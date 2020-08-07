    Registration
        Strategy for binary options Scalar Trading System

        The Scalar Trading System binary options strategy is based on two proprietary indicators , one of which is a signal indicator and the other a histogram. The indicators were created specifically for the strategy, so the algorithm for their operation is very similar, and the rules are so simple that even beginners can immediately start using this strategy.

        It is also worth noting that the strategy is paid and at the moment it is almost not freely available, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Scalar Trading System

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M5-D1.
        • Expiration: 3 candles or more depending on trading style.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: Scalar Arrow_fix, Scalar Histogram_fix.
        • Trading instruments: any.
        • Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing strategy indicators for binary options Scalar Trading System in MT4

        Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        The signal indicator settings can be changed as desired, and additional alerts can be enabled:

        Scalar Arow indicator settings

        The second indicator has similar settings:

        Scalar Histogram indicator settings

        Depending on the selected time frame, the author of the Scalar Trading System strategy suggests using certain settings parameters:

        M5:

        • Scalar Arrow (7,33,6) or (22,5,4) or (11,6,4)
        • Scalar Histogram (10,3,0.25) or (6,4,0.2)

        M15:

        • Scalar Arrow (6,33,13) or (6,15,5) or (9,27,9)
        • Scalar Histogram (21,16,0.3) or (11,11,0.02)

        M30:

        • Scalar Arrow (6,21,10)
        • Scalar Histogram (4,6,0,25) or (6,3,0.25)

        H1:

        • Scalar Arrow (5,33,15) or (6,21,15) or (8,33,6)
        • Scalar Histogram (6,3,0.25) or (3,3,0.2)

        H4:

        • Scalar Arrow (5,33,6) or (5,13,9) or (3,33,15)
        • Scalar Histogram (12,6,0.4)

        Daily:

        • Scalar Arrow (5,33,25) or (5,12,11) or (3,33,15)
        • Scalar Histogram (13,8,0.5) or (13,8,0.8) or (8,5,0.25)

        Therefore, you will have to configure the indicators yourself after installing the template, and please note that the author does not offer settings for M1, which means this strategy is not intended for aggressive scalping.

        The essence and rules of trading using the strategy for binary options Scalar Trading System

        Despite the fact that the strategy has 2 indicators that confirm each other’s signals and are used for trading, most of the signals against the trend can bring losses, so it’s worth studying:

        Otherwise, the strategy has the simplest trading rules that will be understandable even to beginners and to purchase Call options (“Higher”) you need to:

        1. There was an upward trend.
        2. The histogram was blue.
        3. A signal appears on the chart (blue arrow).

        For Put options (“Below”) you need to:

        1. There was a downward trend.
        2. The histogram was pink.
        3. A signal appears on the chart (pink arrow).

        An example of the benefits of being able to identify trends and flats in markets can be seen in the image below:

        Flat and trading signals from Scalar Trading System

        As you can see, during a flat, even though the signals to buy Put options converged, many trades could have resulted in losses, and that is why it is worth trading this strategy only with the trend ( bullish or bearish ).

        As mentioned earlier, the strategy has built-in alerts that allow you to monitor signals:

        Alerts Scalar Trading System

        Examples of trading using the Scalar Trading System binary options strategy

        Let's look at some possible trades on the AUD/USD pair and the M5 time frame.

        Opening a Call Option

        After the trend has been identified and the movement has begun, you can look for signals to buy options:

        Call option according to the Scalar Trading System strategy

        As a result, 3 profitable transactions could be made in this area.

        Opening a Put option

        Put options are bought in exactly the same way, but they require a downward trend:

        Put option according to the Scalar Trading System strategy

        Conclusion

        The Scalar Trading System strategy can hardly claim to be the best and most accurate strategy for binary options, but with the right approach and following all the rules, you can receive signals that will bring profit.

        To increase your chances of making a profit, you should definitely use competent rules of money management and risk management .

        Also, do not forget that the broker plays an important role in binary options trading and therefore you should approach the choice of a broker as seriously as possible. You can choose a broker for trading in our rating of binary options brokers . We wish you successful trading!

        Download indicators and template for the Scalar Trading System strategy

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Матвей
        ...система, благодаря которой ЛЕГКО "влетаешь" в просадку.....
        если борать все сигналы, то да, если по тренду, то есть шанс выйти в плюс. но прикол даже не в этом, а в том что она платная изначально была, и тут я согласен с тобой что за такую фигню платить уж точно и 1 бакс жаль
        05 October 2020
        Answer
        Konstantin Ogarkov
        ...система, благодаря которой ЛЕГКО "влетаешь" в просадку.....
        02 October 2020
        Answer
        Trader
        Trader
        Хоть scalar trading system и типа в продаже или вип какая-то, все равно она через чур простая и ничего в ней особенного, а сигналы среднячок, надо тестить и проверять
        09 July 2020
        Answer
        Karolina
        Karolina
        Ну такое, есть тут лучше в разы стратегии на сайте)
        09 July 2020
        Answer
        Граф Монте
        Спасибо, хотел ее посмотреть как раз, стоит ли она внимания...
        09 July 2020
        Answer
