        Indicator for binary options MSP Indicator

        Binary Options Indicator MSP Indicator is a signal indicator based on momentum. MSP Indicator generates signals for Call and Put options using impulse price movements in both upward and downward movements. Visually, this indicator is depicted in the form of arrows and captions under them for greater convenience (Buy and Sell, also known as Call and Put).

        Please note that the binary options indicator MSP Indicator is a paid indicator and is currently sold for $49.90, but can be downloaded for free from our website for review.

        Indicator for binary options MSP Indicator

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options MSP Indicator

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M5-D1.
        • Expiration: 5 candles.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: MSP Indicator_v1.ex4.
        • Trading instruments: any.
        • Trading time: 8:00-20:00 Moscow time.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the binary options indicator MSP Indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        Review of the MSP Indicator for binary options

        As was already said at the beginning of the article, the indicator for binary options MSP Indicator is a signal indicator that is built on momentum and impulses, and as you know, momentum is a very valuable trading factor for profitable binary options trading:

        signals from the MSP Indicator

        Experienced traders use impulse movements not only for short-term trading (intraday trades), but also for long-term trading (trades lasting one day or more), thanks to which traders and investors can receive accurate and effective signals at price extremes. And this is why impulses and momentum are suitable for any binary options trading strategies .

        Traders who use momentum when trading binary options hope that the price of the selected trading asset will also move in the direction of the trend until that trend stops and reverses . Using a special formula, which is used by the indicator algorithm for binary options MSP Indicator, all signals for the purchase of Call and Put options are generated, which show the best performance and profitability at times of increased market volatility , since it is at such moments that impulses work best, regardless of price direction.

        It is also important to note that the MSP Indicator for binary options uses not only momentum, but also the average true range (ATR). This helps determine the strength of momentum before the signals for Call and Put options appear.

        MSP Indicator settings

        The indicator for binary options MSP Indicator has an average list of settings:

        MSP Indicator Settings

        At the same time, there are two variables that are especially important in the indicator’s operation:

        • ATR Multiplier . The first parameter must be changed depending on the financial markets and trading assets, as well as time frames . Most often, a higher time frame (hourly and higher) will have a larger price range, so the ATR value should be set higher, since a higher time frame will have a larger range. If you set a small value for a long time period, the MSP Indicator may not work properly. The lower the ATR Multiplier value, the more signals will be generated, which will provide more trading opportunities, but this can also lead to false signals. The value “3-5” is average and most suitable for any timeframe;

        variable in MSP Indicator atr multirlier

        • Reactor . The second parameter is used to adjust the strength of the pulses, and a low value in the settings will generate an effect with low sensitivity, causing the signals to appear slowly, while a higher value will produce more frequent signals due to high sensitivity. This parameter plays a decisive role in signal formation and can be set in the range from “0” to “1” (“0.1”, “0.3”, “0.8” and so on).

        variable in MSP Indicator reactor

        Next are the minor settings:

        • Source . Variable for calculating average true range (ATR);

        variable in MSP Indicator source

        • ATR Timer . The average true range (ATR) is the average volatility over a specified period. ATR measures volatility by taking into account any changes in price movement. Typically, ATR calculation is based on 14 periods, which can be intraday, daily, weekly or monthly. To measure recent volatility, it is better to use a shorter average, such as "2" to "10". For longer-term volatility, use values ​​from “20” to “50”;

        variable in MSP Indicator atr timer

        • Changing ATR method ? This option is used to change the ATR calculation method, where Moving Averages and ATR are used to generate a different type of calculation. Setting it to True will use the default function, and unchecking it will select the second ATR calculation method.

        variable in MSP Indicator changing atr method

        All other settings are responsible for alerts and font size, as well as the color of signals:

        setting up alerts in the MSP Indicator

        Trading rules using the MSP Indicator for binary options

        The rules for trading using the indicator for binary options MSP Indicator are simple, since transactions are carried out according to signals. And as soon as a blue arrow with the signature “Buy” appears, pointing upward, you can buy the Call option. When a red arrow appears with the signature “Sell” pointing down, you can buy a Put option:

        examples of signals on the MSP Indicator chart

        It is important to remember that the option is not bought immediately after the signal appears, but after the candle on which the signal appears is closed, since otherwise haste can lead to losses.

