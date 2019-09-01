    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        GTUP

        Indicator for binary options and Forex GTUP

        The GTUP indicator is intended for both binary options trading and Forex trading, however, in the case of Forex trading, the indicator has some restrictions and additional conditions.

        The indicator was the result of the development of many strategies for issuing accurate paid signals for the company's clients. During the development process, the indicator went through a lot of modernizations and optimizations, as a result of which the GTUP indicator is capable of producing up to 80% of profitable signals for binary options, and in the case of Forex trading, profitability can be almost 120% per month of the starting deposit and a maximum drawdown of 20% of the deposit .

        Chart with WinOptionSignals TG One

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options:

        Trading platform – MetaTrader4.

        Assets – all volatile currency pairs, as well as Gold.

        Opening hours: European and American trading sessions.

        Timeframe – M5, M15, M30, H1.

        Expiration date is one timeframe candle.

        Recommended binary options brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Characteristics of the indicator for Forex trading:

        Trading platform – MetaTrader4.

        Assets – all major currency pairs, as well as XAUUSD.

        Opening hours: European and American trading sessions.

        Timeframe – H1, H4, D1.

        Stop loss and Take profit – after the appearance of an arrow in the opposite direction.

        Recommended Forex brokers: Alpari , Grand Capital , Word Forex , Binary.com .

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        How does a paid indicator for binary options and Forex GTUP work?

        The GTUP indicator is based on the readings of three oscillators, a competent analysis of which provides highly accurate signals for entering the market.

        1. The TRIX indicator (TRIpple eXponential moving average) is the basic one in our paid indicator and finds moments in the market suitable for opening transactions, cutting off unnecessary noise thanks to the triple moving average at closing prices.
        2. MA is a moving average that filters signals from the TRIX indicator, providing more accurate signals for entering the market
        3. The Momentum indicator is the final filter of all issued signals and, if all the necessary conditions coincide, it issues a direct signal to the GTUP indicator.

        Setting up the WinOptionSignals TG One indicator

        For the convenience of traders, the indicator has a built-in alert that signals a possible imminent signal on a particular currency pair. The alert is issued in the form of a pop-up window on the screen and an arrow on the chart.

        Alert in WinOptionSignals TG One

        How to trade binary options using the GTUP indicator

        The GTUP indicator is an arrow indicator, but unlike conventional arrow indicators, the appearance of an arrow is not a signal to enter a trade . The indicator arrows themselves may be redrawn until the candle closes or disappear altogether. The arrow is only a signal for selecting a pair that may soon have a signal to enter a trade . When using the indicator in binary options, it is important to follow a number of rules when opening trades:

        You need to buy an option to increase the price (CALL) when:

        1. A blue arrow pointing up appeared and did not disappear after the candle closed
        2. All three signal indicators turned green (the up arrow on the previous candle is lit)
        3. The indicator changed its readings from to
        4. We buy an option to increase the price with an expiration equal to the timeframe on which the signal was issued.

        Call signal WinOptionSignals TG One

        You need to buy a put option (PUT) when:

        1. A red downward arrow appeared and did not disappear after the candle closed
        2. All three signal indicators turned red (the down arrow on the previous candle is lit)
        3. The indicator changed its readings from to
        4. We buy an option to lower the price with an expiration equal to the timeframe on which the signal was issued.

        Example:

        Put signal WinOptionSignals TG One

        Naturally, the higher the time frame, the more accurate the signals will be, but even in short-term trading the indicator shows good results, and when trading on M5, the use of Martingale is allowed.

        How to trade Forex using the GTUP indicator

        To successfully trade Forex using the GTUP indicator, you will need to choose a higher time frame from H1 and above. You also need to enter a deal after several conditions are met simultaneously:

        You need to open a purchase contract when:

        1. A blue arrow pointing up appeared and did not disappear after the candle closed
        2. All three signal indicators turned green (the up arrow on the previous candle is lit)
        3. The indicator changed its readings from to
        4. We buy an asset with a volume of no more than 5% of the total deposit, and must be fixed after the arrow in the opposite direction appears.

        Buy signal on the chart

        You need to open a sales contract when:

        1. A red downward arrow appeared and did not disappear after the candle closed
        2. All three signal indicators turned red (the down arrow on the previous candle is lit)
        3. The indicator changed its readings from to
        4. We sell an asset with a volume of no more than 5% of the total deposit, and must be fixed after the arrow in the opposite direction appears.

        Chart with a sell signal

        Conclusion: when used correctly, the indicator is perfectly suited for both successful binary options trading and Forex trading. In essence, the indicator is a ready-made trading strategy and reduces trading difficulties to a minimum, showing up to 70% of profitable trades. On our website you can download this indicator for free.

        Before you start trading, be sure to understand how to use the indicator on a demo account and only then, after making sure of its profitability, proceed to trading with real money, following the rules of money management. Also, for successful trading using this indicator, you will need a reliable broker who will not delay the opening of transactions and will withdraw your profits without any questions asked.

        Download GTUP indicator

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        See also:

        Free online signals for binary options

        Strategies for binary options are the best and most profitable

        Live chart for binary options

        Economic calendar for binary options

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Жандос Ибраев
        Жандос Ибраев
        По личному опыту могу сказать что такие индикаторы которые много раз дорабатывались и модернизировались в конечном итоге дают лучший результат и не важно форекс это или бинарные опционы. Сырой продукт есть сырой а этот как я понимаю уже много раз был доработан и переделан в лучшую сторону. Чтож будем пробовать, думаю сделать по нему статистику если первое впечатление не разочарует.
        17 March 2021
        Answer
        Мистер график
        Мистер график
        индикатор не для минуток точно, 5 минут минимум , а то и больше. а то не будешь успевать открывать сделки
        01 March 2020
        Answer
        Ганс
        не понравился, уж как не крутил его
        10 February 2020
        Answer
        наруто
        наруто
        работает как часы, все супер, спасибо)
        20 June 2019
        Answer
        boby
        индюшара норма, но 70% я не увидел, максимум 60% прибыльных сделок. может не так торговал.
        12 June 2019
        Answer
        xrp
        так индикатор бесплатный, качай и пробуй, какие деньги
        08 June 2019
        Answer
        Lereveyn
        Судя по описанию, индикатор заслуживает право на жизнь. В ближайшее время приобрету и попробую торговать с ним.
        04 June 2019
        Answer
        Dankа
        вы бы хоть пробный недельный доступ к индекатору дали бы хоть а то во так купишь а там сливной индюк и денги на ветерь
        03 June 2019
        Answer
        Макс Че
        Макс Че
        Весьма впечатляющие обещания разработчиков оправдали себя на деле. Протестировав индикатор на бинарных опционах, получил свыше 70% ITM.
        01 June 2019
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!