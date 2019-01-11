    Registration
        Arrow indicator Binary Options Profit for binary options

        Binary Options Profit is another arrow indicator for trading classic binary options such as CALL PUT. After installing it on the chart, you will be able to see the percentage of profitability of the indicator, which often exceeds 80%. This is a very, very good result! But is this really so? Is Binary Options Profit so good in reality? Let's figure it out.

        Arrow indicator Binary Options Profit

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Binary Options Profit

        Platform: Metatrader4.

        Asset: any currency pair.

        Trading hours: around the clock.

        Timeframe: Any (recommended M15, M30).

        Experiment: until the end of the current candle.

        Recommended broker: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Binary Options Profit indicator settings

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        Settings and operating principle of the indicator

        The indicator uses 4 standard MT 4 indicators:

        • Average Directional Movement Index ( ADX );
        • DeMarker (DeM);
        • Money Flow Index (MFI);
        • Williams Percent Range (WPR).

        The default indicator settings are as follows: ADX (4), DeM (4), MFI (2), WPR (2). If necessary, you can change them at your discretion depending on the specific market situation, time frame and currency pair.

        Signals for binary options using the Binary Options Profit indicator

        When you install the Binary Options Profit indicator on a chart, you will see indicator signals in the form of arrows and an information panel. As with any arrow indicator, the signals of the Binary Options Profit indicator are very simple: blue up arrow - Call, red down arrow - Put:

        profit signals on the Binary Options Profit indicator

        In addition to the signal arrows, the indicator has a built-in information panel that counts the number of profitable ITM trades and losing OTM trades since the signals appeared.

        Very important! To successfully trade using the Binary Options Profit indicator, you need a reliable binary options broker that does not create delays when opening positions.

        Download the Binary Options Profit indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        ILUA
        интересно, панель выдает реальную информацию...
        blondinka, Больше половины сигналов исчезают, если не прошли. Поэтому по оставшийся сигналам статистика верна
        11 May 2021
        Answer
        Robot
        Robot
        Обычный стрелочник, особенного ничего, трейдить при желании можно
        31 March 2020
        Answer
        blondinka
        blondinka
        интересно, панель выдает реальную информацию...
        21 February 2020
        Answer
        Валерий
        Валерий
        Тестю его на демосчете, пока все идет неплохо
        17 February 2019
        Answer
        Snezhok
        Хороший индикатор, профитных сделок больше 60-70%
        08 February 2019
        Answer
        Колесников Игорь
        Попробовав индикатор, пришел к выводу, что это перекрашенный вариант индикатора win win. Те же минусы и принципы работы.
        18 January 2019
        Answer
        Fizeke999
        Протестив тысячи индикаторов, работающих в автоматическом режиме, пришел к мнению, что этот индикатор лучший. Спасибо его создателю.
        06 January 2019
        Answer
