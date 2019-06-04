Indicator for binary options Sane FX Binary

Traders use signals from Sane FX Binary to trade binary options with a short expiration period (no more than two candles). According to the developer, the indicator provides up to 70% of successful transactions. And what’s very good is that this arrow indicator does not redraw.

General characteristics of the indicator

When working with this indicator, you must follow the following recommendations:

Trading platform - MetaTrader4 . Assets - any pair of currencies. Trading time is during any session. Timeframe - M5 and M15 are recommended, but other periods are also suitable. The expiration period is no more than two candles, 10 minutes (if M5 is selected) or 30 minutes (M15). Brokers - Alpari , Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

These recommendations are not mandatory, but increase the effectiveness of the indicator.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

Trading rules with the Sane FX Binary indicator

Trading with this indicator, as with any accurate arrow indicator, is very simple. You need to open a deal to buy a Call option if a green up arrow appears on the chart . The red arrow indicates that you need to purchase a Put option.

Transactions with Call options must be made if the following situation occurs:

The following situations are suitable for purchasing Put options:

The indicator developers do not disclose the principles of its operation. You can complement it with other accurate binary options indicators and integrate it into your binary options strategy . In addition, before using this indicator in practice, it is recommended to test it on a demo account.

Download the Sane FX Binary indicator

Download

