        Indicator for binary options Sane FX Binary

        Traders use signals from Sane FX Binary to trade binary options with a short expiration period (no more than two candles). According to the developer, the indicator provides up to 70% of successful transactions. And what’s very good is that this arrow indicator does not redraw.

        Chart with Sane FX Binary

        General characteristics of the indicator

        When working with this indicator, you must follow the following recommendations:

        1. Trading platform - MetaTrader4 .
        2. Assets - any pair of currencies.
        3. Trading time is during any session.
        4. Timeframe - M5 and M15 are recommended, but other periods are also suitable.
        5. The expiration period is no more than two candles, 10 minutes (if M5 is selected) or 30 minutes (M15).
        6. Brokers - Alpari , Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        These recommendations are not mandatory, but increase the effectiveness of the indicator.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        Trading rules with the Sane FX Binary indicator

        Trading with this indicator, as with any accurate arrow indicator, is very simple. You need to open a deal to buy a Call option if a green up arrow appears on the chart . The red arrow indicates that you need to purchase a Put option.

        Transactions with Call options must be made if the following situation occurs:

        Call signal with Sane FX Binary indicator

        Call signal Sane FX Binary

        Call signal with Sane FX Binary

        The following situations are suitable for purchasing Put options:

        Put signal with Sane FX Binary indicator

        Put signal Sane FX Binary

        Put signal with Sane FX Binary

        The indicator developers do not disclose the principles of its operation. You can complement it with other accurate binary options indicators and integrate it into your binary options strategy . In addition, before using this indicator in practice, it is recommended to test it on a demo account.

        Download the Sane FX Binary indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Евгений Рогозин
        Евгений Рогозин
        Сигналов так много что не знаешь по какому входить в сделку, отфильтровать бы его, или так и должно работать?
        Ничего там не нужно фильтровать, нужно входить не сразу по сигналу а после 3-4 свечей когда уже понятно в какую сторону пойдет цена. А вот такие частые сигналы даже полезны как по мне, флэт сразу видно, на самом его начале.
        12 March 2021
        Answer
        Миша Додин
        Миша Додин
        Сигналов так много что не знаешь по какому входить в сделку, отфильтровать бы его, или так и должно работать?
        09 March 2021
        Answer
        Чеддер
        М5 экспирация 3 минуты норм заходы по данному индикатору
        да, 5-минутка норм пашет. но сигналов все равно много. чем-то фильтруешь?
        13 October 2020
        Answer
        Ринат
        М5 экспирация 3 минуты норм заходы по данному индикатору
        12 October 2020
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Индикатор перерисовывает свои данные при смене таймфрейма!
        09 August 2020
        Answer
        Ганс
        для флэта норм работает кстати, если по минуте открывать сделки
        25 April 2020
        Answer
        Михаил Петров
        Михаил Петров
        это еще норм стрелочник, по сравнению с другими
        08 March 2020
        Answer
        Генчик
        Генчик
        индикатор еще куда не шло, но такую кучу сигналов надо фильтровать безбожно
        12 February 2020
        Answer
        polyak
        а на дневном графике что, тоже брать все сигналы тогда??? кто-то торгует дневки вообще на бинарнках??
        27 June 2019
        Answer
        скал
        тогда мне не подходит, я скальпер))
        17 June 2019
        Answer
        archi
        archi
        ребят, данный индикатор хорошо по тренду только, т.к. сигналов куча просто. но по тренду с доливками получается огромная прибыль просто!
        07 June 2019
        Answer
        Romashka
        Romashka
        На таймфремах Н1 и D1 со временем экспирации 1-2 свечи индикатор очень хорошо себя показывает
        02 June 2019
        Answer
        Джокер
        Джокер
        Тестил его, мне понравился
        23 May 2019
        Answer
        Gerold
        Gerold
        Очень хороший индикатор, позволяет определить точки открытия сделок при смене текущего тренда.
        04 May 2019
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        Индикатор Sane Fx Binary неплохой, но его желательно фильтровать другими индикаторами.
        23 April 2019
        Answer
        Janyramal
        Janyramal
        Тестил индикатор на разных парах и таймфреймах. Мне нравится. Все четко и понятно. Спасибо!
        05 April 2019
        Answer
        Iana
        Iana
        К сожалению, индикатор перекрашивается при обновлении графика. Это касается ошибочных сигналов, которые после обновления становятся выигрышными.
        04 April 2019
        Answer
