The indicator for binary options Binary Circle appeared on the Internet not long ago, but the demand for it among binary options traders continues to grow. But you shouldn’t think that this indicator is so good, since it only shows accurate signals on history.

The operating algorithm of this indicator is not known, but the main thing is that Binary Circle is paid despite its mediocrity and unsuitability for profitable trading.

At the moment, the indicator is sold on the author’s website for €169. You can download it from our website for free to review.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Binary Circle

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-H4.

Expiration : 1 candle or 5 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: Binary Circle ex4.

Trading instruments: all currency pairs.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing the binary options indicator Binary Circle ex4 in MT4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

The indicator settings are not particularly important, since there are almost no parameters that would be responsible for the signals:

Trading rules and description of the indicator for binary options Binary Circle

Regardless of the indicator or strategy for binary options, trend trading will always be a priority, and every trader should understand what a trend is and how to determine it . Thanks to an understanding of market phases , as well as the ability to trade during a bullish or bearish trend, everyone gets the opportunity to make transactions that are most likely to end up with a positive outcome. But, unfortunately, even trading with the trend will not help you get a stable profit when trading using the Binary Circle indicator, which in real time generates signals completely different from those on history:

As you can see, there is not a single unprofitable signal in history, which cannot be said about signals that appear in real time:

As you can see, any expiration would result in a loss. And here is another currency pair :

In the image above you can see that the signals look almost perfect in history, which cannot be said about the signals that are generated in real time.

If you take any currency pair, you will always see the same situations, where historical signals will be very accurate, and real signals in most cases will be unprofitable:

Conclusion

As you can see, despite such an inflated price, the Binary Circle indicator is unsuitable for trading and will most likely only bring losses. Therefore, all paid and free trading strategies and indicators should always be tested on a demo account, and only after that move to a real account.

Also, you should never forget about the rules of money management and risk management , which will help you avoid large losses in trading even with the most unprofitable system.

