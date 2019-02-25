    Registration
        Binary options strategy BO Magnum Scalping

        The developers position BO Magnum Scalping as a strategy that is equally effective for trading binary options and scalping trading in currency pairs on Forex . The basis of this system is the Stochastic Buy Sell Arrow indicator , which gives accurate signals without redrawing the chart. Additionally, in the archive you will find 5 more accurate indicators for MT4 , which are part of this strategy.

        BO Magnum Scalping Strategy

        Assets and timeframes

        It is recommended to use BO Magnum Scalping when trading major currency pairs (popular assets with high volatility) during the American or European sessions . The timeframe should be set at M1 and M5. For the first one you need to set the expiration period to 5 minutes, for the second - 30 minutes.

        Opening a buy deal

        When trading within this strategy, Call options must be purchased when:

        • the price chart dropped below the lower border of the channel;
        • a support level has formed on the chart (represented as a line of red dots);
        • a green arrow pointing upward appears.

        Call signal from the BO Magnum Scalping strategy

        Opening a sell transaction

        It is recommended to purchase Put options in the opposite situation:

        • the price chart has crossed the upper limit;
        • a support line has formed (in the form of blue dots);
        • a downward red arrow appeared.

        Call signal from the BO Magnum Scalping strategy

        Even though BO Magnum Scalping is a simple strategy, you need to be careful when working with it. Before entering the market, it is recommended to test the capabilities of this system on a demo account and trade with a reliable binary options broker , who will withdraw the profit received from trading without delay.

        Download the BO Magnum Scalping strategy and indicators

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        binary

        Нурлан
        Нурлан
        Советую брать экспирацию побольше и фреймы побольше. чем меньше экспирация, тем боле шансов что вы будете терять!!!
        с этим согласен, лучше брать от 15 минут и выше. опытом проверено уже, что на м1 том же сложно зарабатывать
        15 March 2020
        Answer
        Ксеня
        26 February 2020
        Answer
        Feduk
        Feduk
        Скальпить можно по ней, но надо следить за индикаторами. они часто дают сигналы, что может сбивать с толку
        18 January 2020
        Answer
        Fene4ka
        Fene4ka
        Неплохая ТС, стоит попробовать
        22 March 2019
        Answer
        Pytonchik
        Pytonchik
        У меня эта стратегия супер работает, правда пару индюков поменял и добавил)
        21 March 2019
        Answer
        Андрей
        Отличная стратегия, при правильном тайминге и ММ прекрасно работает
        19 March 2019
        Answer
        Zamako
        Zamako
        БО и форекс есть - это то что мне нужно. Поторговываю 5 дней полет нормальный.
        15 March 2019
        Answer
        Caloir
        Caloir
        Влюбился в эту ТС с первой сделки. удобно и просто. В профите;)
        10 March 2019
        Answer
        Tyalate
        Tyalate
        Я смог добиться больше прибыльности за счет изменения принципа торговли. Точка входа должна, когда цена пробила верхнюю (нижнюю) границу, а перед появлением стрелки вверх (вниз) не менее 2 свечей от этой границы.
        03 March 2019
        Answer
        Querasans
        Querasans
        Стратегия хорошо себя показала у меня при торговле на 5-минутном графике с истечение в 30 минут. Правда некоторые индикаторы перекрашиваются.
        27 February 2019
        Answer
