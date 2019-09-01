The GTUP indicator is intended for both binary options trading and Forex trading, however, in the case of Forex trading, the indicator has some restrictions and additional conditions.

The indicator was the result of the development of many strategies for issuing accurate paid signals for the company's clients. During the development process, the indicator went through a lot of modernizations and optimizations, as a result of which the GTUP indicator is capable of producing up to 80% of profitable signals for binary options, and in the case of Forex trading, profitability can be almost 120% per month of the starting deposit and a maximum drawdown of 20% of the deposit .

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options:

Trading platform – MetaTrader4.

Assets – all volatile currency pairs, as well as Gold.

Opening hours: European and American trading sessions.

Timeframe – M5, M15, M30, H1.

Expiration date is one timeframe candle.

Characteristics of the indicator for Forex trading:

Trading platform – MetaTrader4.

Assets – all major currency pairs, as well as XAUUSD.

Opening hours: European and American trading sessions.

Timeframe – H1, H4, D1.

Stop loss and Take profit – after the appearance of an arrow in the opposite direction.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

How does a paid indicator for binary options and Forex GTUP work?

The GTUP indicator is based on the readings of three oscillators, a competent analysis of which provides highly accurate signals for entering the market.

The TRIX indicator (TRIpple eXponential moving average) is the basic one in our paid indicator and finds moments in the market suitable for opening transactions, cutting off unnecessary noise thanks to the triple moving average at closing prices. MA is a moving average that filters signals from the TRIX indicator, providing more accurate signals for entering the market The Momentum indicator is the final filter of all issued signals and, if all the necessary conditions coincide, it issues a direct signal to the GTUP indicator.

For the convenience of traders, the indicator has a built-in alert that signals a possible imminent signal on a particular currency pair. The alert is issued in the form of a pop-up window on the screen and an arrow on the chart.

How to trade binary options using the GTUP indicator

The GTUP indicator is an arrow indicator, but unlike conventional arrow indicators, the appearance of an arrow is not a signal to enter a trade . The indicator arrows themselves may be redrawn until the candle closes or disappear altogether. The arrow is only a signal for selecting a pair that may soon have a signal to enter a trade . When using the indicator in binary options, it is important to follow a number of rules when opening trades:

You need to buy an option to increase the price (CALL) when:

A blue arrow pointing up appeared and did not disappear after the candle closed All three signal indicators turned green (the up arrow on the previous candle is lit) The indicator changed its readings from to We buy an option to increase the price with an expiration equal to the timeframe on which the signal was issued.

You need to buy a put option (PUT) when:

A red downward arrow appeared and did not disappear after the candle closed All three signal indicators turned red (the down arrow on the previous candle is lit) The indicator changed its readings from to We buy an option to lower the price with an expiration equal to the timeframe on which the signal was issued.

Example:

Naturally, the higher the time frame, the more accurate the signals will be, but even in short-term trading the indicator shows good results, and when trading on M5, the use of Martingale is allowed.

How to trade Forex using the GTUP indicator

To successfully trade Forex using the GTUP indicator, you will need to choose a higher time frame from H1 and above. You also need to enter a deal after several conditions are met simultaneously:

You need to open a purchase contract when:

A blue arrow pointing up appeared and did not disappear after the candle closed All three signal indicators turned green (the up arrow on the previous candle is lit) The indicator changed its readings from to We buy an asset with a volume of no more than 5% of the total deposit, and must be fixed after the arrow in the opposite direction appears.

You need to open a sales contract when:

A red downward arrow appeared and did not disappear after the candle closed All three signal indicators turned red (the down arrow on the previous candle is lit) The indicator changed its readings from to We sell an asset with a volume of no more than 5% of the total deposit, and must be fixed after the arrow in the opposite direction appears.

Conclusion: when used correctly, the indicator is perfectly suited for both successful binary options trading and Forex trading. In essence, the indicator is a ready-made trading strategy and reduces trading difficulties to a minimum, showing up to 70% of profitable trades. On our website you can download this indicator for free.

Before you start trading, be sure to understand how to use the indicator on a demo account and only then, after making sure of its profitability, proceed to trading with real money, following the rules of money management. Also, for successful trading using this indicator, you will need a reliable broker who will not delay the opening of transactions and will withdraw your profits without any questions asked.

