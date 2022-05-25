The strategy for binary options FX BLIZZ contains indicators that are based on two instruments such as Average True Range and Hull Moving Average and is a trend strategy with convenient color visualization. It also includes an information panel with technical information about the selected trading asset.

Please note that the FX BLIZZ strategy is paid and is sold on the author’s website for $27, but you can download it for free from our website for review at the end of the article.

Characteristics of the FX BLIZZ strategy for binary options

Installing strategy indicators for binary options FX BLIZZ System in MT4

Indicators of the FX BLIZZ strategy are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator files there. The template is installed in the same way, but placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

Review of FX BLIZZ strategy indicators for binary options

The FX BLIZZ strategy is divided into two templates – MODE1 and MODE2, which differ in the number of signals, that is, the first template is a more conservative trading option, and the second is more aggressive. Otherwise, both patterns are similar and depend on the trend. Therefore, before you start trading using this strategy, it is worth studying what it is:

This will make it easier for you to understand how to make the most of this strategy.

FX BLIZZ includes three indicators:

signal; trendy; informational.

The signal indicator is displayed in the form of arrows:

You can only configure alerts in it, so you cannot change the signal frequency yourself:

The trend indicator conveniently divides the chart into two colors, making it visually immediately clear which trend prevails in the market:

That is, blue indicates a bullish trend, and red indicates a bearish trend.

This indicator has quite a lot of settings and is based on the true range (ATR) and moving averages using the Hull formula. The ATR indicator shows the volatility of the market over a certain average range, while the Halla moving average is a smoother and smoother moving average.

If you wish, you can change the settings of both indicators if necessary. In addition to the main variables, it is possible to customize colors and alerts:

The information indicator is presented in the form of an information panel on which you can see the following information:

name of the trading asset; timeframe ; current price; spread; time until the candle closes; tics; current trend; ATR for 100 days; daily price range; price range of the current bar; price range of the previous bar; swaps of purchases and sales.

In the settings, you can remove any of the above items and change the colors, as well as the location of the panel. To put it simply, it can be made much more informative and compact:

Trading rules according to the strategy for binary options FX BLIZZ System

Before you start using this strategy, you need to decide on a template and choose either a conservative style or an aggressive one. In the first case, you will receive fewer signals, and in the second, more. But regardless of the choice, the trading rules will be the same.

Call options are purchased when:

the background of the graphics is blue; A blue arrow appears pointing upward.

Put options are purchased when:

the graphic background is red; A red downward arrow appears.

It is recommended to use expiration for this strategy equal to three candles, and the timeframe is 5 minutes.

Buying a Call Option

In the example below you can see that the background of the chart is blue, which indicates an uptrend, which means you only need to look for signals for Call options. And after the blue arrow appears, you can buy an option with an expiration of three candles:

Buying a Put Option

This example shows the opposite situation, and we have a red background where we should only look for signals for Put options. And as soon as the red arrow appears, you can buy a Put option with an expiration of three candles:

Conclusion

The paid strategy for binary options FX BLIZZ is extremely easy to understand thanks to its visual support and therefore even beginners can quickly master it. Despite this, do not forget to test it on a demo account before using it on a real account.

It is also very important to use the rules of money management and risk management , which help save your money on deposit, and in addition to this, it is best to trade through trusted brokers, which can be found on our website in the rating of binary options brokers .

Download the FX BLIZZ strategy for free

Download

