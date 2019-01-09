    Registration
        Strategy for binary options Binary Triumph

        Indicatorless strategy for binary options Binary Triumph or short breaks strategy Easy Price Action for binary options trading, based on Price Action patterns, which are called tweezers. The author of this strategy, Ken Alison, found an excellent application for this model in binary options trading. The strategy turned out to be very precise, not entirely simple, but effective. This strategy does not use any indicators or advisors. Just a bare chart and trend lines. At the same time, winning more than 80% of profitable signals for binary options , such results cannot but rejoice!

        Binary Triumph strategy photo

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Binary Triumph

        Platform: MetaTrader4 , MetaTrader5, TradingView

        Asset: any currency pair (the most profitable pairs: USDJPY, USDCHF and EURJPY).

        Trading time: European session.

        Timeframe: M5.

        Validity period (experiment): 30 minutes.

        Recommended brokers: Alpari , Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Trading rules for the Binary Triumph strategy

        To receive signals using the Binary Triumph strategy, a combination of candles with the following parameters must be formed on the price chart at its upper or lower point:

        1. A Japanese candlestick pattern called “tweezers” is formed on the chart - a candlestick in which the opening and closing prices are almost equal and the candlestick has a rather long shadow, much larger than the body of the candlestick.

        2. Following this candle, an engulfing pattern is formed - a candle with a large body completely covers the body of the previous candle.

        Example of a Japanese candlestick:

        Example of a typical candle photo

        Below is an example of candlestick combinations that meet these two criteria:

        Variants of candles on the chart photo

        Once we have found a similar candlestick formation on the chart, we need to apply a method called “Countdown Candlestick”. This method will allow us to get the most accurate signal to enter the market

        How to build a "Countdown Candlestick"?

        1. From the tweezer candle, we draw a horizontal line as shown in the picture above.
        2. We draw the line 8 candles ahead (this can be problematic when working in MT4, so you are better off using the TradingView online chart or working in MetaTrader5).
        3. From this line, draw another line back to the highest/lowest candle before the one after which the reversal occurred (maximum 14 candles ago)

        The highest and lowest candles on the chart

        Let's look at an example of how to draw a reverse report candlestick in MT5 or TradingView live chart .

        1. Click on the Draw Trendline icon in MT5.

        Draw Trendline button

        Or select "Trend Line" on the TradingView online chart

        tradinview

        1. Draw a trend line 8 candles ahead

        Example of creating a deal photo

        1. Draw another trend line back to the lowest/highest point before the reversal.

        How to make transactions photo

        1. The signal to enter a trade will be a breakdown of the resulting figure

        image of how to make trades

        1. Open a trade on the broker's platform immediately after the formation of a new candle behind the reverse candlestick. We open the deal with expiration in 20-30 minutes (4-6 candles).

        Some examples of deals:

        Binary Triumph trade verifiers

        Download the Binary Triumph strategy

        Download

        Despite the fact that the strategy has proven itself very well when trading binary options on five-minute charts, we recommend working it out first on a demo account in order to receive more accurate signals on a real account. Also, you will need a reliable binary options broker who will withdraw your profits without delay. We recommend choosing one of the reliable brokers in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Alpari

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Окси
        сначала подумал что просто линии тренда. а тут с хитростью все.
        21 February 2020
        Answer
        Мистер график
        Мистер график
        Хорошо получается разметить график, и видно направление. пробои тоже отлично работают по этой схеме
        12 January 2020
        Answer
        valeryi
        valeryi
        Нормальная стратегия, торгую БО на пятиминутных графиках, никаких проблем
        23 March 2019
        Answer
        xxxFtiSxxx
        xxxFtiSxxx
        обкатываю binary triumph на демо счете, пока все нарвится, винрейт выше 70%. если так и дальше пойдет буду на реал переходить
        Переходите на реальный счет, стратегия отлично себя показывает, не пожалеете!
        21 March 2019
        Answer
        Антон-ВВ
        Антон-ВВ
        20 March 2019
        Answer
        Таримуд_баламут
        Таримуд_баламут
        Очень понравилась страта хоть и не понял ее до конца. Жаль мало сделок делаеться.
        16 March 2019
        Answer
        Утер
        Утер
        Ну хз. Вроде ничего сложного, можно и попробовать
        12 March 2019
        Answer
        Михалыч76
        Стратегия хороша для тех, кто не гонится за количеством прибыли. 3-5 сделок в сутки. Вот для таких людей данная стратегия идеальна.
        15 January 2019
        Answer
        Пётр Александрович
        Главный недостаток – отсутствие индикаторов. Конечно, можно самому их прикрутить, но есть ли смысл? Поэтому решил не брать в разработку.
        14 January 2019
        Answer
