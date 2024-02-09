    Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        TRIX Crossover

        Indicator for binary options TRIX Crossover

        The indicator for binary options TRIX Crossover is designed for active intraday trading and scalping . It is capable of generating many entry points that will surely please not only fans of binary options, but also day traders of the Forex market.

        The authors ask $39.99 for this analytical tool, but from our website (for review purposes), you can download it absolutely free. In this review, we will figure out whether it is worth the money and how effective it is in real trading.

        Its operation is based on an exponential moving average with triple smoothing. Its main difference from classic moving averages is that the curve is located in the “basement”, where we are used to seeing oscillators, and not on the candlestick chart itself, as one might initially assume based on the name. But first things first.

        Content:

        trix crossover chart

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options TRIX Crossover

        Installing the indicator for binary options TRIX Crossover

        The TRIX.Crossover indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 platform. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag all the necessary files there. Templates are installed in exactly the same way, but are placed in the “templates” folder. For more detailed installation instructions, see our video:

        Review and settings of the indicator for binary options TRIX Crossover

        This tool for trading binary options has several important blocks of parameters that are worth dwelling on in more detail.

        trix crossover settings

        The main settings are located in the “Trix Settings” block, marked in the picture above with a red rectangle:

        • Period – period for calculating the “slow” line;
        • Signal Period – period for calculating the “fast” signal line;
        • MA Type – moving average type;
        • Price to calculate – type of price at which the calculation is made.

        The options for moving averages that this tool can work with are presented below.

        moving averages in trix crossover

        In addition to the classic Close price, this assistant can also use others in its calculations:

        different closing price

        The next block available for a binary options trader to make changes is the appearance settings (green rectangle on the first slide of the section). The most important of them is the signal type, which can take three values:

        • Crossing the fast and slow lines;
        • Intersection with the zero line;
        • Both lines move in the same direction.

        Next in this block are the following parameters:

        • on off. histogram (Show histogram), displaying the difference between fast and slow lines;
        • on/off levels (Show levels) adds/removes horizontal levels;
        • distance from levels to zero (Distance of levels from zero) – distance between auxiliary levels and the zero mark;
        • history depth for calculating indicators (Bars to count 1000x) – a multiplier of 1000 bars.

        And the last block of settings is alerts (blue rectangle on the first slide of the section). Here you can set the melody of the sound signal, enable/disable these signals and pop-up messages.

        The indicator for binary options TRIX Crossover is a multifunctional solution for trading in financial markets. Thanks to triple smoothing, this trading assistant filters out minor exchange rate fluctuations and generates signals only when a stable trend occurs.

        The shorter the settlement period, the more sensitive it is to price fluctuations, which leads to the appearance of more signals. Please take this into account when selecting the optimal parameters at the testing stage. This analytical tool has three modes of operation. It's time to get to know each of them in more detail.

        Trix and Signal crossover mode

        With this type of signal, the oscillator warns of a potential reversal in the market trend by crossing the fast and slow lines. The moment of intersection is represented by a dot of the corresponding color. Green – trend is up, red – trend is down.

        signals in trix crossover

        Trix crossing zero point mode

        In this position, the oscillator generates signals to carry out transactions along the trend. The red dot is the intersection of the zero mark from top to bottom for sales (Put). Green dot – crossing zero from bottom to top for purchases (Call). This mode is suitable for medium-term trend trading.

        oscillator signals in trix crossover

        “Trix and Signal moving in one direction” mode

        With this type of signal, both lines move in the same direction, which indicates the coincidence of short-term and long-term trends. It is clear why the developers added this signal option - if the trend direction coincides on different timeframes , it is highly likely to continue.

        Areas with two oscillator lines directed in one direction are highlighted in a certain color: light green – Call, pink – Put.

        MA signal in trix crossover

        Trading rules using the indicator for binary options TRIX Crossover

        The “Trix and Signal moving in one direction” mode quite accurately determines the moments of the beginning of a new price impulse. This is what we will take as the basis for making a decision on opening positions. Forex traders can use it as a full-fledged trading system: enter into transactions when both lines are directed in the same direction, and close them when they become out of sync and begin to move in opposite directions.

        To purchase Call

        1. Both oscillator lines are green.

        2. The closing price of the last candle is higher than the high of the previous one.

        3. At the opening of a new candle, buy a Call.

        To buy Put

        1. Both oscillator lines are red.

        2. The closing price of the last candle is lower than the low of the previous one.

        3. At the opening of a new candle, buy a Call.

        You can use any timeframe, and choose 3 candles for expiration .

        Opening a Call Option

        In this situation, both lines of the basement oscillator are directed upward. After making sure that the closing price of the last candle is higher than the high of the previous one, you can buy a Call at the opening of a new candle.

        signal to buy a call option in trix crossover

        Opening a Put option

        Both oscillator lines are directed in the same direction (down). The closing price of the last candle is lower than the low of the previous one. We buy Put at the opening of a new time interval.

        signal to buy a put option in trix crossover

        Conclusion

        TRIX Crossover can be used in binary options trading, both as a trend indicator and an oscillator. It has several modes of operation, but in our opinion, only one truly deserves attention - identifying market areas with unidirectional lines of short-term and long-term trends. For more accurate tracking of changes in exchange rate dynamics, it has a built-in histogram and auxiliary levels.

        In our opinion, the price of this signal oscillator is greatly overestimated, because... Of the three operating modes available in its arsenal, only one is of practical interest.

