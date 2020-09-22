Binary options strategy Genesis Pro System

The Genesis Pro System binary options strategy is a signal strategy based on arrows and an auxiliary indicator for binary options in the form of a trend sloping line, which is built automatically.

It is worth noting that this strategy for binary options is paid, and besides this, you can only find negative reviews about it on the Internet, but you can still download it from our website for free for review.

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Genesis Pro System

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-D1.

Expiration: 1 candle for scalping and 3 candles for other types of trading.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: GenesisTrend.ex4, MQLLock_8879_Genesis_rev2.ex4.

Trading instruments: any.

Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.

Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

Installing Strategy Indicators for Binary Options Genesis Pro System in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

The signal indicator in the Genesis Pro System strategy has only alert settings and therefore it is impossible to understand what algorithm the signal indicator is based on:

But if you wish, you can change the settings of the trend indicator, which automatically builds a sloping line in price channels:

The enabled alerts of the Genesis Trend signal indicator will ultimately notify about the appearance of signals:

The essence and rules of trading using the Genesis Pro System binary options strategy

It is immediately worth noting that the author’s website states that signals for this strategy generate 94% of profitable trades:

But, unfortunately, the Genesis Pro System strategy is unlikely to generate so many profitable signals, since, unlike the examples in the author’s video, in reality the indicator gives many false signals.

Regardless of the strategy signals, some of them can be profitable, and therefore, if you trade using this strategy, you should definitely stick to trend trading only, since in this case the chances of a successful outcome will be many times higher. To do this, you should understand such concepts as trend, flat, trend phases and, accordingly, know how to determine a trend in the market and how to determine a flat in the market .

Of course, this strategy can also be traded using scalping, but in this case you need to conduct your own testing to make sure that the indicator is suitable for turbo options.

To help when trading with a trend, you can also use an inclined line, which is automatically built in the strategy:

Please note that the line is starting to rise, which may indicate a possible change in trend and future price growth.

The rules of the strategy are simple and, in addition to taking into account the trend, depend only on the arrows, and the signal to buy a Call option is the white arrow, and the signal to buy the Put option is the blue one:

Despite the poor accuracy of the signals, the indicator has one plus - the signals are not redrawn after the candle closes.

Examples of trading using the Genesis Pro System binary options strategy

Although the trading rules are simple and will be understood even by beginners, let's consider opening a Call and Put option on the EUR/JPY chart.

Opening a Call and Put option

As you can see, if trading is carried out using turbo options with expiration in one candle, then it is not necessary to take into account the trend and you can make transactions immediately after the signals appear:

Reviews of the Genesis Pro System binary options strategy

Before using the Genesis Pro System strategy in your trading, it is worth studying the reviews that you could only find on a foreign forum, but they are enough to make a decision.

In this case, it is said that this indicator “sucks” and it is not clear how it can be used in trading:

And this trader voiced what was described above and said that in the examples in the video, the signals of this indicator are very accurate, but in reality they will drain the deposit quite quickly:

Perhaps a little later there will be even more reviews about this strategy, but most likely they will remain just as negative.

Conclusion

As you can understand by studying this article, even though the signal indicator in the Genesis Pro System strategy does not redraw its signals, it should be used with great caution, since it is not known whether the strategy will be able to generate profit in the future. But fans of scalping can test it on various markets, and then use it for trading turbo options.

Also, if you plan to trade using this strategy on a real account, then you should definitely use the rules of money management and risk management .

And don’t forget that on our website you can choose a broker for trading, who can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

Free download strategy Genesis Pro System

