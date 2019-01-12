Super Point Signal indicator for binary options

Super Point Signal is a very successful development of Russian programmers (in particular Mr. Kravkoff) for trading binary options . We all know that Russian programmers are very strong in developing software for MT4. They are especially strong at hacking and decrypting various programs. Therefore, this time we are dealing with a very good and accurate indicator of profitable trades.

The Super Point Signal indicator is universal and can be used for any trading assets and on any time frames. In trading, the indicator is intuitive, although the text in the warning is in Russian. Super Point indicator signals are not redrawn.

Super Point Signal Characteristics

Platform: Metatrader4 .

Asset: any assets.

Trading hours: around the clock.

Timeframe: Any.

Expiration: 1 candle (5 minutes for M5, 15 minutes for M15, etc.).

Super Point Signal Trading Rules

So, how to trade using Super Point signals? It’s very simple - wait for the appropriate signal (red or blue circle) and buy options with an expiration of 1 candle. Here are some examples:

The vertical yellow dotted line shows the candle with the buy option and its expiration time (close of the current candle).

Of course, before trading on a real account, the Super Point Signal indicator must be tested on a demo account. The indicator algorithm is unknown. It is better to supplement this indicator with an additional filter, thus creating your own trading strategy for binary options .

Download the Super Point Signal indicator

Download

