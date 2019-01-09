Indicatorless strategy for binary options Binary Triumph or short breaks strategy Easy Price Action for binary options trading, based on Price Action patterns, which are called tweezers. The author of this strategy, Ken Alison, found an excellent application for this model in binary options trading. The strategy turned out to be very precise, not entirely simple, but effective. This strategy does not use any indicators or advisors. Just a bare chart and trend lines. At the same time, winning more than 80% of profitable signals for binary options , such results cannot but rejoice!

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Binary Triumph

Platform: MetaTrader4 , MetaTrader5, TradingView

Asset: any currency pair (the most profitable pairs: USDJPY, USDCHF and EURJPY).

Trading time: European session.

Timeframe: M5.

Validity period (experiment): 30 minutes.

Trading rules for the Binary Triumph strategy

To receive signals using the Binary Triumph strategy, a combination of candles with the following parameters must be formed on the price chart at its upper or lower point:

1. A Japanese candlestick pattern called “tweezers” is formed on the chart - a candlestick in which the opening and closing prices are almost equal and the candlestick has a rather long shadow, much larger than the body of the candlestick.

2. Following this candle, an engulfing pattern is formed - a candle with a large body completely covers the body of the previous candle.

Example of a Japanese candlestick:

Below is an example of candlestick combinations that meet these two criteria:

Once we have found a similar candlestick formation on the chart, we need to apply a method called “Countdown Candlestick”. This method will allow us to get the most accurate signal to enter the market

How to build a "Countdown Candlestick"?

From the tweezer candle, we draw a horizontal line as shown in the picture above. We draw the line 8 candles ahead (this can be problematic when working in MT4, so you are better off using the TradingView online chart or working in MetaTrader5). From this line, draw another line back to the highest/lowest candle before the one after which the reversal occurred (maximum 14 candles ago)

Let's look at an example of how to draw a reverse report candlestick in MT5 or TradingView live chart .

Click on the Draw Trendline icon in MT5.

Or select "Trend Line" on the TradingView online chart

Draw a trend line 8 candles ahead

Draw another trend line back to the lowest/highest point before the reversal.

The signal to enter a trade will be a breakdown of the resulting figure

Open a trade on the broker's platform immediately after the formation of a new candle behind the reverse candlestick. We open the deal with expiration in 20-30 minutes (4-6 candles).

Some examples of deals:

