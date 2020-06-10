Binary options strategy Twin Blade

The Twin Blade binary options strategy is a scalping strategy and is suitable for trading options with an expiration not exceeding 5 candles for any time frames. Signals for this strategy are generated quite often and that is why it is suitable for short-term transactions.

The Twin Blade strategy also contains a trend indicator , but it is only necessary to determine the current local price direction.

Characteristics of the Twin Blade binary options strategy

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-H1.

Expiration: 1-5 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: ASCTrend_Sound_Sandy, Heiken Ashi twinblade, Magnified Market Price, Traders_Dynamic_Index.

Trading instruments: any.

Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.

Installing Twin Blade Binary Options Strategy Indicators in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

There are many indicators in the strategy, so it is best to install them from the template, which can be downloaded at the end of the article along with the indicators.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Rules and essence of trading using the Twin Blade binary options strategy

This strategy uses not only a signal indicator in trading, but also an indicator for candles, which slightly changes their shape and color:

Therefore, when buying options, it is worth considering the colors of the signals and the colors of the candles.

The second important indicator, the readings of which must be taken into account when working with Twin Blade strategies, is the Traders Dynamic Index. The intersection of the lines of this indicator serves as a signal to buy an option:

The trend indicator in the strategy is used only as an additional filter. This indicator does not generate signals, but only shows the direction of the local trend:

In this indicator, you should pay more attention to the intersection of the zero level by the lines, and not the intersection of the lines themselves.

Of course, all the rules must work together and therefore to purchase a Call option you must:

The color of the candles was green. A green arrow pointing up appears. The green line of the Traders Dynamic Index indicator was preparing to cross or crossed the lilac line from bottom to top. The trend indicator showed the upward direction of movement (optional).

To purchase a Put option you must:

The color of the candles was lilac. A purple arrow appeared, pointing down. The green line of the Traders Dynamic Index indicator was preparing to cross or cross the lilac line from top to bottom. The trend indicator showed the downward direction of movement (optional).

Please note that all signals should not appear simultaneously; a short time distance between them is quite acceptable.

The dial indicator also has alerts for greater convenience:

Examples of trading using the Twin Blade binary options strategy

Now, in order to fully understand what the signals for this strategy look like together, let’s look at several examples of possible transactions on the EUR/CHF currency pair.

Opening a Call Option

The first option to buy a Call option was for all indicators except the trend one, since its signals are not mandatory. The second option purchase option would not be made immediately on the arrow, but after crossing the lines of the Traders Dynamic Index indicator:

Opening a Put option

Buying Put options occurs in the same way after all conditions are met:

Conclusion

The Twin Blade strategy has simple rules and even beginners can trade it. The only disadvantage of this strategy is that it is designed for trading with short expirations of 60 seconds or a little longer, and this in turn can lead not only to quick profits, but also quick losses. Therefore, it is very important to use the rules of money management and observe risks when trading binary options.

Also, for profitable trading, it is important to work through a trusted broker. If you have not yet found one, then you can familiarize yourself with our rating of binary options brokers and choose the right one.

Download indicators and template for the Twin Blade strategy