        Timeframes have already been discussed above, and any charts can be used, but expirations for all signals should be in the amount of 5 candles from the selected timeframe.

        In addition, this indicator is suitable for trading on the Forex market, in which case it costs to buy and sell currency pairs in exactly the same way according to the signal, and the closing of the transaction should occur on the opposite signal.

        Buying a Call and Put Option

        In the image below you can see how signals and trade entries work. When the signal candle closes, Call or Put options are purchased with an expiration of 5 candles, which on this chart is equal to 5 hours:

        call and put using the indicator for binary options MSP Indicator

        Conclusion

        The MSP Indicator, despite the fact that it is paid, does not redraw signals and can be used for trading binary options. It is important to remember that if the indicator is used without other auxiliary tools, then it is important to make transactions only according to the trend. You can also use other indicators in addition to the MSP Indicator to improve your results.

        It is also always worth remembering the “golden” rules of money management and risk management , and also choosing only an honest and trusted broker, which can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Download free MSP Indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        Давид
        Давид
        MSP Indicator довольно хорошо работает по сигналам, можно найти точку входа точнее, А значит и вероятность заключения успешной сделки значительно выше. Разработчики видно тщательно прописывали алгоритм действия индикатора. Еще один плюс в том, что предлагают его трейдерам бесплатно. Так что, действуй и зарабатывай.
        Жорик, А есть ли недостатки у индикатора MSP Indicator на ваш взгляд?, если да, то какие именно и как их свести к минимуму?
        24 May 2021
        Answer
        Жорик
        Жорик
        MSP Indicator довольно хорошо работает по сигналам, можно найти точку входа точнее, А значит и вероятность заключения успешной сделки значительно выше. Разработчики видно тщательно прописывали алгоритм действия индикатора. Еще один плюс в том, что предлагают его трейдерам бесплатно. Так что, действуй и зарабатывай.
        18 May 2021
        Answer
        ИГОРЕК
        ИГОРЕК
        Ну что могу сказать, MSP Indicator отличный импульсник, видно что разработчики постарались над написанием алгоритма его действия. Сигналы не перерисовывает, но как и все индикаторы по моему мнению этот индикатор показывает точку входа иногда уже поздно. Но для бинарных опционов это не так страшно а вот для форекс не очень хорошо. Но если торговать не только по индикатору а применять еще и другие виды анализа рынка то и для форекса этот индикатор будет хорош. Спасибо разработчикам индикатора и админам сайта которые дают хороший бесплатный продукт.
        Полностью согласен, если торговать на форекс то одних сигналов индикатора будет мало, тем более если торговать на старших таймфреймах, опционы тоже на старшем таймфрейме одного индикатора будет маловато, а вот на младших импульсы показывает отлично, уже сделал с ним около двух десятков сделок, на 5 и 15 минутных таймфремах, точность удивила, убыточных сделок было всего 5 из 23.
        Ну не знаю ребят, я вот взял этот индикатор и кинул еще к нему на график MACD и у меня даже на старших таймфреймах получилось сделать несколько хороших сделок. Естественно, я так же анализировал и техническую часть, в первой сделке был восходящий клин на часовом таймфрейме который я успешно индефицировал и дождался сигнала индикатора при выходе из клина. Во второй сделке был паттерн бычий флаг при отработке которого индикатор так же дал хороший сигнал на импульсе.
        12 May 2021
        Answer
        Витя Арбитраж
        Витя Арбитраж
