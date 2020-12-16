Is it worth trading on weekends: OTC nuances and tips from Binarium

First, let's figure out why trade on weekends, when there is a working week with adequate market volatility and all the ensuing consequences? There are at least two reasons.

First, on weekdays there is no time left for trading binary options (partially, the problem has recently been solved, since the broker Binarium released an application ). Not all traders devote themselves entirely to binary options. Many continue to go to work honestly and live on their salary. Weekends are the only way for them to plunge into the world of trading, earn money and gradually improve their professional level.

The second is new opportunities and more earnings. Another category of investors, on the contrary, trade during the work week, know the intricacies and features of each weekday, and do not mind trying to trade on weekends. Firstly, it is an opportunity to try new strategies in conditions of reduced market activity. Secondly, this is additional income.

Does it really make sense to trade on weekends , how do OTS work and does it really make sense to invest money in them? Binarium experts will describe in detail the procedure for trading BOs for the weekend.

OTS is a useful educational program

OTC is an abbreviation for “over the counter”. Translated, it means “over-the-counter transactions.” We are talking about assets that the broker offers to trade on weekends while the market is closed. On what basis are quotes given? Based on previous weekday activity. The broker reserves the right to customize quotes and set price movements taking into account transactions opened in real time.

How realistic is it for a trader to make money when quotes and price movements are regulated by a broker without the participation of an intermediary? In fact, if the company works honestly, nothing will change. Profit will depend on the accuracy of forecasts and bet sizes.

It’s another matter if a broker doesn’t play by the rules on weekends and tries to profit from traders in this way. In such cases, there is no point in hoping for justice. Analytics will not save you, indicators will not help. The result will not be in favor of the investor no matter what happens.

What to expect on the weekend

To make money even on weekends, you need to be able to correctly analyze and choose effective trading strategies. Binarium experts advise focusing on the following tools:

“One touch” - optimal expiration week, the bet will be winning if, after the broker sets the price to the indicator, the latter reaches the strike level. Over The Counter is a way to increase the bet amount by 90%, despite the specifics of the weekend market. Quotes are set based on data from previous days. To get a plus, a trader just needs to make a mistake with the forecast.

Again, strategies and tools will only work if the broker does not try to manipulate the results. Fraudulent brokers take advantage of the situation, the lack of communication with the intermediary, and adjust quotes at their own discretion, but always in such a way that traders remain in the red.

Therefore, if you have recently visited a company’s website and doubt its reliability and integrity, refrain from trading on weekends. Check the company on all points, from regulation to withdrawal of money. Make sure that the broker keeps his promises, gets in touch, and doesn’t twist the quotes. Only then does it make sense to try trading on weekends.

Recommendations for weekend traders

If a broker works honestly, it is possible to make money with him even on a relatively calm weekend for the market. Binarium experts recommend preparing for trading in advance and following a proven trading plan.

For beginners and anyone who still can’t cope with emotions, Saturday and Sunday trading will even help to some extent. At this time, nothing distracts from the analysis, the market mood is stable, and it is easier to make decisions.

On Saturday and Sunday it is profitable to trade currency pairs and cryptocurrency . If you compare weekend trading with traditional weekday trading, the differences become obvious:

on weekends the income is lower and the risks are higher;

limited retail facilities;

it is impossible to analyze the news;

you need to trade without indicators.

In conclusion, we note that trading on weekends has the right to life with the proper experience, the presence of a trading plan and a conscientious attitude towards the broker's traders. It differs from traditional weekday trading in the relatively calm market mood and quotes that the broker sets based on the past week.

To increase their chances of profit, traders can use auxiliary tools such as chart patterns and patterns.

