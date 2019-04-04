    Registration
        Indicator for binary options Binary Power Bot

        Binary Power Bot can be called a unique indicator, which is based on a new formula that, as the creators claim, allows you to constantly receive income when trading binary options . This tool, according to official reports from the developers, is capable of making up to 80% of transactions profitable.

        Binary Power Bot chart

        General characteristics

        When working with these indicators, you should adhere to several recommendations:

        1. Trading platform - MetaTrader4.
        2. Assets - any pair of currencies.
        3. Opening hours - no restrictions (you can trade after the opening of any session).
        4. Timeframe - periods M5 and M15 are recommended, but others are also suitable.
        5. Expiration period is 2 candles, or 10 minutes (if M5 is selected) or 30 minutes (M15).
        6. The best brokers are Alpari , Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium , Binary.com , WordForex .

        The recommendations given are not mandatory. But compliance with these requirements will increase the effectiveness of the indicator.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        Trading rules with the Binary Power Bot indicator

        The developers do not disclose the operating algorithms of this indicator. Traders can only set in the settings how the tool notifies about the presence of a favorable point for entering the market (in the form of a sound signal or an email message).

        The principle of operation is simple and boils down to the following:

        • if a red arrow appears pointing down, then you need to buy a PUT option
        • if a blue arrow appears - CALL option

        In each case, the expiration period is two candles.

        Signals in Binary Power Bot

        Call options should be purchased if the following picture is formed on the chart:

        Call signal Binary Power Bot

        Expiration time with CALL signal

        The following situations are favorable for buying Put:

        Put signal Binary Power Bot

        PUT signal expiration time

        The difficulty of working with this indicator is that if the price starts to move in the other direction, the arrows disappear (the indicator is redrawn). Moreover, this situation is also observed in cases where this trading instrument gives the correct signal. Therefore, before using Binary Power Bot in practice, it is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account.

        Download the Binary Power Bot indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Anton Tischenko
        Anton Tischenko
        Пока что даже скачивать его не хочется, а если в самом деле обладает потенциалом то будем ждать доработок а что делать. Пока что индюк сырой как я понимаю, надеюсь на его развитие в любом случае, может это вообще Грааль будущий)
        17 March 2021
        Answer
        Влад
        Редкостное говно.
        19 December 2020
        Answer
        крутой
        крутой
        так себе...
        31 March 2020
        Answer
        Robot
        Robot
        думал сначала что это робот, а это индюк обычный. нафига его назвать бот тогда
        14 February 2020
        Answer
        парнишка21
        ой, сложно сказать о нем что-то внятное. если прикрутить к чему-тО, возможен успех, но придется долго тестировать
        04 July 2019
        Answer
        генчик1993
        рисовалка...
        24 June 2019
        Answer
        живой1
        бот, он и в африке бот)))
        12 June 2019
        Answer
        Cvytill
        Cvytill
        Очень неоднозначный индикатор, сложно даже сказать, насколько он прибыльный...
        02 June 2019
        Answer
        Юлия
        Юлия
        По моей субъективной оценке это очень посредственный индикатор(
        29 May 2019
        Answer
        Юрий
        Вроде норм, но перекрашивается
        14 May 2019
        Answer
        Bitrych
        Bitrych
        Потестил его, пока ничего не понятно, кроме того что он перекрашивается, видимо его надо долго тестить
        10 May 2019
        Answer
        Анатолий
        Анатолий
        индикатор имеет право на жизнь) но до 80% прибыльных сигналов он не дотягивает)
        29 April 2019
        Answer
        Xwer
        Xwer
        Индикатор рисует как Репин! Не понравился
        20 April 2019
        Answer
        Aramalori
        Aramalori
        Да, перекрашивается, даже в случае прибыльной транзакции. Очень неоднозначный индикатор. Чтобы судить о его прибыльности надо потестить пару месяцев, а не пару дней.
        08 April 2019
        Answer
        Paxonna
        Paxonna
        Индикатор перекрашивается, а я это ой как не люблю.
        07 April 2019
        Answer
