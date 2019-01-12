Mak Binary indicator for binary options

The Mak Binary arrow indicator is well suited for trading so-called turbo options, the validity of which does not exceed 5 minutes. The indicator has a built-in tester that clearly helps you evaluate the WinRate for your chosen currency pair. It is very comfortable. The Mak Binary indicator never redraws or changes its readings. The indicator is designed in the form of signal arrows, which beginners love so much. Nothing extra.

Characteristics of Mac Binar

Platform: Metatrader4.

Asset: any currency pair, as well as gold.

Trading hours: around the clock.

Timeframe: M5.

Validity period: 1 candle (5 minutes).

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

Mak Binary Trading Rules

The indicator has a built-in pre-signal that gives a warning on the current candle, after which you need to wait until the candle closes to receive the main signal. If an arrow appears after closing, then we buy the option in the direction indicated by the arrow.

Below are some examples of indicator signals on different currency pairs:

The indicator gives a small number of signals, so we recommend installing it on several currency pairs at once as follows:

Mak Binary is a fairly accurate indicator for binary options, but definitely needs additional filters. Also, don’t forget to test this indicator on a demo account or take advantage of the risk-free day first.

Download Mak Binary indicator

Download

