        Strategy for binary options M5 Scalping

        The strategy for binary options M5 Scalping is mostly intended for time frames of five minutes (M5) and expiration in one candle, but if desired, it can be used on any time frame, since the indicators of this strategy are universal.

        Strategy for binary options M5 Scalping

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options M5 Scalping

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M5-H4.
        • Expiration: 1 candle or 3 candles.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: 5min_ind1, 5min_ind2, PivotsD_v5 (Black), protofilter.
        • Trading instruments: any.
        • Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing Strategy Indicators for Binary Options M5 Scalping in MT4

        Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        Most of the indicators in this strategy for binary options have few settings, unlike the levels indicator. It can be customized to your taste and color, not only visually, but also technically. To do this, you can use various formulas to build levels, which are activated in the settings:

        Strategy settings for binary options M5 Scalping

        Therefore, if you wish, you can experiment with the settings and try using different methods of constructing levels to find the most suitable one for trading binary options.

        The essence and rules of trading using the M5 Scalping binary options strategy

        The essence of the strategy comes down to trading by levels, so determining the trend and working on it is of secondary importance here, since the best deals will appear at the levels regardless of the direction of the price ( bullish or bearish trend ).

        The levels themselves are divided by color and value, but regardless of the color, each level can be used for both Call and Put options:

        Strategy levels for binary options M5 Scalping

        The rules for trading using the M5 Scalping strategy are quite simple and to purchase Call options you must:

        1. A signal appeared on the chart (white arrow pointing up).
        2. The price was at or near the level.
        3. Both basement indicators were blue.

        To purchase Put options you must:

        1. A signal appeared on the chart (white arrow pointing down).
        2. The price was at or near the level.
        3. Both basement indicators were red.

        Please note that it is not necessary for the price to be at the level, but then a more correct option would be to use signals only based on the trend:

        Strategy signals for binary options M5 Scalping

        And in this case, expiration should not be more than two candles, especially if the level is nearby.

        Examples of trading using the M5 Scalping binary options strategy

        Let's look at examples of trading using levels on the M5 time frame and the AUD/USD pair.

        Opening a Call Option

        When a signal appears near the levels, you can buy Call options:

        Call options by strategy for binary options M5 Scalping

        But it is worth paying attention that the arrows appear after the candle closes and therefore it will sometimes be necessary to react quite quickly.

        Opening a Put option

        Put options are purchased according to the same principle:

        Put options according to the strategy for binary options M5 Scalping

        But in this case, only one of the transactions would have brought profit.

        Conclusion

        The M5 Scalping strategy for binary options will be especially interesting to those traders who like to trade by levels. Beginners can also easily use this strategy even without levels, but the main thing is to take into account the direction of the trend and follow it.

        Proper rules of money management and risk management also increase the chances of making a profit even with low-profit trading strategies or indicators, so they should always be followed.

        Choosing the right broker for binary options trading is also important. You can find a trusted broker in our rating of binary options brokers . We wish you profitable transactions!

        Download indicators and template for the M5 Scalping strategy

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

