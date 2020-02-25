Binary options strategy Intraday Profit Machine

The Intraday Profit Machine binary options strategy is trend-based and contains indicators based on Moving Averages, Stochastics and Parabolics. This strategy can be easily used by both beginners and experienced traders, as it has simple rules for entering a trade and only two indicators at its core. Before using this strategy, it will not hurt to know what a trend is and how to determine it .

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Intraday Profit Machine

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1.

Expiration: 5 minutes.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: BOC 2, i-Gentor LSMA&EMA.

Trading instruments: all currency pairs.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing Intraday Profit Machine Strategy Indicators in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

All indicators are installed with default settings.

To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download indicators and a template for this strategy.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Rules for trading using the Intraday Profit Machine strategy

I would like to immediately note that scalping trades using this strategy will bring profit if you try to enter on a pullback along the trend. If you use the signals of this strategy for binary options in the flat, then almost all of them will most likely be unprofitable. Here is an example of a flat in which four signals come in a row at once. Scalpers love to use such signals, most often with an expiration time of 1 minute. Besides the fact that such signals can be confusing, most likely almost all of them will be unprofitable:

Therefore, we hope that you already know how to trade with the trend, because it is important to understand this in this strategy.

Now let's move on directly to the trading rules.

To open a Call option you need to:

There was an upward trend. A signal has appeared from the BOC 2 indicator (white arrow), after which you need to wait for the signal candle to close. The i-Gentor LSMA&EMA indicator should show white bars at the top and bottom (there should be no gaps).

To open a Put option you need to:

There was a downward trend. A signal has appeared from the BOC 2 indicator (red arrow), after which you need to wait for the signal candle to close. The i-Gentor LSMA&EMA indicator should show orange bars at the top and bottom (there should be no gaps).

Examples of trading using the Intraday Profit Machine strategy

Now consider potential real examples of transactions, where we will analyze everything in more detail.

Opening a Call Option

If you check other signals on history, you will see that there are often gaps in the lines of the i-Gentor LSMA&EMA indicator. If all the rules agree, but even in one of the lines there is a gap, then the signal is considered not relevant and is skipped. But if all the signals match, then the signal will most likely be profitable.

Opening a Put option

This situation is similar to the previous one. We trade only according to the trend with the same rules.

Conclusion

As you can now see, this strategy for binary options has fairly simple trading rules that will be understandable even to beginners. But do not lose sight of the main rule in trading - you can only risk the amount that you are not afraid to lose. Therefore, follow the rules of money management and do not enter into one transaction with your entire deposit.

Download indicators and template for the Intraday Profit Machine strategy

Download

