero) – distance between auxiliary levels and the zero mark;

history depth for calculating indicators (Bars to count 1000x) – a multiplier of 1000 bars.

And the last block of settings is alerts (blue rectangle on the first slide of the section). Here you can set the melody of the sound signal, enable/disable these signals and pop-up messages.

The indicator for binary options TRIX Crossover is a multifunctional solution for trading in financial markets. Thanks to triple smoothing, this trading assistant filters out minor exchange rate fluctuations and generates signals only when a stable trend occurs.

The shorter the settlement period, the more sensitive it is to price fluctuations, which leads to the appearance of more signals. Please take this into account when selecting the optimal parameters at the testing stage. This analytical tool has three modes of operation. It's time to get to know each of them in more detail.

Trix and Signal crossover mode

With this type of signal, the oscillator warns of a potential reversal in the market trend by crossing the fast and slow lines. The moment of intersection is represented by a dot of the corresponding color. Green – trend is up, red – trend is down.

Trix crossing zero point mode

In this position, the oscillator generates signals to carry out transactions along the trend. The red dot is the intersection of the zero mark from top to bottom for sales (Put). Green dot – crossing zero from bottom to top for purchases (Call). This mode is suitable for medium-term trend trading.

“Trix and Signal moving in one direction” mode

With this type of signal, both lines move in the same direction, which indicates the coincidence of short-term and long-term trends. It is clear why the developers added this signal option - if the trend direction coincides on different timeframes , it is highly likely to continue.

Areas with two oscillator lines directed in one direction are highlighted in a certain color: light green – Call, pink – Put.

Trading rules using the indicator for binary options TRIX Crossover

The “Trix and Signal moving in one direction” mode quite accurately determines the moments of the beginning of a new price impulse. This is what we will take as the basis for making a decision on opening positions. Forex traders can use it as a full-fledged trading system: enter into transactions when both lines are directed in the same direction, and close them when they become out of sync and begin to move in opposite directions.

To purchase Call

1. Both oscillator lines are green.

2. The closing price of the last candle is higher than the high of the previous one.

3. At the opening of a new candle, buy a Call.

To buy Put

1. Both oscillator lines are red.

2. The closing price of the last candle is lower than the low of the previous one.

3. At the opening of a new candle, buy a Call.

You can use any timeframe, and choose 3 candles for expiration .

Opening a Call Option

In this situation, both lines of the basement oscillator are directed upward. After making sure that the closing price of the last candle is higher than the high of the previous one, you can buy a Call at the opening of a new candle.

Opening a Put option

Both oscillator lines are directed in the same direction (down). The closing price of the last candle is lower than the low of the previous one. We buy Put at the opening of a new time interval.

Conclusion

TRIX Crossover can be used in binary options trading, both as a trend indicator and an oscillator. It has several modes of operation, but in our opinion, only one truly deserves attention - identifying market areas with unidirectional lines of short-term and long-term trends. For more accurate tracking of changes in exchange rate dynamics, it has a built-in histogram and auxiliary levels.

In our opinion, the price of this signal oscillator is greatly overestimated, because... Of the three operating modes available in its arsenal, only one is of practical interest.

Before using it in real binary options trading, we recommend that you test its operation on a demo account . Only after making sure that the signals are effective and having practiced enough can you move on to trading with trusted brokers . In this case, always use the rules of risk management and money management .

