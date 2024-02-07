    Registration
        Strategy for binary options T_S_R

        The T_S_R binary options strategy is a fresh take on the classic approach to trend trading. This technique is based on an attempt to capture a price impulse at the moment of its inception. Considering that transactions using this method are concluded at the origins of the formation of a rate surge, it is perfect for fans of scalping on binary options .

        In general, the system is distinguished by the clarity and unambiguity of the signals supplied. Beginning traders will not have any difficulties mastering it. At the same time, the indicators on which it is built do not redraw the values.

        The developers are asking $99 for it. In this review, we will analyze all the nuances of its use, understand how effective it is, and whether it is worth the money or not. At the end of this article there will be a link where you can download this system for free for evaluation purposes.

        Content:

        T_S_R chart

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options T_S_R

        Setting a strategy for binary options T_S_R

        T_S_R strategy indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the trading system indicator files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

        Review and configuration of strategy indicators for binary options T_S_R

        The binary options strategy T_S_R consists of two indicators: BAR Trend.ex4 and Execute Line.ex4.

        T_S_R settings

        The first is a tool for analyzing buying and selling pressure. On bars in which purchases predominate over sales, the lower shadow of the candlestick is painted dark green. Conversely, on seller-dominated bars, the upper shadow appears purple. In the parameters, the user can only change the color.

        The second indicator is the inclination angle indicator (Execute Line.ex4). With its help, the trader will always know exactly in which direction the market is moving and which option should be bought: Call or Put.

        T_S_R parameters

        There are few settings. You can set the calculation period, select the calculation method and the bar price (Open, High, Low, Close) on which the indicator will be built.

        To trade using this method, we recommend using volatile assets . This is necessary so that after receiving a signal to conclude a deal, the selected currency pair has sufficient move potential and open contracts are confidently closed with a profit.

        Backtests of this strategy showed good results with an expiration time of 3 candles. If you want to try this technique in practice, we recommend opening an account with one of the proven and reliable binary options brokers .

        Forex traders can use this system not only to determine optimal entry points, but also to calculate price levels beyond which protective stop orders should be placed to limit possible losses.

        signal for forex in T_S_R

        Trading rules for the T_S_R binary options strategy

        The T_S_R binary options strategy is a trend trading strategy. You can learn how to correctly identify trends in financial markets from a special selection of articles on our website:

        Why are we focusing your attention on this so much? It's simple. Trading operations in the direction of the main trend of the financial instrument increase the percentage of profitable transactions and, as a result, reduce the overall drawdown (deposit going negative). An additional advantage from trading using the signals of this system is the trader’s psychological confidence in his actions, which will definitely have a positive effect on the results.

        To make a transaction using this system, a trader must wait until the color of the “Execute Line” signal line changes and the color mark of the “BAR Trend” indicator appears on the lower or upper shadow of the candle. For Call transactions, a dark green mark should appear on the lower shadow. While for sales (Put) the upper shadow should turn purple.

        signal line T_S_R

        To improve trading performance, you can use an additional “slow” signal line “Execute Line” with a period of 55 as a filter. We will enter into transactions only when the “fast” line with a period of 5 is co-directed with the “slow” one. In this case, of course, we will lose some of the profitable trades on pullbacks, but this will be our small price to pay for the impressive number of missed losing trades.

        Using this filtering technique, you don’t even have to use “BAR Trend” for some assets. It is enough to simply wait for the “fast” “Execute Line” to turn towards the “slow” one and, at the opening of a new time interval, open a contract that corresponds to the vector of the main trend - upward (Call) or downward (Put). The trader must decide for himself which variation of the system suits him best, based on the results of backtesting.

        upward trend line in T_S_R

        As you can see, this system for binary options is quite flexible, and it can be very easily adjusted to your trading style. The main principle is to trade with the trend after a rollback. Trading downward looks like a mirror image.

        downward trend line in T_S_R

        Opening a binary option Call

        To buy a Call option, you need to make sure that the “slow” signal line is directed upward (yellow). Then wait for the “short” signal line to reverse towards the “slow” one (also upwards). At the opening of a new candle, open a Call.

        call option buy signal

        Opening a binary option Put

        To buy a Put option, you need to make sure that the “slow” signal line is pointing down (purple). Then wait for the “short” signal line to reverse towards the “slow” one (also downwards). At the opening of a new candle, open Put.

        signal to buy a put option in T_S_R

        The recommended expiration period is 3 candles.

        Conclusion

        The T_S_R binary options strategy is based on the classic exchange trading principle - opening a position on a pullback along the trend. To determine the trend of the older period, a signal line is used with the calculation of values ​​​​for the last 55 candles, while the short-term Execute Line (with a period of 5) clearly indicates the moment of the transaction.

        This technique is very interesting, multifunctional and worth the money. One of the advantages of this system for binary options is its ability to very easily transform from medium-term to short-term and vice versa, without the need to revise the rules for opening transactions.

        Forex traders will also appreciate it. Effective signals without redrawing will appeal not only to fans of scalping, but also to investors who prefer medium-term operations. In any case, before using it in real trading, be sure to practice on a demo account , making sure to apply all the principles and approaches of risk management and money management .

        Download binary options strategy T_S_R

        Download

        See also:

        How to make money on binary options

        Pros and cons of trading binary options

        How to make a profit by trading on clean charts

        How to adapt a Forex strategy to Binary Options?

