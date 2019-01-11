Turbo Expert arrow indicator for binary options

This indicator for binary options can most often be found on the Internet only on a paid basis. The author of the Turbo Expert indicator claims that with its help he earned more than $29,000. In addition, according to him, the indicator gives more than 90% accurate signals (!!!) and does not change its signals over time (does not redraw). Why would he sell this goose with the golden eggs? Let's figure it out.

Characteristics of the Turbo Expert indicator

Platform: Metatrader4.

Asset: Major currency pairs.

Trading hours: London and New York sessions only.

Timeframe: M1.

Option expiration date: 3 minutes.

Trading rules with the Turbo Expert indicator

As it turned out, the indicator really gives up to 90% of profitable trades, but only to create this imaginary profitability, the indicator draws an arrow on the previous candle. In fact, we can only open a trade as shown in the image below:

Trading rules are extremely simple:

buy signal CALL - green arrow;

PUT signal - red arrow.

Yes, of course, some transactions with such an entry, on the next candle after the arrow, will also bring profit, but unfortunately not 90%. Our tests showed about 68% of profitable trades on the EURUSD and EURGBP currency pairs. The indicator can also be used for Forex trading. In this case, the blue and red lines of the channel will indicate the Stop Loss level.

Of course, Turbo Expert Indicator has some potential, but talking about 90% ITM is very exaggerated. And this was done only from a marketing point of view, because initially the indicator is paid. On our website we offer to download it for FREE and draw your own conclusion regarding its accuracy.

We do not recommend using this indicator in trading without additional filters. Be sure to test on a demo account and find the optimal time and parameters for trading binary options.

