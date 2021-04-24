    Registration
        Binary options and Islam

        binary options islam The popularity of binary options is growing throughout the globe, including in the East. Many residents of the Middle Eastern and Far Eastern countries are interested in trading on this market. However, in countries professing Islam, a problem arises: Sharia law does not allow trading binary options, and here's why:

        1. According to the holy book of Muslims - the Koran, usury is not allowed. It is strictly prohibited to lend money at interest. In this case, we mean leverage and accrual of profit in the event of a successful transaction;
        2. There is no real asset in binary options, so they are interpreted by followers of Islam not as a type of trading operation, but as a game of chance. And everything related to gambling is considered a wrong way to generate income and is prohibited by Sharia law;
        3. in long-term transactions, a fee is charged for transferring positions “overnight”, which is also unacceptable.

        However, for binary options brokers, Eastern countries represent a large number of potential clients. Therefore, they tried to develop accounts for Muslims (Swap free), which do not contradict the teachings of the prophet Mohammed.

        Islamic accounts in binary options

        swap free The main idea of ​​Islamic Swap free is that Sharia law does not allow dealing with derivatives, as well as gambling, but allows you to invest your funds and receive dividends from them. The types and types of deposits from different brokers may have their own characteristics, but they are all based on general principles:

        1. no swaps (commissions for transferring an open transaction to the next day). Traders from other countries would also not mind taking advantage of this condition in order to save their capital. However, brokerage companies do not agree to give up profits, so they may provide special conditions in the contract - confirmation of place of residence when withdrawing funds. If not confirmed, you lose all your income;
        2. not gambling, but investing. Brokers solved the problem of usury, that is, lending at interest without creating a real product, by simply changing the approach to the issue itself. Currently, when opening an Islamic account, the user sees a message explaining that he is investing money and not betting on a random outcome. In this case, Sharia law allows online trading.

        Trading binary options in the classical form is not permitted by Islam. However, everything looks completely different if the transactions are presented as business investments. Therefore, the main difference between accounts for Muslims is the absence of swap.

        You can learn more about the conditions for opening Swap free accounts offered by different brokerage companies on our website winoptionsignals.com in the broker reviews section - reviews of binary options brokers . To find out the details, click the “Show more” button and go to the appropriate section.

        PO

        Comments

        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Пониммаю, что вопрос не совсем про бинарные опционы в исламе, но почему растовщичество так строго запрещено у мусульман?. Давать деньги под проценты - это преступление, согласно Корану?
        Никита, да, именно так и есть.
        09 December 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Восток - дело тонкое!
        09 December 2022
        Answer
        Влад
        Влад
        Как думаете, к кому обращались брокеры на официальном уровне, чтобы получить разрешение на бинарные опционы в исламе?
        Max, Сложно ответить на этот вопрос, ведь в исламе тоже есть несколько ответвлений, как и в других религиях мира. Наверное нужно было разрешения духовных лидеров
        15 June 2021
        Answer
        Max
        Max
        Как думаете, к кому обращались брокеры на официальном уровне, чтобы получить разрешение на бинарные опционы в исламе?
        11 June 2021
        Answer
        Ольга
        Пониммаю, что вопрос не совсем про бинарные опционы в исламе, но почему растовщичество так строго запрещено у мусульман?. Давать деньги под проценты - это преступление, согласно Корану?
        Никита, Просто согласно Корану, бинарные опционы трактуют как азартную игру, а не как финансовые инвестиции, поэтому, бинарные опционы под запретом в исламе. Впрочем, любой трейдер, который считает что бинарные опционы это азартная игра, а не финансовая инвестиция, рано или поздно потерпит неудачу в процессе торговли.
        25 May 2021
        Answer
        Никита
        Никита
        Пониммаю, что вопрос не совсем про бинарные опционы в исламе, но почему растовщичество так строго запрещено у мусульман?. Давать деньги под проценты - это преступление, согласно Корану?
        21 May 2021
        Answer
        Max White
        Max White
        Страны Востока - это много новых клиентов и возможностей для брокеров бинарных опционов. Конечно же бинарные опционы в исламе предполагают определенные ограничения, но в странах Востока трейдеры тоже хотят быть успешными, а значит брокеры предлагают вполне разумный выход из сложившейся ситуации -счет без Swop и комиссии.
        Очень хороший ход для привлечения новых клиентов, думаю данный вид бинарных опционов быстро зарекомендует себя в Исламе, так как не нарушает запрета их религии и дает отличную возможность заработать. Интересно могут ли другие трейдеры инвестировать таким же образом или данный вид предназначен только для стран востока?
        20 May 2021
        Answer
        Жорик
        Жорик
        Страны Востока - это много новых клиентов и возможностей для брокеров бинарных опционов. Конечно же бинарные опционы в исламе предполагают определенные ограничения, но в странах Востока трейдеры тоже хотят быть успешными, а значит брокеры предлагают вполне разумный выход из сложившейся ситуации -счет без Swop и комиссии.
        20 May 2021
        Answer
        Вахтан
        Вахтан
        я бы и сам не отказался от счета без Swopa, это выгодно и удобно, ну а если трейдер воспринимает торговлю бинарными опционами как азартную игру, а не хорошо продуманную инвестицию, то такой подход приведет лишь к убыткам и потере депозита.
        20 May 2021
        Answer
        Эмир
        Ну вот теперь и жители стран Ближнего и Дальнего Востока получили возможность торговать бинарными опционами, так как по сути бинарные опционы в Исламе не нарушают законов Шариата, ведь это не азартная игра и не ставки, а обдуманное инвестирование своих денег.
        20 May 2021
        Answer
