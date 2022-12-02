The indicator for binary options Crypto Binary Pro V2 was created specifically for binary options with a focus on cryptocurrencies. This indicator is a signal indicator, but it is difficult to say what it is based on, since the author does not provide a detailed description of his instrument. The indicator also has one significant drawback, which we will discuss further.

Please note that Crypto Binary Pro V2 is paid, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Crypto Binary Pro V2

Installing the indicator for binary options Crypto Binary Pro V2

The Crypto Binary Pro V2 indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator file there. The template is installed in the same way, but placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

Review and settings of the Crypto Binary Pro V2 indicator for binary options

The indicator for binary options Crypto Binary Pro V2 is a signal indicator, as mentioned above, and the signals on the chart look like this:

That is, both the arrow and the dot are all one signal. The colors of the arrows change depending on the direction, but the dots always remain white.

In the settings of Crypto Binary Pro V2, you can change the triggering of alerts and the location of the signals themselves. You can also change colors:

And now it’s worth talking about the main problem of this indicator. All Crypto Binary Pro V2 signals are redrawn when the chart is updated or the time frame is changed, regardless of whether the signal was correct or not. A striking example is this situation:

Appearance of a signal on the chart Signal disappears from the chart

But despite the fact that the indicator signals for binary options Crypto Binary Pro V2 are redrawn, they can still bring profit. The example above is proof of this, since the signal turned out to be very accurate.

It is also important to say that you should not study the effectiveness of this instrument on history, since all the signals there are adjusted to the chart and are not real. You can check the operation of the indicator only during live trading on a demo account .

Trading rules using the Crypto Binary Pro V2 indicator for binary options

If you plan to use the Crypto Binary Pro V2 indicator without anything, then it is at least worth learning how the trend works:

After that, you can use the signals themselves, and to buy Call options you need:

So that the trend is upward (not necessary, but desirable). A blue arrow appeared.

To purchase Put options you must:

So that the trend is downward (not necessary, but desirable). A red arrow appeared.

Expiration for all trades is used in 3 candles, and the time frame is preferably M1, but other time periods can be considered.

Opening a Call Option

During an uptrend, a signal formed on the chart, and despite the fact that it may be redrawn, at the moment it appeared, it was possible to buy a Call option with an expiration of 3 candles:

Opening a Put option

In this case, we had a downward trend, since the price had been falling before. After a slight correction, a signal appeared, and it was possible to make a trade with an expiration of 3 candles:

Conclusion

The indicator for binary options Crypto Binary Pro V2 was created specifically for BO, and despite the fact that it is redrawn, with the right approach you can make a profit when trading with it. But it is very important to test it in real time on a demo account, since it only shows redrawn signals on history.

In addition, in order to protect your deposit, you should always remember the rules of money management and risk management , and also trade only through a trusted broker, which can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

Crypto Binary Pro V2 free download

