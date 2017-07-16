    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Options Trading Strategies
        /
        Three Elder screens

        Indicator "Three Elder Screens" - settings and description

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Ольга
        Выглядит интересно в плане задумки, раз все пишут что работает, попробую изучить))
        23 March 2020
        Answer
        Гуманоид
        Гуманоид
        Этой стратегией пользовался долго, но потом появились индикаторы и стало еще проще ее применять, а потом и вовсе я уже стал понимать все на чистом графике, так то стратегия отличная
        19 February 2020
        Answer
        Ibragim
        Ibragim
        хорошая стратегия, потому что основана на тренде, что является главным в торговле!
        25 January 2020
        Answer
        Аркадий
        хорошая стратегия, но я использую её в сочетании с другими
        26 November 2017
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        Под эту стратегию можно подобрать различные индикаторы,универсальная стратегия
        17 October 2017
        Answer
        Артем
        Артем
        Мне интересен сам подход в стратегии "три экрана Элдера". Этот метод можно использовать абсолютно с любыми инструментами, анализами и индикаторами.
        24 September 2017
        Answer
        Андрей
        Андрей
        Я использую эту стратегию только для поиска точки входа в рынок, как самостоятельную стратегию "три экрана Элдера" не применяю.
        01 September 2017
        Answer
        Ярослав
        Да, наверное, для БО не походит в чистом виде, но в сочетании с другими тактиками вполне может сработать )
        27 August 2017
        Answer
        Евгений
        Евгений
        Стратегия не плохая но как по мне для бинарных опционов не очень подходит, Элдер использовал ее для фондового рынка.
        17 August 2017
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!