Useful chat features in Pocket Option

The Pocket Option broker 's support service uses different channels to communicate with clients, which include a feedback form, email or chat. And it is the chat that is most often used by all traders, since it is the fastest way to communicate with broker managers. Also, the chat at the Pocket Option broker can be used to communicate with other traders, so we will consider its capabilities in detail below.

Why do you need chat in Pocket Option?

Chat is a convenient option for communicating with support or other customers using Pocket Option services. Thanks to this function , binary options broker clients can quickly receive analytical information, news and other information needed in trading.

To open or close a chat, you need to click on the corresponding icon, which is located on the left panel. The language of communication and display of news and other information depends on the profile settings:

Each user can create their own channels, including for a limited group of traders. To do this, just click on “+” and fill out the fields in the window that appears:

Communication with Pocket Option support

To ask a question to the support service, you need to select “Support Chat” in the window:

Communication with other traders trading in Pocket Option

To communicate with other people, just go to the “General Chat” section for Russian-speaking clients or to “General Chat” for English-speaking clients:

Please note that all messages are checked. You cannot write something that does not comply with the rules of communication.

Custom channels and personal conversations in Pocket Option

To start a personal conversation with any trader, you need to click the search icon and find the desired trader:

You can also create your own channels or join existing ones. As standard, you will have several channels from the Pocket Option broker in your chat. It contains news, analytics and information on bonuses . To go to these channels you need to open the channels section of the same name:

Pocket Option chat notifications

Notifications regarding trading appear in this section. For example, if your trade is closed by the broker or for other technical reasons, you will receive a notification in this section:

Conclusion

The Pocket Option broker's chat is a useful addition to trading, as there you can not only get answers to questions, but also chat with other traders, or find out news about both the market and the platform. You can also create a channel yourself to communicate with other traders or share your knowledge.