        Before using it in real binary options trading, we recommend that you test its operation on a demo account . Only after making sure that the signals are effective and having practiced enough can you move on to trading with trusted brokers . In this case, always use the rules of risk management and money management .

        Download binary options indicator TRIX Crossover

        Download

        Try on a demo account

        winoptionsignals

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Артур
        Классный индикатор,мне понравился
        09 June 2024
        Answer
        игорь
        Стратегии торговли опционами, основанные на показателях Trix и Crossover, являются мощными инструментами для прогнозирования трендов и определения точек входа/выхода. Эти две стратегии дополняют друг друга, предоставляя трейдерам всестороннюю картину ценового движения. Однако важно помнить, что ни одна система не гарантирует 100% положительных результатов. Тщательный анализ рынка, понимание рисков и дисциплинированное управление капиталом имеют решающее значение для успешной торговли. Выбирая брокера, обратите внимание на его надежность, торговые условия и уровень поддержки клиентов. Качественный брокер обеспечит безопасную и надежную торговую среду для вашего успеха. Помните, торговля опционами сопряжена с риском, и вы должны торговать только тем капиталом, который можете позволить себе потерять. Учитесь, практикуйтесь и принимайте взвешенные решения, чтобы повысить свои шансы на прибыль.
        07 June 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        О! появилось видео на канале! Супер спасибо! Посмотрел с удовольствием, всё чётко разложено...
        07 June 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Очень удобно когда все эти мувинги находятся в подвале, и не засоряют основной график.
        Артур , да это отличное решение) хотя не привычно сразу это факт. Только не понятно почему только один режим определили как самый лучший. Почему?
        Сергей , Никто не мешает настроить под себя. Может вы найдете новые, гораздо лучшие настройки.
        30 April 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Очень удобно когда все эти мувинги находятся в подвале, и не засоряют основной график.
        Артур , да это отличное решение) хотя не привычно сразу это факт. Только не понятно почему только один режим определили как самый лучший. Почему?
        26 April 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Очень удобно когда все эти мувинги находятся в подвале, и не засоряют основной график.
        26 April 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Вот только не надо так глубоко про настройки
        Богдан, ЭтО ПиПЕЦЦЦ) Какие НАСТРОЙКИ??? Хочется ПОСТАВИТЬ и торговать) его ЧТО ещё настраивать нужно?) Это купил машину и её НАДО ещё регулировать и настраивать? ЭтО ПиПЕЦЦЦ) с каждыйм разом индюки всё сложнее и сложнее((( А когда простые новые будут? ААА?
        ЗАНУДА я , Представте себе иногда и надо настраивать. Из коробки мало что работает адекватно. Вы через это пройдете. У вас как я понял все еще впереди.)))
        26 April 2024
        Answer
        Олег Т.
        Олег Т.
        Вот только не надо так глубоко про настройки
        Богдан, ЭтО ПиПЕЦЦЦ) Какие НАСТРОЙКИ??? Хочется ПОСТАВИТЬ и торговать) его ЧТО ещё настраивать нужно?) Это купил машину и её НАДО ещё регулировать и настраивать? ЭтО ПиПЕЦЦЦ) с каждыйм разом индюки всё сложнее и сложнее((( А когда простые новые будут? ААА?
        ЗАНУДА, не шуми))) тут всё поделено и информация есть для новичков, продвинутых и профи, )) если тебе сложно ищи попроще информацию и въезжай потихоньку)) начни с образовательного раздела я учился 2 года и до сих пор учусь и слежу за новинками))... А ТЫ хочешь сразу ))) ахах)только кнопки нажимать и косить бабло??? так не выйдет))
        26 April 2024
        Answer
        ЗАНУДА я
        ЗАНУДА я
        Вот только не надо так глубоко про настройки
        Богдан, ЭтО ПиПЕЦЦЦ) Какие НАСТРОЙКИ??? Хочется ПОСТАВИТЬ и торговать) его ЧТО ещё настраивать нужно?) Это купил машину и её НАДО ещё регулировать и настраивать? ЭтО ПиПЕЦЦЦ) с каждыйм разом индюки всё сложнее и сложнее((( А когда простые новые будут? ААА?
        25 April 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Вот только не надо так глубоко про настройки. Скажите что они есть, и что туда лезть не надо.)))) Или все таки надо?
        Богдан , Я тоже не люблю лезть в настройки и не умею настраивать. В худшем случае если поломали, можно переустановить.
        25 April 2024
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        А почему цена завышена?))) И так это копейки, не даром же его отдавать))... И почему "из трех, имеющихся в его арсенале режимов работы, практический интерес представляет только один".... Почему?? не понятно..., каждый выбирает своё режим торговли и на мой взгляд...., это очень не плохо.... что есть выбор для режимов вторговлее Интересно ... и какой режим представляет практический интерес)))
        25 April 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Вот только не надо так глубоко про настройки. Скажите что они есть, и что туда лезть не надо.)))) Или все таки надо?
        Богдан ,Судя по тому что написано в статье - туда придется лезть и настраивать под себя.
        25 April 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Вот только не надо так глубоко про настройки. Скажите что они есть, и что туда лезть не надо.)))) Или все таки надо?
        25 April 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Интересный инструмент! Спасибо за обзор. Надо познакомиться поближе, но уже тот факт, что скользящая средняя находится в подвале это очень оригинально Спасибо!
        25 April 2024
        Answer
