The Scalar Trading System binary options strategy is based on two proprietary indicators , one of which is a signal indicator and the other a histogram. The indicators were created specifically for the strategy, so the algorithm for their operation is very similar, and the rules are so simple that even beginners can immediately start using this strategy.

It is also worth noting that the strategy is paid and at the moment it is almost not freely available, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Scalar Trading System

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M5-D1.

Expiration: 3 candles or more depending on trading style.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: Scalar Arrow_fix, Scalar Histogram_fix.

Trading instruments: any.

Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.

Installing strategy indicators for binary options Scalar Trading System in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

The signal indicator settings can be changed as desired, and additional alerts can be enabled:

The second indicator has similar settings:

Depending on the selected time frame, the author of the Scalar Trading System strategy suggests using certain settings parameters:

M5:

Scalar Arrow (7,33,6) or (22,5,4) or (11,6,4)

Scalar Histogram (10,3,0.25) or (6,4,0.2)

M15:

Scalar Arrow (6,33,13) or (6,15,5) or (9,27,9)

Scalar Histogram (21,16,0.3) or (11,11,0.02)

M30:

Scalar Arrow (6,21,10)

Scalar Histogram (4,6,0,25) or (6,3,0.25)

H1:

Scalar Arrow (5,33,15) or (6,21,15) or (8,33,6)

Scalar Histogram (6,3,0.25) or (3,3,0.2)

H4:

Scalar Arrow (5,33,6) or (5,13,9) or (3,33,15)

Scalar Histogram (12,6,0.4)

Daily:

Scalar Arrow (5,33,25) or (5,12,11) or (3,33,15)

Scalar Histogram (13,8,0.5) or (13,8,0.8) or (8,5,0.25)

Therefore, you will have to configure the indicators yourself after installing the template, and please note that the author does not offer settings for M1, which means this strategy is not intended for aggressive scalping.

The essence and rules of trading using the strategy for binary options Scalar Trading System

Despite the fact that the strategy has 2 indicators that confirm each other’s signals and are used for trading, most of the signals against the trend can bring losses, so it’s worth studying:

Otherwise, the strategy has the simplest trading rules that will be understandable even to beginners and to purchase Call options (“Higher”) you need to:

There was an upward trend. The histogram was blue. A signal appears on the chart (blue arrow).

For Put options (“Below”) you need to:

There was a downward trend. The histogram was pink. A signal appears on the chart (pink arrow).

An example of the benefits of being able to identify trends and flats in markets can be seen in the image below:

As you can see, during a flat, even though the signals to buy Put options converged, many trades could have resulted in losses, and that is why it is worth trading this strategy only with the trend ( bullish or bearish ).

As mentioned earlier, the strategy has built-in alerts that allow you to monitor signals:

Examples of trading using the Scalar Trading System binary options strategy

Let's look at some possible trades on the AUD/USD pair and the M5 time frame.

Opening a Call Option

After the trend has been identified and the movement has begun, you can look for signals to buy options:

As a result, 3 profitable transactions could be made in this area.

Opening a Put option

Put options are bought in exactly the same way, but they require a downward trend:

Conclusion

The Scalar Trading System strategy can hardly claim to be the best and most accurate strategy for binary options, but with the right approach and following all the rules, you can receive signals that will bring profit.

To increase your chances of making a profit, you should definitely use competent rules of money management and risk management .

Also, do not forget that the broker plays an important role in binary options trading and therefore you should approach the choice of a broker as seriously as possible. You can choose a broker for trading in our rating of binary options brokers . We wish you successful trading!

