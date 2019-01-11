    Registration
        Binary Winner indicator for binary options

        Binary options are good, first of all, because they allow you to quickly increase your profits. And accurate indicators with a short period of validity help them with this. One of these indicators is Binary Winner, which is designed for trading on M5 and with an expiration time of 5 minutes. It can also be used to trade M1 with a 60 second expiration, but in this case there will be more false signals. Binary Winner does not redraw and is suitable for trading on any asset.

        Binary winner chart example

        Characteristics of the Binary Winner indicator

        Platform: Metatrader4.

        Asset: Major currency pair.

        Trading hours: around the clock.

        Timeframe: M5 (optimal) and M1.

        Expiration: 5 minutes or 60 seconds when trading on m1.

        Recommended broker: Alpari , Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium , Grand Capital .

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        Trading rules using the Binary Winner indicator

        The conditions for trading using the Binary Winner indicator are only to monitor the corresponding signals (sound alerts are available). The trade must be opened immediately after the signal arrow appears (no need to wait for the current bar to close):

        Signals on the binary winner chart

        Signals on the binary winner chart photo

        The indicator gives quite a lot of accurate signals. Of course, you should understand that the Binary Winner indicator is not perfect and false signals are inevitable. Therefore, it is better to use with additional filters or as part of your trading strategy.

        Download the Binary Winner indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        Comments

        Алекс
        понравился, прикрутил к стратегии
        08 March 2020
        Answer
        Feduk
        Feduk
        пойдет)))
        12 January 2020
        Answer
        Sergiy0
        Не идеальный, но довольно точный индюк, пользуюсь с фильтрами
        17 February 2019
        Answer
        Антон
        Антон
        Хороший индикатор, дает довольно точные сигналы
        02 February 2019
        Answer
        ILUA
        Согласен - индикатор наоборот
        28 January 2019
        Answer
        Владимир
        Я проверил этот индикатор на разных активах и таймфреймах. Также с некоторыми дополнительными фильтрами. Процент успешных сделок менее 30%.
        Михаил Храмов, так надо, значит, делать наоборот и будет тебе 70% прибыльных сделок
        26 January 2019
        Answer
        Михаил Храмов
        Я проверил этот индикатор на разных активах и таймфреймах. Также с некоторыми дополнительными фильтрами. Процент успешных сделок менее 30%.
        17 January 2019
        Answer
        Михаил Храмов
        Торгую на валютных парах. На таймфрейме 2-3 минуты. Сделку открываю сразу же после оповещения. Прибыльных сделок 60%. Вот мои итоги тестирования индикатора.
        13 January 2019
        Answer
