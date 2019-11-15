    Registration
        Indicator for binary options One Minute Profit Signal

        The One Minute Profit Signal indicator was created for turbo trading of binary options on the M1 time frame with an expiration of 60 seconds. The indicator was created specifically for scalping and gives 60-70% of trades with a positive outcome.

        This indicator is more suitable for experienced traders, since using it, you need to react very quickly to emerging signals, and also understand which of them should be ignored.

        The essence of the One Minute Profit Signal indicator

        It is not 100% known what this indicator was based on, but most traders agree that the Bollinger Bands channel indicator was taken as a basis. If we add these two indicators to the chart, we get the following picture:

        One Minute Profit Signal indicators and Bollinger Bands

        As you can see, signals appear when the price touches the upper and lower levels of the Bollinger Bands channel. If you spend time selecting the settings, you may be able to arrive at identical signals from both indicators.

        Perhaps the idea behind the indicator in question was completely different, but no better explanation than this was found.

        Characteristics of the One Minute Profit Signal indicator

        • Terminal: Metatrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1.
        • Expiration: 60 seconds.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: One Minute Profit Signal.
        • Trading instruments: Any.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing One Minute Profit Signal Indicator in MT4

        Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. The settings are left unchanged.

        At the end of the article you can download this indicator and a template for it.

        Rules for trading using the One Minute Profit Signal indicator

        As already mentioned, we use only M1 time frame and 1 minute expiration.

        The rules for using the indicator are simply simple. When a green arrow appears, a Call option is opened; when a red arrow appears, a Put option is opened.

        Examples of real trading using the One Minute Profit Signal indicator

        For example, the GBP/JPY currency pair was taken, since it has quite high volatility. The broker through which the transactions were made is PocketOption .

        Opening a Call Option

        As soon as the buy signal appeared, we immediately opened a Call option with an expiration of 1 minute.

        Call option on One Minute Profit Signal

        This transaction resulted in a profit of 90%.

        Opening a Put option

        As soon as the sell signal appeared, we immediately opened a Put option with an expiration of 1 minute.

        Put option by One Minute Profit Signal

        This transaction resulted in a profit of 40% and the following result for two transactions:

        transaction statistics for One Minute Profit Signal

        Conclusion

        Based on the data obtained, we can conclude that this indicator has the right to life and using it for trading binary options, you can make a profit.

        But before you start real trading, we recommend testing it on a demo account, since this indicator has appeared on the Internet relatively recently and quite a few statistics have been collected on it.

        And don’t forget the main rule of trading - only risk the amount that you are not afraid of losing. And we, in turn, wish you profits!

        Download the One Minute Profit Signal template and indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Обычная торговля внутри ценового канала.
        tirant, В принципе да. Но только на минутке.
        16 January 2024
        Answer
        Тимофей
        Тимофей
        Оййййй Так это же самый кайф быстрые опционы.... Минута это же так круто полчаса поработал и стало всё понятно и можешь заниматься своими делами....
        Костя, ничёсебе кайф) это просто можно слить весь депозит за час) нет, это опасно такие экспирации и они не всегда точные эти сигналы___ глянь на истории
        14 January 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        индюк лучше использовать в паре с чем-то типа макди или стох) всем удачи
        РЭП22, он и так сам по себе непростой для торговли, тем более новичкам. Не представляю как за минуту можно успевать ориентироваться в куче сигналов, да еще и от 2-х или даже 3-х индикаторов одновременно)))
        Руслан, тю, так когда уже долго торгуешь на бинарках, то уже нарабатываются навыки торговли и начинаешь многие вещи делать уже на автомате. Тут даже с 3-мя индюками можно открывать по 2-3 сделки (у кого как получается). Лично для меня он норм, к тому же он основан на полосах Боллинджера, а это уже проверенный временем инструмент)
        09 January 2024
        Answer
        Виктор Астафьев
        не стоит торговать каждый сигнал, надо отсеивать, а то их очень много, и поэтому можно наловить лосей
        Я заметил что когда сигналы идут один за одним то это флэт явный а когда с более менее небольшим промежутком стрелочка отображается на графике, тогда уже по тренду идет, экспирация хоть и маленькая но все равно в самый пик торговой сессии свечи прыгают сильно во флэте, там уже мне кажется не один индикатор не поможет. Лично у меня такой подход и понимание торговли по этому индюку, если что не так подскажите буду благодарен.
        13 March 2021
        Answer
        Robot
        Robot
        не стоит торговать каждый сигнал, надо отсеивать, а то их очень много, и поэтому можно наловить лосей
        08 February 2020
        Answer
        Карим
        Карим
        короче болингер, но со стрелками)
        18 January 2020
        Answer
        кендрик ламар
        с таким счетом можно ничего не боятся. разве что потери этого счета) ребят, не стремно такие счета заводить на бо?)))
        20 November 2019
        Answer
        Марк
        Марк
        ого там у ребят реальный счет на 20к зелени, на таком конечно можно и реальные сделки показть))) желаю и себе того же)))
        15 November 2019
        Answer
        scalper
        обожаю скальпинг и всегда жду новых статей по таким индюкам, буду пробовать его с новой недели, спасибо!))
        15 November 2019
        Answer
        бродяга
        Кинул на график, но по моему он перерисовывает, без фильтра не советую использовать
        15 November 2019
        Answer
        forexkiller
        forexkiller
        попробовал прикрутить этого стрелочника к своей тс, получил интересные результаты, буду продолжать тестировать и отпишусь
        15 November 2019
        Answer
