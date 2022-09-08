    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Dashboard Direction Trend

        Indicator for binary options Dashboard Direction Trend

        The Dashboard Direction Trend indicator for binary options is a powerful information panel, thanks to which you can not only monitor the market and receive signals, but also make transactions when it comes to the Forex market.

        It is also worth noting that despite the fact that the Dashboard Direction Trend indicator is sold online for $100, it is absolutely free and can be downloaded from our website at the end of the article.

        Indicator for binary options Dashboard Direction Trend

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Dashboard Direction Trend

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1-H4.
        • Expiration: 5 candles.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: Dashboard Direction Trend.
        • Trading instruments: all currency pairs.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the Dashboard Direction Trend binary options indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        The Dashboard Direction Trend binary options indicator has various settings, but the only option that may need to be changed is “Calculate strength over period...”:

        Dashboard Direction Trend Indicator Settings

        This option is responsible for indicators of the strength or weakness of currency pairs and it is worth noting that the “Daily” parameter provides more accurate data when it comes to intraday trading.

        Trading rules and description of the indicator for binary options Dashboard Direction Trend

        The Dashboard Direction Trend indicator has many different indicators, looking at which it is not immediately clear what they are responsible for. Therefore, let’s look at each panel in order:

        Dashboard Direction Trend Indicator Panel

        Note: most of the buttons on the panel are clickable.

        As you can see from the image above, the indicator panel for binary options Dashboard Direction Trend contains:

        1. The names of all currency pairs that the broker has.
        2. Spread
        3. The number of points passed from the opening of the day.
        4. Average movement in points per day (the range for which the calculation is made, unfortunately, is not known).
        5. The direction of each currency pair at the moment.
        6. Trading signals that can be used to buy options.
        7. Buttons for making transactions (Forex).
        8. Panel of strength and weakness of currency pairs (calculation is for the current day).
        9. Information on open transactions (Forex).

        Most of the data can be used in binary options trading, but special attention, of course, should be paid to the trend indicator (5th point), signals (6th point) and the strength and weakness of currency pairs (8th point).

        Speaking about the market direction panel, I would immediately like to note that this approach is very similar to the “Three Elder Screens” strategy , as well as to the PPA indicator , which also implies trading when price movements coincide on different time frames. Therefore, the principle of using signals from the Dashboard Direction Trend indicator is quite simple and to purchase Call options you need to:

        • A minimum of 6 squares were green and the strength value of the currency pair was above 50%.

        And to buy Put options you need to:

        • At least 6 squares were red and the strength value of the currency pair was above 50%.

        Thanks to the visual part, it is very convenient to track especially strong signals. Such signals highlight not only the name of the currency pair, but also the signals themselves in the form of arrows and a strength indicator:

        Dashboard Direction Trend indicator signals

        Please note that the values ​​for both up and down signals require an increased value for the strength of the currency pairs.

        Of course, weaker signals can also be considered, since 7 or 8 squares also indicate good movement potential.

        The Dashboard Direction Trend indicator is also convenient because its movement readings are calculated from the current trend, which means you do not need to independently determine the trend or use additional trend indicators.

        Examples of trades using the indicator for binary options Dashboard Direction Trend

        As has already become clear, making trades thanks to the signals of the Dashboard Direction Trend indicator is not difficult and even a beginner can handle it, but as an example, let’s look at one of the options for using signals to buy a Put option.

        A strong signal appears on the panel for different currency pairs:

        Signal from the Dashboard Direction Trend indicator

        We select any of the pairs by clicking on it, after which the chart of this pair will be opened (in this case the GBP/AUD pair was selected), where you can see that the signal corresponds to the direction, since there is a good downward movement and you can buy a Put option with expiration in 5 candles:

        Trading using the Dashboard Direction Trend indicator

        Conclusion

        The Dashboard Direction Trend binary options indicator is a fairly convenient panel that contains not only theoretical information, but also practical information. And if you follow all the rules and make transactions only according to the trend, then even a beginner will be able to trade binary options with a profit.

        But do not forget that when trading, you should adhere to the rules of money management and risk management , since they are very important and help you “stay afloat” for a long time.

        Also, for successful trading you need a trusted broker, which you can find in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Download the Dashboard Direction Trend template and indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        See also:

        How to make a profit by trading on clean charts

        How to make money on binary options

        Pros and cons of trading binary options

        Do you make money on binary options?

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Утемис
        Здравствуйте ! Вот первый параметр как изменить , чтобы перечислить нужных пар валют.
        21 June 2021
        Answer
        Серж
        Здраствуйте! Скачал индикатор , установил но почему то не работают кнопки для форекс торговли
        та же история, кнопки купить продать не работают, но для анализа все равно можно использовать, весь остальной функционал в порядке
        22 March 2021
        Answer
        Шавкат
        Здраствуйте! Скачал индикатор , установил но почему то не работают кнопки для форекс торговли
        19 March 2021
        Answer
        Алексей Ветров
        Алексей Ветров
        Отлично вообще, все показывает четко по цифрам, удобно наблюдать, но конечно это лучше использовать когда торгуешь разными парами и много сделок, для одной сделки в неделю такая панель не имеет смысла.
        05 February 2021
        Answer
        Захар
        Большое спасибо! Будем пробовать на демо счете!
        тоже пробую на демо счете пока что, если по тренду брать самые мощные сигналы, то получается неплохо
        29 September 2020
        Answer
        Ильдус
        Большое спасибо! Будем пробовать на демо счете!
        26 September 2020
        Answer
        Тренд
        Тренд
        dashboard direction trend мощная конечно панелька, куча всего и особенно полезно дляфорекс, можно и торговать с нее, и видеть все сделки. класс!
        12 August 2020
        Answer
        Марк Аветисян
        Марк Аветисян
        Отличный индикатор, спасибо!
        12 August 2020
        Answer
        kinder
        dashboard direction trend мощная конечно панелька, куча всего и особенно полезно дляфорекс, можно и торговать с нее, и видеть все сделки. класс!
        соглашусь, а еще главное, что бесплатно, а не за сотку))
        12 August 2020
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!