        Ну что могу сказать, MSP Indicator отличный импульсник, видно что разработчики постарались над написанием алгоритма его действия. Сигналы не перерисовывает, но как и все индикаторы по моему мнению этот индикатор показывает точку входа иногда уже поздно. Но для бинарных опционов это не так страшно а вот для форекс не очень хорошо. Но если торговать не только по индикатору а применять еще и другие виды анализа рынка то и для форекса этот индикатор будет хорош. Спасибо разработчикам индикатора и админам сайта которые дают хороший бесплатный продукт.
        Полностью согласен, если торговать на форекс то одних сигналов индикатора будет мало, тем более если торговать на старших таймфреймах, опционы тоже на старшем таймфрейме одного индикатора будет маловато, а вот на младших импульсы показывает отлично, уже сделал с ним около двух десятков сделок, на 5 и 15 минутных таймфремах, точность удивила, убыточных сделок было всего 5 из 23.
        12 May 2021
        Answer
        Виктор Алексеевич
        Виктор Алексеевич
        Ну что могу сказать, MSP Indicator отличный импульсник, видно что разработчики постарались над написанием алгоритма его действия. Сигналы не перерисовывает, но как и все индикаторы по моему мнению этот индикатор показывает точку входа иногда уже поздно. Но для бинарных опционов это не так страшно а вот для форекс не очень хорошо. Но если торговать не только по индикатору а применять еще и другие виды анализа рынка то и для форекса этот индикатор будет хорош. Спасибо разработчикам индикатора и админам сайта которые дают хороший бесплатный продукт.
        12 May 2021
        Answer
        Trader Kotey
        Trader Kotey
        Так понимаю, что индикатор для бинарных опционов MSP Indicator дает возможность торговать по сигналам, а значит его можно и нужно попробовать начинающему трейдеру. Ну что ж, надеюсь, все будет просто и понятно.
        Игорь Зиньчук, Да начинающему трейдеру индикатор для бинарных опционов MSP Indicator будет только кстати. Тем более, что его можно скачать бесплатно и начать торговать хоть сейчас.
        Новичкам импульсные индикаторы всегда кстати. Этот меня кстати говоря удивил, сигналы дает хорошие даже фильтровать его не нужно. Еще хорошо что на любом таймфрейме его можно использовать.
        Да, на любом тф работает индюк отлично, изночально я его тестировал на M5, даже сделал 4 прибыльные сделки по нему, затем решил и на старших таймфремах попробовать, прождал сигнал 3 часа и когда вошел по нему он так же оказался верным. Спасибо админам что дают такой годный продукт, тем более бесплатно.
        12 May 2021
        Answer
        Inokentiy Norman
        Inokentiy Norman
        Так понимаю, что индикатор для бинарных опционов MSP Indicator дает возможность торговать по сигналам, а значит его можно и нужно попробовать начинающему трейдеру. Ну что ж, надеюсь, все будет просто и понятно.
        Игорь Зиньчук, Да начинающему трейдеру индикатор для бинарных опционов MSP Indicator будет только кстати. Тем более, что его можно скачать бесплатно и начать торговать хоть сейчас.
        Новичкам импульсные индикаторы всегда кстати. Этот меня кстати говоря удивил, сигналы дает хорошие даже фильтровать его не нужно. Еще хорошо что на любом таймфрейме его можно использовать.
        12 May 2021
        Answer
        Mihail
        Mihail
        Так понимаю, что индикатор для бинарных опционов MSP Indicator дает возможность торговать по сигналам, а значит его можно и нужно попробовать начинающему трейдеру. Ну что ж, надеюсь, все будет просто и понятно.
        Игорь Зиньчук, Да начинающему трейдеру индикатор для бинарных опционов MSP Indicator будет только кстати. Тем более, что его можно скачать бесплатно и начать торговать хоть сейчас.
        09 May 2021
        Answer
        Игорь Зиньчук
        Так понимаю, что индикатор для бинарных опционов MSP Indicator дает возможность торговать по сигналам, а значит его можно и нужно попробовать начинающему трейдеру. Ну что ж, надеюсь, все будет просто и понятно.
        09 May 2021
        Answer
        Сергей Лобанов
        Сергей Лобанов
        С интересом прочитал статью о индикаторе для бинарных опционов MSP Indicator для бинарных опционов. Насколько я понял, сейчас его можно скачать для ознакомления бесплатно, а так он платный, так что скорее всего, попробую.
        09 May 2021
        Answer
