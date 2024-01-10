The indicator for the Forex market and binary options PipFinite Trend PRO was developed by the team of Carlo Wilson Vendiola, the author of famous trading systems that are widely discussed among traders.

The algorithm by which the PipFinite Trend PRO indicator works accurately determines trend reversals, filters market noise that inevitably arises in a flat , and, of course, does not redraw its signals. In addition, the indicator informs the trader about the quality of their transactions, kindly displaying their statistics on the information panel.

With PipFinite Trend PRO, you will not rely on someone else’s opinion, but yourself will evaluate the actual performance of its work on the selected financial instrument of a certain time frame. But let's talk about everything in order.

Content:

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options PipFinite Trend PRO

Platform : MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4 Instruments: highly volatile currencies , oil, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies

highly volatile currencies , oil, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies Timeframe: M5 and higher

M5 and higher Expiration: 3 time ranges

3 time ranges Trading hours: active market hours

Installing PipFinite Trend PRO in the MetaTrader4 terminal

Installation of PipFinite Trend PRO occurs in the standard way. We transfer the previously downloaded and unpacked files of Forex indicators and binary options from the Indicators folder to the appropriate directory of the trading terminal. You can find the path to it by opening the menu File-Open data directory.

For those who are installing custom indicators in the MetaTrader 4 terminal for the first time, we have a video on our YouTube channel on how to do this quickly and without errors.

After transferring the indicator files, do not forget about the template, which should be transferred to the .../templates folder, so as not to waste unnecessary time customizing the appearance of the charts and setting the optimal parameters of the indicator itself.

Operating principle and configuration of the PipFinite Trend PRO binary options indicator

The operating principle of the PipFinite Trend PRO binary options indicator is based on trend tracking. If the closing price of a price bar deviates below/above a certain level (usually a local extremum), the indicator changes its value to the opposite, generating a signal to open a position in this direction.

The PipFinite Trend PRO indicator has many customizable parameters, and all of them are divided into several blocks:

SETTINGS – settings for the calculation period, stop/take ratio, history depth;

MISC – indicator technical parameters;

DISPLAY – visualization of the trend, entry points, take profit, profit amount;

GRAPHICS – graphic parameters of the main elements;

DASHBOARD – information panel settings;

ALERTS – alert settings.

Trading Rules for PipFinite Trend PRO

The PipFinite Trend PRO indicator was developed as a trend classifier and reacts to significant changes in its dynamics. Therefore, it should be used in trend following trading systems. The best moment to make a trade in the direction of a new trend is the turning point, which is highlighted by the indicator in blue (in the case of the beginning of a bullish trend) and yellow (in the case of the emergence of a bearish trend).

Pay attention to the last parameter displayed on the information panel of the PipFinite Trend PRO binary options indicator. Success Rate - shows the percentage of profitable trades for your instrument at the selected history depth and timeframe. Using this data, it is easy to select the optimal asset and timeframe for it from your broker . We advise you to choose timeframes with the maximum value of this indicator to increase your chances of making profitable trades.

If you use the PipFinite Trend PRO indicator for trading on the Forex market, open a position to buy the instrument you are trading. The protective stop loss should be set several points below the last low (focus on significant extremes noticeable on higher timeframes). Place two tech-profit orders at the levels recommended by the indicator, and the third part can be closed on the opposite signal or trailed along the line of the indicator itself.

To increase the chances of success, you can use a multi-timeframe approach, which involves looking for a unidirectional price movement on a higher timeframe (for example, H4), then switching to M5 and waiting for a signal in the direction of the higher timeframe. This approach has a right to life, but it should be borne in mind that the tightening of trading rules and the desire to reduce the number of unprofitable trades also has a downside - along with unprofitable trades, we will inevitably filter out some of the profitable ones. Therefore, we cannot unequivocally recommend this approach. This decision must be made by the trader himself based on his preferences and risk tolerance.

Buying Call Options:

A blue dot appeared on the chart, signaling a change in trend;

A blue arrow appears below the price.

Buying Put options:

A yellow dot appeared on the chart, signaling a change in trend;

A red arrow appears above the price.

Expiration time depends on the chosen instrument - from 3 to 5 candles.

Buying a Call Option

A buy signal occurs when a blue dot and a blue arrow appear. In this case, the trader should buy a binary call option.

Buying a Put Option

The sell signal is the mirror of the buy signal and occurs after the yellow dot and red arrow appear. As soon as you see such a signal, buy a Put binary option. If you use PipFinite Trend PRO on the FX market, open sales. To protect your deposit, set a protective stop order slightly above the level of the last rollback (focus on the extreme, visible on the higher timeframe). To take profit, place two orders at the levels recommended by the indicator.

Conclusion

The indicator for binary options PipFinite Trend PRO is a very promising and interesting technical analysis tool that can significantly complement the arsenal of a trader of any skill level. Accurate signals about a change in trend, combined with take profit levels, where the price will reach with a high probability, confirmed by actual statistics, will not leave any trader indifferent.

Indicator for binary options PipFinite Trend PRO triple purpose:

It can be used as a filter to find instruments with a high Win Rate; It is a stand-alone trading system in the FX market; Generates signals for binary options with a high probability of execution.

Considering the capabilities described above, PipFinite Trend PRO can be used not only for trading BO, but also for full-fledged trading in the Forex and cryptocurrency markets.

