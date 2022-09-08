The indicator for binary options PZ Binary Options analyzes the price movement of the working time frame, and then mathematically calculates the strength and possible direction of the price. The indicator also contains an additional histogram indicator and a panel that help filter the indicator signals.

This indicator is not suitable for beginners due to the complexity of its operation, and before using it in trading, every trader should definitely fully understand the principle of its operation.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options PZ Binary Options

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-H4.

Expiration: from 3 to 10 candles depending on the trend.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: PZ Binary Options.

Trading instruments: all currency pairs.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing the indicator for binary options PZ Binary Options in MT4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

The indicator settings can be changed as desired, but they will only affect the histogram and visual part. The main algorithm of the indicator has no settings and works according to a specific principle, which the author of the indicator does not disclose.

As a result, you can hide the display of the panel and numbers, and also change the colors of the numbers:

Trading rules and description of the indicator for binary options PZ Binary Options

As mentioned earlier, the indicator algorithm is based on the analysis of price patterns, and according to the author of the indicator, the formula is based only on mathematical calculations without the use of any probabilistic factors.

In addition to the indicator signals, trading with it is based on trend movements and the best results can be achieved with expirations of three candles and higher, depending on the timeframe. Therefore, an important advantage for a trader will be to know what a trend is and how to determine it .

The rules for trading using the PZ Binary Options indicator are simple, but it is worth paying attention to some important points. When trading binary options, you should pay attention to the panel located in the upper right corner:

And it is worth trading options when the phrase “Trade (in time)” is visible on the panel, and during the phrase “Do NOT trade”, accordingly, you should not open any transactions.

The second and most important thing in the operation of this indicator is the numbers above and below the candles, and it is these numbers that will generate the main signals. The numbers below are always blue, and the numbers above are always red:

Also, “+” may sometimes appear next to the numbers, which indicates that the high or low of the previous candle has been updated. Also, in this way, you can determine a breakdown, and if a candle with the value “+” closed higher/lower than the previous one, then such a breakdown can be called true. A very important point is that breakouts should only be considered with unidirectional candles, since breakouts with multidirectional candles will be false:

But it is also worth noting that if the candle completely absorbs the previous one or is very long, then even with a false breakout this will most likely indicate a local trend change:

The last thing that will help in decision making is the histogram, which is located in the “basement”:

All that can be used to confirm a trend and signals is the crossing of lines, and when the green line crosses the dotted line from bottom to top, it indicates an uptrend, and when the green line crosses the dotted line from top to bottom, it indicates a downtrend.

Returning to the numbers that generate signals for buying options, the trader will need to pay attention to the number that is larger in value, but it is worth noting that it would be wrong to make trades on each candle and expiration of 60 seconds when trading using the PZ Binary Options indicator with a large probability will only bring losses. Therefore, you need to buy a Call option when the blue numeric values ​​​​exceed the red ones for several candles, and you need to buy a Put option when the red numeric values ​​​​exceed the blue ones for several candles:

Examples of trading using the indicator for binary options PZ Binary Options

To understand the operation of this indicator, you will need to spend time and study its signals on history, but let’s try to consider several examples of possible transactions on the M1 time frame.

Opening a Call Option

Please note that the purchase of a Call option does not occur immediately after the appearance of any signals, but only after confirmation of these signals by the price itself:

Opening a Put option

In the same way, after confirmation of the downward movement (red candles with high values ​​and absorption as a result), you can buy a Put option:

Conclusion

The indicator for binary options PZ Binary Options is semi-professional and is not suitable for beginners, as it does not have very simple and primitive trading rules. To master it, you will have to spend a lot of time on tests and studying the principle of its operation, but if it is used correctly, in the end it will definitely be able to generate profit and will work much more efficiently than other indicators.

