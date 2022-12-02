    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Crypto Binary Pro V2

        Indicator for binary options Crypto Binary Pro V2

        The indicator for binary options Crypto Binary Pro V2 was created specifically for binary options with a focus on cryptocurrencies. This indicator is a signal indicator, but it is difficult to say what it is based on, since the author does not provide a detailed description of his instrument. The indicator also has one significant drawback, which we will discuss further.

        Please note that Crypto Binary Pro V2 is paid, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

        Content:

        Example chart with Crypto Binary Pro V2

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Crypto Binary Pro V2

        Installing the indicator for binary options Crypto Binary Pro V2

        The Crypto Binary Pro V2 indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator file there. The template is installed in the same way, but placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

        Review and settings of the Crypto Binary Pro V2 indicator for binary options

        The indicator for binary options Crypto Binary Pro V2 is a signal indicator, as mentioned above, and the signals on the chart look like this:

        Signals Crypto Binary Pro V2

        That is, both the arrow and the dot are all one signal. The colors of the arrows change depending on the direction, but the dots always remain white.

        In the settings of Crypto Binary Pro V2, you can change the triggering of alerts and the location of the signals themselves. You can also change colors:

        Crypto Binary Pro V2 Settings

        And now it’s worth talking about the main problem of this indicator. All Crypto Binary Pro V2 signals are redrawn when the chart is updated or the time frame is changed, regardless of whether the signal was correct or not. A striking example is this situation:

        Appearance of a signal on the chart Signal disappears from the chart
        Appearance of a signal on the chart Signal disappears from the chart

        But despite the fact that the indicator signals for binary options Crypto Binary Pro V2 are redrawn, they can still bring profit. The example above is proof of this, since the signal turned out to be very accurate.

        It is also important to say that you should not study the effectiveness of this instrument on history, since all the signals there are adjusted to the chart and are not real. You can check the operation of the indicator only during live trading on a demo account .

        Trading rules using the Crypto Binary Pro V2 indicator for binary options

        If you plan to use the Crypto Binary Pro V2 indicator without anything, then it is at least worth learning how the trend works:

        After that, you can use the signals themselves, and to buy Call options you need:

        1. So that the trend is upward (not necessary, but desirable).
        2. A blue arrow appeared.

        To purchase Put options you must:

        1. So that the trend is downward (not necessary, but desirable).
        2. A red arrow appeared.

        Expiration for all trades is used in 3 candles, and the time frame is preferably M1, but other time periods can be considered.

        Opening a Call Option

        During an uptrend, a signal formed on the chart, and despite the fact that it may be redrawn, at the moment it appeared, it was possible to buy a Call option with an expiration of 3 candles:

        Signal to buy Call in Crypto Binary Pro V2

        Opening a Put option

        In this case, we had a downward trend, since the price had been falling before. After a slight correction, a signal appeared, and it was possible to make a trade with an expiration of 3 candles:

        Signal to buy Put in Crypto Binary Pro V2

        Conclusion

        The indicator for binary options Crypto Binary Pro V2 was created specifically for BO, and despite the fact that it is redrawn, with the right approach you can make a profit when trading with it. But it is very important to test it in real time on a demo account, since it only shows redrawn signals on history.

        In addition, in order to protect your deposit, you should always remember the rules of money management and risk management , and also trade only through a trusted broker, which can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Crypto Binary Pro V2 free download

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        See also:

        How to make money on binary options

        How do binary options brokers make money?

        Top 5 Binary Options Trader Mistakes

        Binary options trading platforms

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Slaventiy
        Индикатор непригоден для бинарных опционах
        06 October 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        "Этот индикатор является сигнальным, и на чем он основывается сказать сложно." Многообещающе. )))
        Артур, Если он работает, то я не буду разбираться как и на чем он работает.
        20 July 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Спасибо за статью. Большинство индикаторов являются платными. А вот на сколько адекватно работает бесплатная версия, можно узнать только протестив. Это понятно.
        03 April 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        "Этот индикатор является сигнальным, и на чем он основывается сказать сложно." Многообещающе. )))
        27 March 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Поиск подходящего индикатора сродни дегустации - не попробуешь, не поймёшь.
        21 February 2023
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Пользовался кто-нибудь этим индикатором в реальной торговле?Есть смысл время на него тратить?
        Андрей, тока выложили, тестим
        11 December 2022
        Answer
        Андрей
        Пользовался кто-нибудь этим индикатором в реальной торговле?Есть смысл время на него тратить?
        09 December 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Можно ли использовать его самостоятельно?
        Руслан, любой индикатор лучше использовать самостоятельно
        06 December 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Также интересует вопрос насколько он точный?
        06 December 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Можно ли использовать его самостоятельно?
        06 December 2022
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!