Binary options strategy Bronze Grail

The Bronze Grail strategy can quickly become of interest because it is based on only two simple trading indicators for MT4 and according to the statements of the author of the strategy, it has 83% ITM for 2018 for 16 currency pairs. This is very, very good! Let's take a closer look at the Bronze Grail strategy.

Characteristics of the Bronze Grail binary options strategy

Indicators included in the Bronze Grail strategy

The undoubted advantage of this strategy is the absence of a large number of indicators, which is sometimes observed in some trading systems. This makes the system easy to perceive and analyze trading signals. The Bronze Grail consists of only 2 indicators:

Color (2; 1). Momentum Pinboll (3; 1) with channel: 48-52.

Rules for trading by strategy

Call signal to buy:

Current (signal) candlestick red or doji*. The color of the current candle is red. Pinball crossed the red channel line down and closed inside the channel (limited by the red and green lines 48-52).

After all these conditions are met and the current candle is closed, we make a purchase of the Call option after a slight pullback - until the end of the candle:

The option validity period (expiration) is 30 minutes or until the candle closes (can be controlled by the timer in the upper right corner of the chart).

PUT sell signal:

The current (signal) candle is green or doji*. The color of the current candle is green. Pinboll crossed the green channel line upward and closed inside the channel (limited by the red and green lines 48-52).

After all these conditions are met and the current candle is closed, we buy a Put option after a slight pullback - until the end of the candle:

Validity period (expiration) - 30 minutes or until the candle closes (can be controlled by the timer in the upper right corner of the chart).

Restrictions

Don't enter unless there is a pullback. Do not enter if the MA is yellow on the current (signal) candle. Do not enter the release period of important economic news . Before trading on a real account, be sure to test this strategy on a demo account.

* A Doji is a candle formation that has a small body and long tails. It looks like this:

Download the Bronze Grail strategy template and indicators

Download

