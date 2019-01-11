Arrow indicator Binary Options Profit for binary options

Binary Options Profit is another arrow indicator for trading classic binary options such as CALL PUT. After installing it on the chart, you will be able to see the percentage of profitability of the indicator, which often exceeds 80%. This is a very, very good result! But is this really so? Is Binary Options Profit so good in reality? Let's figure it out.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Binary Options Profit

Platform: Metatrader4.

Asset: any currency pair.

Trading hours: around the clock.

Timeframe: Any (recommended M15, M30).

Experiment: until the end of the current candle.

Settings and operating principle of the indicator

The indicator uses 4 standard MT 4 indicators:

Average Directional Movement Index ( ADX );

DeMarker (DeM);

Money Flow Index (MFI);

Williams Percent Range (WPR).

The default indicator settings are as follows: ADX (4), DeM (4), MFI (2), WPR (2). If necessary, you can change them at your discretion depending on the specific market situation, time frame and currency pair.

Signals for binary options using the Binary Options Profit indicator

When you install the Binary Options Profit indicator on a chart, you will see indicator signals in the form of arrows and an information panel. As with any arrow indicator, the signals of the Binary Options Profit indicator are very simple: blue up arrow - Call, red down arrow - Put:

In addition to the signal arrows, the indicator has a built-in information panel that counts the number of profitable ITM trades and losing OTM trades since the signals appeared.

Very important! To successfully trade using the Binary Options Profit indicator, you need a reliable binary options broker that does not create delays when opening positions.

